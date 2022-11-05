Read full article on original website
Portland man arrested after allegedly fleeing from head-on crash
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A man from Portland has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a head-on crash. Capt. Craig Smith with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the head-on crash happened in the area of 1128 Lewiston Road around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Deputies responded to reports that a man and woman had fled the scene.
wabi.tv
Officials investigating body found in Parkman
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are responding after a body was found in Parkman Sunday. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office tells us the death is not considered suspicious. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. On Oct. 22, Officer Douglas Snyder arrested Charles Chappelle, 19, of Boothbay for operating under the influence. On Oct. 26, Officer Jennifer Gosselin arrested Stephen Withee of Plaistow, New Hampshire for operating under the influence. On Oct...
Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
WMTW
Auburn police charge teen in connection with shooting investigations
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager is charged in connection with investigations into recent shootings. The 15-year-old was arrested Friday after, police claim, a gun and ammunition were found during a home search. On Oct. 9, a man called 911 to say he had been shot in the stomach.
foxbangor.com
Juvenile arrested in shooting investigation
AUBURN — On Friday, Auburn Detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in Lewiston with the assistance of Lewiston Police Department. Investigators seized a handgun and ammunition. A fifteen-year-old male from Lewiston was arrested in connection to the recent shootings at Walton. School and 72 Whitney Street in...
Davis Court Bangor to Close to Traffic Beginning Monday the 7th
A few weeks ago, the story came out that the Bangor YMCA had purchased the 4 properties with houses on Bangor’s Davis Court. And it was followed by the demolition of the first of the houses at 30 Davis Court. Now this announcement from the City of Bangor Friday...
Pedestrian dies after Thomaston crash
THOMASTON, Maine — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Thomaston. An 89-year-old Connecticut man died in front of the Hampton Inn after being stuck by vehicle traveling along Route 1 around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Thomaston police. The man was reportedly crossing...
Brewer deferrals mean Washington County cancer patients now drive even further for care
The Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer. Photo courtesy Northern Light Health. Service deferrals at a Penobscot County cancer care center mean Washington County cancer patients must drive even further for care, or delay it. Almost all Washington County cancer patients receive treatments at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in...
wabi.tv
Waterville man’s murder sentencing delayed
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who killed his girlfriend in 2019 was schedule to be sentenced Friday afternoon, but that hearing was delayed. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May. Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home. Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment...
WGME
Maine man sentenced after being found with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl
BANGOR (WGME) – A Maine man was sentenced on Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison after being found with over 3 pounds of fentanyl. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Kristopher Churchill of Bangor to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Churchill pleaded guilty to...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Jere L. Waterman, 51,...
NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 23-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 24. Shawn Jones, 35, of Belfast, was arrested for...
Man Facing 30 Years & 2 Million Dollar Fine for Drug Charges in Waterville, Maine
Guilty Plea for Possessing Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. A 31-year-old Waterville man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Facing 30 Years in Prison and 2 Million Dollar Fine. Patrick Hanson faces up to 30 years in prison with up to 2 million dollars in fines....
Have the Scam Violinists That Tricked Me in Falmouth Moved on From Maine?
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam on a hot summer night in August! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and...
penbaypilot.com
Juvenile problem in Rockland leaves police with no enforcement options
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police Department has issued the following release outlining the current issues officers are facing with local youths:. Over the past three months, Rockland Police have responded to more than 95 calls for service involving issues with juveniles in Rockland. Many of these complaints are occurring during the day when the juveniles should be in school. The vast majority of these calls involve a small group of approximately six juveniles, ranging from 12 to 16 years old, some of whom are in DHHS “custody” and refuse to return to their foster placement.
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl charge
BANGOR, Maine — A Waterville man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Patrick Hanson, 31, faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release. She said he also faces a minimum of six years -- and up to life -- of supervised release.
Journal Inquirer
Maine man rescued after 30 hours in woods
A 74-year-old Etna, Maine, man was found this week by a game warden after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. Joseph Nolin was hypothermic and dehydrated when he was found Monday afternoon by Game Warden Michael Latti and K-9 Luna deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, about 20 miles west of Bangor, according to the Maine Warden Service. Nolin was about a mile from his house and had spent the night outdoors in temperatures that dipped below freezing.
