Sidney, ME

wabi.tv

Officials investigating body found in Parkman

PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials are responding after a body was found in Parkman Sunday. The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office tells us the death is not considered suspicious. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
PARKMAN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. On Oct. 22, Officer Douglas Snyder arrested Charles Chappelle, 19, of Boothbay for operating under the influence. On Oct. 26, Officer Jennifer Gosselin arrested Stephen Withee of Plaistow, New Hampshire for operating under the influence. On Oct...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings

AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, ME
foxbangor.com

Juvenile arrested in shooting investigation

AUBURN — On Friday, Auburn Detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in Lewiston with the assistance of Lewiston Police Department. Investigators seized a handgun and ammunition. A fifteen-year-old male from Lewiston was arrested in connection to the recent shootings at Walton. School and 72 Whitney Street in...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian dies after Thomaston crash

THOMASTON, Maine — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Thomaston. An 89-year-old Connecticut man died in front of the Hampton Inn after being stuck by vehicle traveling along Route 1 around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Thomaston police. The man was reportedly crossing...
THOMASTON, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville man’s murder sentencing delayed

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who killed his girlfriend in 2019 was schedule to be sentenced Friday afternoon, but that hearing was delayed. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May. Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home. Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment...
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Jere L. Waterman, 51,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NECN

Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized

A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
LEVANT, ME
Q106.5

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 23-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 24. Shawn Jones, 35, of Belfast, was arrested for...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Juvenile problem in Rockland leaves police with no enforcement options

ROCKLAND — Rockland Police Department has issued the following release outlining the current issues officers are facing with local youths:. Over the past three months, Rockland Police have responded to more than 95 calls for service involving issues with juveniles in Rockland. Many of these complaints are occurring during the day when the juveniles should be in school. The vast majority of these calls involve a small group of approximately six juveniles, ranging from 12 to 16 years old, some of whom are in DHHS “custody” and refuse to return to their foster placement.
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl charge

BANGOR, Maine — A Waterville man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Patrick Hanson, 31, faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release. She said he also faces a minimum of six years -- and up to life -- of supervised release.
WATERVILLE, ME
Journal Inquirer

Maine man rescued after 30 hours in woods

A 74-year-old Etna, Maine, man was found this week by a game warden after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. Joseph Nolin was hypothermic and dehydrated when he was found Monday afternoon by Game Warden Michael Latti and K-9 Luna deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, about 20 miles west of Bangor, according to the Maine Warden Service. Nolin was about a mile from his house and had spent the night outdoors in temperatures that dipped below freezing.
ETNA, ME
