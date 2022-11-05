ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

NMU Loses Heartbreaker to GVSU in GLIAC Championship

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team fell just short in the GLIAC Tournament Championship on Sunday despite an incredible second-half effort, losing to the Grand Valley State Lakers 2-1. The Lakers controlled play for much of the first half, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime. After making it 2-0 in the 50th minute, the Wildcats were in a deep hole. However, NMU had no quit, as Molly Pistorius made it 2-1 just four minutes later as the Wildcats dominated the rest of the second half. Despite several chances and attacks to the net down the stretch, NMU couldn’t find the equalizer and dropped a heartbreaker, 2-1. Brooke Pietila, Gwen Kiilunen, and Molly Pistorius were selected to the GLIAC All-Tournament team following the match.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Wildcats Secure the Sweep with a Late 5-3 Win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team showed up and showed out as they swept the Lakers on the road. The Wildcats secured a 5-3 win, with goals from five different players. The team now holds a 2-0 lead in the Cappo Cup series. Despite the Lakers’ securing the first period 2-0, the Wildcats did not let up in the second and third. In the second, Artem Shlaine and AJ Vanderbeck each netted one, and Joey Larson put the cherry on top with a power play goal. Dedication continued in the third period when David Keefer popped in another power play goal. Vincent De Mey managed to tally another goal this weekend with a last minute empty netter.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Huskies volleyball sweeps Pride on Senior Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Purdue Northwest 3-0 Saturday on Senior Day at the SDC Gym. The Huskies won 25-12, 25-20, and 25-12 to finish the regular season 19-9 overall and 11-7 in the GLIAC. “It was a great way to honor our seniors and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU Defeats SVSU 1-0 in Semifinals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team is returning to the GLIAC title game for the second time in three seasons, as they defeated Saginaw Valley State 1-0 in the semifinals on Friday. NMU got a 19th-minute goal from Brooke Pietila, her 7th tally...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Volleyball Closes Regular Season with Fourth Straight Sweep on Senior Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University volleyball team closed out the regular season in impressive fashion and are riding a hot streak into the postseason, as they put together their fourth straight sweep for a 3-0 win over Parkside. On Senior Day, Lizzy Stark and Jacqueline Smith each came up with 15 kills, Alli Yacko led the way with 22 digs, and Lauren Van Remortel registered 41 assists.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Former NMU hockey player Tom Laidlaw visits Marquette Alternative High School

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Marquette Alternative High School received some inspirational advice Monday. Former NMU hockey player and previous “Survivor” cast member Tom Laidlaw made a special appearance. He told the students his story of growing up in Canada, arriving at Northern Michigan University and eventually starting his NHL career with the New York Rangers.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette racing team host ski swap at Lakeview Arena

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette sports organization held a Winter Sports Swap at Lakeview Arena. People could come in to either donate gently used winter items like skis or hockey equipment or buy items for the upcoming winter season. Twenty percent of sales Saturday goes towards the Marquette Mountain Racing Team (MMRT).
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Project Lift Ukraine UP talent show this Saturday in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wesley United Methodist is teaming up with other area churches for a new fundraiser to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at the Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming, the church will be hosting a talent show fundraiser for humanitarian efforts. The event...
ISHPEMING, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway. In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula. You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area. But first......
MARQUETTE, MI
US 103.1

There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan

Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?. The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

What is a seller review date?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones explained review dates outline the seller’s intent on when they will review the home offers. She added houses are getting fewer offers, but still multiple offers, which is why a review date is put in place; It allows the most number of buyers to get into a house in a timely manner.
MARQUETTE, MI

