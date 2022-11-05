One dead, others hurt after tornado hits Idabel, authorities say

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Residents in southeastern parts of Oklahoma are dealing with the fallout of significant structural damage and at least one death after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday.

McCurtain County Emergency Manager Cody McDaniel confirmed to FOX23 the tornado caused significant structural damage to Idabel, Broken Bow, Pickens and other areas earlier Friday.

“Roads are still blocked and we’re trying to cut into those places,” McDaniel said.

He also said his office received word that at least one person has died due to the storms.

“We did also receive confirmation that there is also one fatality in McCurtain County tonight,” McDaniel told FOX23.

Oklahoma leaders are offering their prayers for the people of southeastern Oklahoma. Friday night after a tornado caused significant damage to the area.

“Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today’s tornadoes,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a tweet. “Storms hit in Bryan, Choctaw and Le Flore counties, among others. Additional flash flooding in some areas.”

He continued, “Search and rescue teams and generators forwarded to the Idabel area. Will continue to work diligently with [Oklahoma Emergency Management].”

Sen. James Lankford also offered support for the Idabel community Friday.

“Cindy and I are praying for the community of Idabel. My office will make sure they have everything they need in the days ahead,” Lankford tweeted.

Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Idabel reported minor damage to their building but did post on social media a picture of a 2x4 going straight through the wall.

On Saturday Gov. Kevin Stitt was in Idabel to tour some of the damage and posted on social media that at least 100 homes and businesses were either damaged or destroyed after Friday’s storm.

Stitt said they he’ll also declare a state of emergency for the counties impacted.

This is a developing story. FOX23 will continue to monitor storm damage in the area.

©2022 Cox Media Group