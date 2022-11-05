Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record for passing yards in Sunday night’s game
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
NFL World Is Furious With Missed Penalty Call On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears, 35-32, in controversial fashion on Sunday afternoon. Chicago was on the receiving end of a couple of questionable pass interference decisions in the loss to Miami. Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is furious with the situation. "Watching so many of these games...
Tom Brady became the first QB with 100,000 career passing yards (and it was kinda boring)
Tom Brady was already the NFL’s all-time passing leader by a wide margin when he took the field in Tampa Sunday afternoon. He happened to make that record a little more impressive — and a little less attainable — with one simple checkdown pass vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL Week 9 Preview: Tom Brady's Buccaneers Meet Reigning Super Bowl Champion Rams
The two most recent Super Bowl winners face off on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) travel south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5).
What a day! Justin Fields breaks historical NFL record by a quarterback.
In case you haven’t been paying attention to what former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been doing over the last few weeks, he’s starting to figure things out — and this week in a big way. The Chicago Bears were at home hosting the Miami Dolphins...
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
NFL Owner Refused To Speak With Media After Team's Loss
The Indianapolis Colts lost their third-straight game on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots to drop to 3-5-1 on the season. It was an ugly defeat as well, with the Colts mustering only 121 yards of total offense and three points in a 26-3 thrashing. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw a pick-6 to account for New England's final points.
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired On Monday Morning
Another week, another NFL head coach firing. Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. The move comes about a week after the Colts decided to fire their offensive coordinator. Indianapolis lost to New England on Sunday, 26-3, in a game that was never close. Colts owner Jim...
Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense
The Indianapolis Colts have hired former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as interim coach after firing coach Frank Reich
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as head coach is finally fired
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the worst offenses in the entire NFL this season, but head coach Frank Reich pointed the finger at everyone else, benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady even though he didn’t call plays for the team. But when neither of those moves fixed the offense, the team finally decided it was time to make a change at head coach.
NFL player props: 5 best bets for Week 9
At the midway point of the season, we’re seeing with more clarity where offenses are heading and how injuries have depleted defenses — both of which come into play when matching up against an opponent that can exploit those weaknesses. Below, we break down Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL odds...
Predicting Which NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired Next
We now have two NFL head coaching firings on the 2022 regular season. The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule earlier this year and Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. Our prediction is with Dan Campbell. The Detroit Lions won on Sunday, defeating the Green Bay Packers,...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
FOX Sports
Tom Brady reaches 100,000 combined NFL passing yards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reached another milestone, surpassing 100,000 combined NFL passing yards (regular season plus playoffs). He reached the mark in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 16-13 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Brady is first in NFL history in combined passing yards ahead...
Tom Brady leaves Peyton Manning in the dust with yet another record-breaking performance
Tom Brady played the hero yet again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The future Hall of Famer engineered a six-play drive towards the end of regulation Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at home and punctuated it with a game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton. That touchdown erased a three-point deficit by the Buccaneers and gave Tampa Bay the 16-13 victory.
Colts at Patriots: What to watch for
INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Kickoff: 1 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4. Spread: Patriots by 5½. History lesson, Part I As much hype as there has been around Colts vs. Patriots, is it a rivalry if one team dominates the other? Since the […]
NFL Week 9 scores: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady lead comebacks; Jets upset Josh Allen, Bills
Vintage Tom Brady was on display when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers engineered a comeback. Meanwhile, Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills fell short vs. Jets.
Comments / 0