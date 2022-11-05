ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinson, AL

AL.com

Center Point duo lead Eagles over Jackson-Olin in Class 6A

The Center Point duo of Troy Bruce and Jabari Collier did it again. Running back Bruce and quarterback Collier accounted for all three touchdowns and all but 44 of the Eagles’ total offense in the 26-8 victory over Jackson-Olin in the first round of Class 6A playoffs. Bruce ran...
JACKSON, AL
etxview.com

Benjamin Russell playoff game to be broadcast on WOTM

Benjamin Russell’s first round playoff game at Hueytown will be broadcast as the AHSAA Playoff Game of the Week on Friday. The game will be shown over the AHSAA TV Network’s participating stations across the state. The contest will also be live streamed over the NFHS Network and over WOTM.tv. The commentators will be longtime TV personality Mickey Shadrix and high school and college coach Rick Rhoades.
HUEYTOWN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The Cutoff News High School Football Scores Fri., Nov 4, 2022 (AHSAA Rd 1 Playoffs & Rd 2 Pairings - Two Teams From The Cutoff Advance)

The Cutoff News High School Football Scores Fri., Nov 4, 2022 (AHSAA Rd 1 Playoffs & Rd 2 Pairings - Two Teams From The Cutoff Advance)
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Strong second half propels Hoover past Bob Jones

Braxton Urquhart had two interceptions and freshman quarterback Noah Schuback topped 200 passing yards as Hoover defeated Bob Jones 45-19 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs at the Hoover Met. The Bucs (10-1) led 14-7 at half and were nearly flawless in the second half, scoring on...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Pelham beats Northridge for 1st playoff win since 2006

Pelham hadn’t won a playoff game since 2006, having suffered eight straight first-round losses. Quarterback Clayton Maines ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Panthers (6-5) to a 44-14 victory over Northridge in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday at Ned Bearden Stadium.
PELHAM, AL
Athlon Sports

Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake

If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown.   Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship

A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies

HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
HOLLY POND, AL
