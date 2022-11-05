MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team showed up and showed out as they swept the Lakers on the road. The Wildcats secured a 5-3 win, with goals from five different players. The team now holds a 2-0 lead in the Cappo Cup series. Despite the Lakers’ securing the first period 2-0, the Wildcats did not let up in the second and third. In the second, Artem Shlaine and AJ Vanderbeck each netted one, and Joey Larson put the cherry on top with a power play goal. Dedication continued in the third period when David Keefer popped in another power play goal. Vincent De Mey managed to tally another goal this weekend with a last minute empty netter.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO