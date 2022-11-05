ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Nexus

Study: all your schoolmates have their shit together

Do you ever feel like a failure? A recent study of UC Santa Barbara students shows that you may, in fact, be the only one feeling this way. “It is quite extraordinary how well in control of their lives the students of UCSB are!” chief author of the study and University of Pennsylvania professor George Papadopoulos said, practically beaming with joy. “I had no idea so many people in one university could feel so satisfied with their lives!”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
localocnews.com

CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4

It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-The mother of a student who died from an Isla Vista cliff fall years ago is speaking out. Former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom was upset to learn that an 18-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday after falling 30 feet from the cliffs near Manzanita Village and the University of California, Santa Barbara campus. The post Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ISLA VISTA, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Battle of the Biltmore Rages On

••• “County Supervisors Approve Modoc Road Multi-Use Path Project in Santa Barbara […] The ‘Alignment B’ design [rendering at right] that the supervisors supported would remove fewer trees, require fewer retaining walls and overall ‘create a better user experience,’ according to the county. It was the route preferred by members of the public who commented during the meeting. […] If the county can’t get access to the properties needed for the preferred trail route (owned by La Cumbre Mutual Water Co. and The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County), the project will come back to the supervisors to talk about another trail design.” —Noozhawk.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
localemagazine.com

17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC

With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
COSTA MESA, CA
dailybruin.com

Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision

UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

EggBred Opening Several New Franchise-Owned Locations in 2023

The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.
LONG BEACH, CA
Smiles2all

Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara

News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Concierge Medicine Doctor Orange County, Newport Beach

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/concierge-medicine-doctor-orange-county-newport-beach/. Concierge Medicine, also called retainer medicine, offers a higher degree of attention and an enhanced level of care compared to traditional Family Medicine offered through a Primary Care practice. This high quality of service is possible because, unlike in a traditional Primary Care practice, where a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project

On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy