Ri Fletcher sparks Hartselle to dominating playoff win over Buckhorn
Ri Fletcher led Hartselle with three touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Tigers beat Buckhorn 52-7 on Friday to advance to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Fletcher scored on a 61-yard run, a 50-yard punt return and an 85-yard kickoff return to spark Hartselle to a 42-7 halftime lead.
Tough Day for the Locals As Six Calhoun County Schools Take a Loss
Calhoun County, AL – Six of the nine playoff teams from Calhoun County took it on the chin in Friday’s opening round CALHOUN COUNTY GAMES Anniston 52, Sipsey Valley 0 Gardendale 31, Oxford 14 Gordo 50, Ohatchee 6 Jacksonville 35, Bibb Co. 28 Lynn 42, Donoho 0 Piedmont 61, Oakman 0 Pleasant Grove 43, Alexandria 14 […]
Birmingham, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Helena Middle School basketball team will have a game with Berry Middle School on November 07, 2022, 14:30:00. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 07, 2022, 14:30:00.
Center Point duo lead Eagles over Jackson-Olin in Class 6A
The Center Point duo of Troy Bruce and Jabari Collier did it again. Running back Bruce and quarterback Collier accounted for all three touchdowns and all but 44 of the Eagles’ total offense in the 26-8 victory over Jackson-Olin in the first round of Class 6A playoffs. Bruce ran...
Benjamin Russell playoff game to be broadcast on WOTM
Benjamin Russell’s first round playoff game at Hueytown will be broadcast as the AHSAA Playoff Game of the Week on Friday. The game will be shown over the AHSAA TV Network’s participating stations across the state. The contest will also be live streamed over the NFHS Network and over WOTM.tv. The commentators will be longtime TV personality Mickey Shadrix and high school and college coach Rick Rhoades.
The Cutoff News High School Football Scores Fri., Nov 4, 2022 (AHSAA Rd 1 Playoffs & Rd 2 Pairings - Two Teams From The Cutoff Advance)
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Strong second half propels Hoover past Bob Jones
Braxton Urquhart had two interceptions and freshman quarterback Noah Schuback topped 200 passing yards as Hoover defeated Bob Jones 45-19 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs at the Hoover Met. The Bucs (10-1) led 14-7 at half and were nearly flawless in the second half, scoring on...
Pelham beats Northridge for 1st playoff win since 2006
Pelham hadn’t won a playoff game since 2006, having suffered eight straight first-round losses. Quarterback Clayton Maines ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Panthers (6-5) to a 44-14 victory over Northridge in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday at Ned Bearden Stadium.
Georgia grabs commitment from one of Alabama’s top players in the Class of 2024
Reigning national champion Georgia grabbed a commitment from one of Alabama’s top juniors on Friday. Chilton County linebacker Demarcus Riddick committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Riddick finished the season with 109 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and 7 sacks. He also had 11...
Instant Analysis: UAB rallies in 4th quarter; falls in second overtime
That’s the season-long thought process when it concerns the impotence of the UAB football team and more evidence to support that claim came in overtime fashion. The Blazers rallied in the final frame but the comeback fell short in a 44-38 double-overtime loss to UTSA, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
1 injured in shooting on basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills
Gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m. at the church on Columbiana Road. Ware said few details were available but said one person was injured in the...
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake
If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown. Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
Is new $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham a good or bad idea? Here’s what readers say
Music lovers in Birmingham could have a brand-new concert venue right in their backyard, if plans continue to move forward for a $50 million amphitheater on the city’s Northside. The 9,000-seat amphitheater isn’t a done deal, but early steps have been taken to get the funding in place. The...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship
A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies
HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
Today, Nov. 5th @ 5 pm - 7th Annual Friends & Family Field Fall Festival - 24th St. & 16th Ave North Bessemer, Al
Today, Nov. 5th @ 5 pm - 7th Annual Friends & Family Field Fall Festival - 24th St. & 16th Ave North Bessemer, Al. Games & Prizes, Haunted Trail, Shop Local Vendors, Enjoy the King Of The Grill Cook-Off Free for Children under 17 w/$10 Adult Donation. Nurturing Golden Hearts...
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
Birmingham, AL
