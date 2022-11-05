Port Washington couple to run NYC Marathon in honor of deceased daughter

A Port Washington couple is preparing to run in the New York City Marathon this weekend in memory of their 2-year-old daughter.

Laura and Charlie Beagan's daughter Rose died in her sleep in December 2019.

Her death was classified as Sudden Unknown Death in Children (SUDC), which only strikes one in 1,000 children.

"It was impossible to be around her and not have a smile on your face - she was full of love," says Charlie Beagan.

The couple has raised nearly $20,000 to support the SUDC Foundation .

The Beagans also started the Rose Elizabeth Foundation in their daughter's memory. It supports local charities on Long Island to let her light and love continue.