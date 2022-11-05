Read full article on original website
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
KEYT
SBCC Football wins first conference title since 1991 as they hold off Moorpark
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Alex Johnson threw 2 touchdown passes and ran for an 18-yard score in the fourth quarter as Santa Barbara City College beat Moorpark 28-18 to capture the American Pacific League championship. It is the Vaqueros first conference title since 1991. SBCC has won 8 straight games...
Daily Nexus
Study: all your schoolmates have their shit together
Do you ever feel like a failure? A recent study of UC Santa Barbara students shows that you may, in fact, be the only one feeling this way. “It is quite extraordinary how well in control of their lives the students of UCSB are!” chief author of the study and University of Pennsylvania professor George Papadopoulos said, practically beaming with joy. “I had no idea so many people in one university could feel so satisfied with their lives!”
ocsportszone.com
CIF football quarterfinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
Quarterfinal round games are scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 11 but could be moved to Thursday or Saturday. Please check back Monday for exact dates and locations. Chaparral at Corona del Mar (Newport Harbor) Yorba Linda at Palos Verdes. El Modena at Bishop Diego. DIVISION 4. Cypress at Long Beach...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Can’t Slow Down Quarterback Aidan Chiles in 38-21 First Round Loss to Downey
The Santa Barbara High football team never encountered a quarterback with the dynamic dual threat ability of Downey’s Aidan Chiles on the way to a 9-1 regular season record and a share of the Channel League title. Chiles, an Oregon State commit, tossed three touchdown passes and ran for...
localocnews.com
CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista
ISLA VISTA, Calif.-The mother of a student who died from an Isla Vista cliff fall years ago is speaking out. Former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom was upset to learn that an 18-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday after falling 30 feet from the cliffs near Manzanita Village and the University of California, Santa Barbara campus. The post Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
JSerra football coach Scott McKnight taken off field following pregame collision with player
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Scott McKnight, a third-year coach at Orange County football power JSerra-San Juan Capistrano, was carted off the field following a pregame "friendly fire" collision with one of his players. In a scene normally reserved for players during a game, McKnight was put on a ...
Matt Leinart’s son receives scholarship offer from ex-USC coach
Matt Leinart’s son has received a scholarship offer from a very familiar coach. Cole Leinart, who is a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., shared on Twitter this week that he had received a scholarship offer from Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern is coached by Clay...
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
sitelinesb.com
The Battle of the Biltmore Rages On
••• “County Supervisors Approve Modoc Road Multi-Use Path Project in Santa Barbara […] The ‘Alignment B’ design [rendering at right] that the supervisors supported would remove fewer trees, require fewer retaining walls and overall ‘create a better user experience,’ according to the county. It was the route preferred by members of the public who commented during the meeting. […] If the county can’t get access to the properties needed for the preferred trail route (owned by La Cumbre Mutual Water Co. and The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County), the project will come back to the supervisors to talk about another trail design.” —Noozhawk.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
dailybruin.com
Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision
UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
whatnowlosangeles.com
EggBred Opening Several New Franchise-Owned Locations in 2023
The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.
Race for Congressional District 47 in Orange County heats up
While District 47 is equally split between Republicans and Democrats, incumbent Katie Porter and business owner Scott Baugh each believe they have momentum on their side heading into Election Day.
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
News Channel Nebraska
newportbeachindy.com
OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project
On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
