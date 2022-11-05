ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend

PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
PELION, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Midlands Veterans Day 2022 celebrations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a federal holiday to honor military veterans of the US Armed Services. In communities throughout South Carolina, there will be parades and prayer services honoring those who served their country. Here is a list of happenings, beginning this weekend:. SC Guard...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

NoMa Warehouse hosts Vintage Con 2022: Time Warp

From a sequined cocktail dress from the 1970s to a Les Misérables T-shirt from the 80s to football and soccer jerseys from the 90s and early 2000s, vintage collectors, curators and stylists at NoMa Warehouse’s second Vintage Con Saturday night demonstrated that fashion comes in many shapes and sizes and from many decades.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Final wish honored: Elgin Lights shine one more time

ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin community said farewell Saturday night to Paul Towns Jr., a man well known for the event he created to light up the community for a good cause. Towns' battle with cancer ended back in mid-September. "One thing that my dad ever gave us was...
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Community rallies to help Columbia woman repair her roof

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Judith McDonnell has lived her home off Broad River Road for decades. She says years ago, squirrels chewed into her roof and started causing problems. "They chewed holes in the corners and then the rain came in and made it much worse," she explained. "Before I realized it was even like that, the water had started really ruining the wood back there."
COLUMBIA, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC

South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington announces road closures for Veterans Day parade

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department announced Friday road closures for Sunday, Nov. 6 during the Lexington County Veterans Day Parade. Chief Terrence Green said road closures will begin at 1 p.m. at West Butler St. from Columbia Ave. to North Church St. Part of Haygood St. and part of Meetze St. will also be closed to allow the parade to stage and prepare. Green urged participants to arrive early.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter School District food described by parents as ‘inedible’

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of Sumter School District (SSD) students are raising concerns over cafeteria food which they describe as unhealthy and inedible. “The food looks nasty, it’s disgusting. It looks like it’s been put in the microwave and pulled back out… it’s not good,” said Ashley, a parent who chose to remain anonymous.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire contained at apartment complex off Bower Parkway near Columbia

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire District crews say quick work helped keep a Saturday morning apartment fire from spreading. In a statement released just before 8 a.m., the department said firefighters were called to Foxfire Drive, the location of Pine Grove Apartments, to reports of a fire. Fortunately, arriving crews were able to contain the fire to one unit.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Showers continue tomorrow with warm weather sticking around

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After hitting a high temperature of 84 today in Columbia, we continue to see the warm weather sticking around in the forecast for the next few days. Shower chances will also be isolated and scattered in nature with rain already moving through the Midlands Saturday evening and lasting into the overnight. We will need to watch the tropics when it comes to our late week weather and rain chances going forward.
COLUMBIA, SC

