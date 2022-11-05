Read full article on original website
NMU Loses Heartbreaker to GVSU in GLIAC Championship
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team fell just short in the GLIAC Tournament Championship on Sunday despite an incredible second-half effort, losing to the Grand Valley State Lakers 2-1. The Lakers controlled play for much of the first half, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime. After making it 2-0 in the 50th minute, the Wildcats were in a deep hole. However, NMU had no quit, as Molly Pistorius made it 2-1 just four minutes later as the Wildcats dominated the rest of the second half. Despite several chances and attacks to the net down the stretch, NMU couldn’t find the equalizer and dropped a heartbreaker, 2-1. Brooke Pietila, Gwen Kiilunen, and Molly Pistorius were selected to the GLIAC All-Tournament team following the match.
Wildcats Secure the Sweep with a Late 5-3 Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team showed up and showed out as they swept the Lakers on the road. The Wildcats secured a 5-3 win, with goals from five different players. The team now holds a 2-0 lead in the Cappo Cup series. Despite the Lakers’ securing the first period 2-0, the Wildcats did not let up in the second and third. In the second, Artem Shlaine and AJ Vanderbeck each netted one, and Joey Larson put the cherry on top with a power play goal. Dedication continued in the third period when David Keefer popped in another power play goal. Vincent De Mey managed to tally another goal this weekend with a last minute empty netter.
Huskies volleyball sweeps Pride on Senior Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Purdue Northwest 3-0 Saturday on Senior Day at the SDC Gym. The Huskies won 25-12, 25-20, and 25-12 to finish the regular season 19-9 overall and 11-7 in the GLIAC. “It was a great way to honor our seniors and...
NMU Defeats SVSU 1-0 in Semifinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team is returning to the GLIAC title game for the second time in three seasons, as they defeated Saginaw Valley State 1-0 in the semifinals on Friday. NMU got a 19th-minute goal from Brooke Pietila, her 7th tally...
Volleyball Closes Regular Season with Fourth Straight Sweep on Senior Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University volleyball team closed out the regular season in impressive fashion and are riding a hot streak into the postseason, as they put together their fourth straight sweep for a 3-0 win over Parkside. On Senior Day, Lizzy Stark and Jacqueline Smith each came up with 15 kills, Alli Yacko led the way with 22 digs, and Lauren Van Remortel registered 41 assists.
Men of Michigan Tech Third at GLIAC Championships; Women Run to Fourth-Place Finish
NEW BOSTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech cross country squads started the postseason schedule Friday (Nov. 4) with a third-place finish from the men’s team as the women ran to a fourth-place finish at the GLIAC Championships at Willow Metropark in New Boston, Michigan. The No. 20 nationally-ranked...
Szymanski Earns Second Team All-GLIAC, NMU Takes Sixth at XC Championships
NEW BOSTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University cross country team raced at the GLIAC Championships in New Boston, Mich. on Friday, where they placed sixth of ten teams. Madi Szymanski earned the top finish for the Wildcats in 24th, earning All-GLIAC Second Team Accolades in her freshman season....
Former NMU hockey player Tom Laidlaw visits Marquette Alternative High School
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Marquette Alternative High School received some inspirational advice Monday. Former NMU hockey player and previous “Survivor” cast member Tom Laidlaw made a special appearance. He told the students his story of growing up in Canada, arriving at Northern Michigan University and eventually starting his NHL career with the New York Rangers.
Michigan high school football playoffs: Regional final pairings
Here are the matchups for the regional finals, dates and times to be determined. 11-player Division 1 ...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Brother Rice getting hot, beats WL Western, 30-22
Records can be deceiving. After going 3-5 during the regular season while facing a gauntlet of challenging Catholic League Central Division and non-league foes, Birmingham Brother Rice has found its footing in the Division 3 state football playoffs. Rice stymied host Walled Lake Western’s high-octane offense, which had been averaging...
Marquette racing team host ski swap at Lakeview Arena
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette sports organization held a Winter Sports Swap at Lakeview Arena. People could come in to either donate gently used winter items like skis or hockey equipment or buy items for the upcoming winter season. Twenty percent of sales Saturday goes towards the Marquette Mountain Racing Team (MMRT).
Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from district finals
Saturday 11-player Division 1 Detroit Cass Tech 25, Southfield A&T 14 ...
Love Snow? Check Out Snowfall Rankings of Michigan Cities
It's been a very warm fall, as of writing this on November 4, 2022 it is currently sunny and 68 degrees. Fall temps have been balmy and it's been nice to enjoy the warmer temperatures, however, Michigan winter is on its way. How much snow does Michigan typically get in...
Project Lift Ukraine UP talent show this Saturday in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wesley United Methodist is teaming up with other area churches for a new fundraiser to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at the Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming, the church will be hosting a talent show fundraiser for humanitarian efforts. The event...
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway. In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula. You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area. But first......
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan
Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?. The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.
What is a seller review date?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones explained review dates outline the seller’s intent on when they will review the home offers. She added houses are getting fewer offers, but still multiple offers, which is why a review date is put in place; It allows the most number of buyers to get into a house in a timely manner.
