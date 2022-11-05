Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Related
25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?
CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47. Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
Chicago’s Christmas tree put up at Millennium Park
CHICAGO — One week into November and the city’s official Christmas tree has been put up in Millennium Park. It was installed Monday morning near Michigan Avenue and Washington. The tree was cut down Friday from the Glisovic family in Morton Grove. The family said they used to decorate it in their front yard, then it just got too big.
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
Smashing pumpkins: Plant Chicago helps let out some aggression while reducing waste
CHICAGO — Instead of being tossed in the trash, it was time to Hulk smash, as one Chicago organization offered an alternative way to dispose of Halloween pumpkins, helping reduce landfill waste in the process. Plant Chicago held its annual pumpkin smash event in the Back of the Yards Saturday where the goal has always […]
Community alert issued after series of robberies on CTA Blue Line
CHICAGO — Four attacks have been reported between Oct. 22 and Nov. 2 on the CTA Blue Line, prompting Chicago police to issue an alert to West Side residents. According to police, three of the incident occurred at 720 S. Cicero from 3 to 7 p.m., with a fourth at 520 S. Cicero about 20 minutes later.
CPD search for man wanted for killing Greyhound employee
CHICAGO — CPD has an active arrest warranted for a man responsible for the fatal shooting of a greyhound employee at the station on October 24. According to police, 26-year-old Rodnee Miller has an active arrest warranted against him for the fatal shooting of greyhound station employee, Duwon Gaddis, Monday morning in front of the station on the Near West Side.
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
12-year-old South Side boy safely located
CHICAGO — Family and police were looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday after school. As of Thursday night, he was safely located.
Police: Suburban man accused of stabbing roommate after being asked to turn down phone
HANOVER PARK, Ill. — A suburban man has been charged after being accused of stabbing his roommate in the head. On Thursday at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a stabbing call on Leeward Lane. Upon arrival, police located Wilfredo Gonzalez, 46, and another man, his roommate, with blood gushing from his head.
Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago
PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
16-year-old girl charged with armed carjacking in Woodlawn
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl has been charged with an armed carjacking following an incident Thursday in Woodlawn. Police said the girl took a vehicle from a 34-year-old man while armed with a firearm in the 6600 block of South Greenwood. Moments later, she was taken into custody and...
When was the last time Chicago had a 70-degree or warmer temp on November 4 at 8 p.m., like it was this year?
I’m curious when, if ever, was the last time it was 70-degrees or warmer on November 4 at 8pm, like it was this year?. The short answer is never. This November 4, the mercury reached 70 in the late afternoon and remained at or above 70 until almost midnight (1 am CDT). Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the archives and found that dating back to 1871; the city had officially registered a 70-degree- plus high temperature in 11 years on November 4. In the ten occurrences before 2022, the temperature had never remained at or above 70 degrees later than 5 pm, so this year’s late-evening warmth was unprecedented. It is interesting to note that six of the 11 occurrences of the 70s on November 4 have occurred since 2000- in 2003, 2005, 2008, 2015, 2020, and 2022.
Supreme Models The Documentary, Midwest Premiere
‘Supreme Models’ the documentary is the first of its kind chronicling the impact of Black models on fashion and culture. Author Marcellas Reynolds and Supermodel Veronica Webb join us now with more. Tonight at 5:30 pm. Chicago History Museum. 1601 N. Clark Street.
3 ways to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder
CHICAGO – It’s that time of year where days will be shorter, the nights longer, and both a lot colder. While this change of seasons marks the onset of winter, it can also mark the beginning of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) for many people. It’s a form of depression that strikes during the months of fall and winter when there’s less sunlight, and some 10 million Americans, including many Chicagoans, experience it each year.
73-year-old dies following medical emergency, crash in Grayslake
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A 73-year-old died early Friday morning following a medical emergency and subsequent crash in Grayslake. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a deadly traffic crash on Route 120 at Ivanhoe Road. Police believe a blue Chevy Trailblazer was eastbound on Route 120...
Midday Fix: Expert tips on decorating for the holidays
Laura Dowling, an award winning florist and designer, speaker and author.
The Mechanical Marvels of Volo Museum
You may know them for their classic cars. But now Volo Museum is much more. With 45 exhibits and ten thousand mechanical marvels, it’s truly an experience for all ages. Marketing director Jim Wojdyla tells us what you’ll find inside. 815-385-3644. Daytime20 for 20% off admission.
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields’ record rushing day
CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0