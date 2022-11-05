Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend
PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
wach.com
Family and friends question death of woman at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, SC — Days, after a young woman died on the job at the PepsiCo Bottling Warehouse in Columbia, family, and friends, want to know why Robyn Lockett died while she was operating a forklift they claim she didn’t have a license for. Twenty-one-year-old Robyn Lockett was adored...
abccolumbia.com
Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
Midlands Veterans Day 2022 celebrations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a federal holiday to honor military veterans of the US Armed Services. In communities throughout South Carolina, there will be parades and prayer services honoring those who served their country. Here is a list of happenings, beginning this weekend:. SC Guard...
coladaily.com
NoMa Warehouse hosts Vintage Con 2022: Time Warp
From a sequined cocktail dress from the 1970s to a Les Misérables T-shirt from the 80s to football and soccer jerseys from the 90s and early 2000s, vintage collectors, curators and stylists at NoMa Warehouse’s second Vintage Con Saturday night demonstrated that fashion comes in many shapes and sizes and from many decades.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Annual Pig on the Ridge BBQ Cook-Off and Festival”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-One of South Carolina’s largest BBQ competitions “Pig on the Ridge” is back!. Pig on the Ridge is a two-day event happening this weekend with tons of entertainment, and activities for kids, and vendors. The event is held at 170 S....
WLTX.com
Final wish honored: Elgin Lights shine one more time
ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin community said farewell Saturday night to Paul Towns Jr., a man well known for the event he created to light up the community for a good cause. Towns' battle with cancer ended back in mid-September. "One thing that my dad ever gave us was...
Community rallies to help Columbia woman repair her roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Judith McDonnell has lived her home off Broad River Road for decades. She says years ago, squirrels chewed into her roof and started causing problems. "They chewed holes in the corners and then the rain came in and made it much worse," she explained. "Before I realized it was even like that, the water had started really ruining the wood back there."
Flamingos in these South Carolina yards? The purpose is pretty special
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Flamingos are popping up in yards all over Kershaw County for a new fundraiser called "flocking" started by New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff. The money raised by flocking helps to send those with special needs to "Night To Shine," which is an unforgettable prom experience for people 14 and older.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC
South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
Historic Banks home in Calhoun County being restored to 20th century museum
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Banks house in Calhoun County is being restored into a 20th Century Museum. It's the residence of former Calhoun County clerk of court Dick Banks who died in 2010. “He was a collector of so many things he was our county historian and what...
South Carolina baker competes on Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Selena Dennis is the owner of Embellished Dough, a bakery in Columbia. Born out of curiosity of wanting to learn how to make custom sugar cookies, Dennis founded the company in 2018 and taught herself how to make the delicious treats. “I didn't initially start out...
WIS-TV
Lexington announces road closures for Veterans Day parade
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department announced Friday road closures for Sunday, Nov. 6 during the Lexington County Veterans Day Parade. Chief Terrence Green said road closures will begin at 1 p.m. at West Butler St. from Columbia Ave. to North Church St. Part of Haygood St. and part of Meetze St. will also be closed to allow the parade to stage and prepare. Green urged participants to arrive early.
WIS-TV
Sumter School District food described by parents as ‘inedible’
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of Sumter School District (SSD) students are raising concerns over cafeteria food which they describe as unhealthy and inedible. “The food looks nasty, it’s disgusting. It looks like it’s been put in the microwave and pulled back out… it’s not good,” said Ashley, a parent who chose to remain anonymous.
abccolumbia.com
China Wing Basket celebrates National Chinese Take Out Day early with some food!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One local restaurant stopped by Good Morning Columbia to celebrate a day dedicated to Chinese take out!. China Wing Basket came by to give Curtis some samples of their food, in honor of National Chinese Take-Out Day, which is this Saturday. The restaurant, located at...
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
Fire contained at apartment complex off Bower Parkway near Columbia
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire District crews say quick work helped keep a Saturday morning apartment fire from spreading. In a statement released just before 8 a.m., the department said firefighters were called to Foxfire Drive, the location of Pine Grove Apartments, to reports of a fire. Fortunately, arriving crews were able to contain the fire to one unit.
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
WLTX.com
Showers continue tomorrow with warm weather sticking around
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After hitting a high temperature of 84 today in Columbia, we continue to see the warm weather sticking around in the forecast for the next few days. Shower chances will also be isolated and scattered in nature with rain already moving through the Midlands Saturday evening and lasting into the overnight. We will need to watch the tropics when it comes to our late week weather and rain chances going forward.
