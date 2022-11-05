ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Missed Penalty Call On Sunday

The Miami Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears, 35-32, in controversial fashion on Sunday afternoon. Chicago was on the receiving end of a couple of questionable pass interference decisions in the loss to Miami. Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is furious with the situation. "Watching so many of these games...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

The 10 players banned from the NFL

In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
The Spun

NFL Owner Refused To Speak With Media After Team's Loss

The Indianapolis Colts lost their third-straight game on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots to drop to 3-5-1 on the season. It was an ugly defeat as well, with the Colts mustering only 121 yards of total offense and three points in a 26-3 thrashing. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw a pick-6 to account for New England's final points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired On Monday Morning

Another week, another NFL head coach firing. Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. The move comes about a week after the Colts decided to fire their offensive coordinator. Indianapolis lost to New England on Sunday, 26-3, in a game that was never close. Colts owner Jim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as head coach is finally fired

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the worst offenses in the entire NFL this season, but head coach Frank Reich pointed the finger at everyone else, benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady even though he didn’t call plays for the team. But when neither of those moves fixed the offense, the team finally decided it was time to make a change at head coach.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL player props: 5 best bets for Week 9

At the midway point of the season, we’re seeing with more clarity where offenses are heading and how injuries have depleted defenses — both of which come into play when matching up against an opponent that can exploit those weaknesses. Below, we break down Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL odds...
The Spun

Predicting Which NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

We now have two NFL head coaching firings on the 2022 regular season. The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule earlier this year and Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. Our prediction is with Dan Campbell. The Detroit Lions won on Sunday, defeating the Green Bay Packers,...
FOX Sports

Tom Brady reaches 100,000 combined NFL passing yards

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reached another milestone, surpassing 100,000 combined NFL passing yards (regular season plus playoffs). He reached the mark in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 16-13 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Brady is first in NFL history in combined passing yards ahead...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady leaves Peyton Manning in the dust with yet another record-breaking performance

Tom Brady played the hero yet again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The future Hall of Famer engineered a six-play drive towards the end of regulation Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at home and punctuated it with a game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton. That touchdown erased a three-point deficit by the Buccaneers and gave Tampa Bay the 16-13 victory.
TAMPA, FL
FOX59

Colts at Patriots: What to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Kickoff: 1 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4. Spread: Patriots by 5½. History lesson, Part I As much hype as there has been around Colts vs. Patriots, is it a rivalry if one team dominates the other? Since the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

