WGN News

25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?

CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47.   Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
WGN TV

Chicago’s Christmas tree put up at Millennium Park

CHICAGO — One week into November and the city’s official Christmas tree has been put up in Millennium Park. It was installed Monday morning near Michigan Avenue and Washington. The tree was cut down Friday from the Glisovic family in Morton Grove. The family said they used to decorate it in their front yard, then it just got too big.
WGN News

Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
WGN TV

CPD search for man wanted for killing Greyhound employee

CHICAGO — CPD has an active arrest warranted for a man responsible for the fatal shooting of a greyhound employee at the station on October 24. According to police, 26-year-old Rodnee Miller has an active arrest warranted against him for the fatal shooting of greyhound station employee, Duwon Gaddis, Monday morning in front of the station on the Near West Side.
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
WGN TV

16-year-old girl charged with armed carjacking in Woodlawn

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl has been charged with an armed carjacking following an incident Thursday in Woodlawn. Police said the girl took a vehicle from a 34-year-old man while armed with a firearm in the 6600 block of South Greenwood. Moments later, she was taken into custody and...
WGN TV

When was the last time Chicago had a 70-degree or warmer temp on November 4 at 8 p.m., like it was this year?

I’m curious when, if ever, was the last time it was 70-degrees or warmer on November 4 at 8pm, like it was this year?. The short answer is never. This November 4, the mercury reached 70 in the late afternoon and remained at or above 70 until almost midnight (1 am CDT). Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the archives and found that dating back to 1871; the city had officially registered a 70-degree- plus high temperature in 11 years on November 4. In the ten occurrences before 2022, the temperature had never remained at or above 70 degrees later than 5 pm, so this year’s late-evening warmth was unprecedented. It is interesting to note that six of the 11 occurrences of the 70s on November 4 have occurred since 2000- in 2003, 2005, 2008, 2015, 2020, and 2022.
WGN TV

Supreme Models The Documentary, Midwest Premiere

‘Supreme Models’ the documentary is the first of its kind chronicling the impact of Black models on fashion and culture. Author Marcellas Reynolds and Supermodel Veronica Webb join us now with more. Tonight at 5:30 pm. Chicago History Museum. 1601 N. Clark Street.
WGN TV

3 ways to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

CHICAGO – It’s that time of year where days will be shorter, the nights longer, and both a lot colder. While this change of seasons marks the onset of winter, it can also mark the beginning of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) for many people. It’s a form of depression that strikes during the months of fall and winter when there’s less sunlight, and some 10 million Americans, including many Chicagoans, experience it each year.
WGN TV

The Mechanical Marvels of Volo Museum

You may know them for their classic cars. But now Volo Museum is much more. With 45 exhibits and ten thousand mechanical marvels, it’s truly an experience for all ages. Marketing director Jim Wojdyla tells us what you’ll find inside. 815-385-3644. Daytime20 for 20% off admission.
WGN TV

Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields’ record rushing day

CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins...
WGN TV

WGN TV

