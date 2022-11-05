Read full article on original website
msuspartans.com
Spartans Improve in Each Set Against #6 Ohio State
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball showed improvement in every set on Saturday night, dropping a match to #6 Ohio State, 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 27-25) at the Breslin Student Events Center. After hitting -.280 in set one, Michigan State clawed back to above even to hit .056 for...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Open Season against Delaware State on Monday on School Day
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State women's basketball opens its 50th season, hosting Delaware State on Monday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. The game against the Hornets is Spartans School Day with MSU welcoming area students for an afternoon of education and basketball. • Michigan State brings back two starters...
msuspartans.com
No. 6 Michigan State Set to Compete for First-Ever B1G Tournament Title
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sixth-ranked and top-seeded Michigan State women's soccer seeks its first Big Ten Tournament title, as the Spartans face 21st-ranked and sixth-seeded Penn State on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kick time for the B1G Championship is set for 2 p.m. at Lower.com Field, the home of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew.
msuspartans.com
St. Cyr Stops 44 To Help Spartans Sweep Badgers, 5-1
East Lansing -- Michigan State earned a series sweep of Big Ten foe Wisconsin with a 5-1 victory on Saturday behind 44 saves from Dylan St. Cyr and five different goal scorers. The Spartans (6-3-1, 2-1-1 Big Ten) were outshot by a 45-26 margin, but the play of St. Cyr...
msuspartans.com
Garza Leads 10 Spartans to Podium Finishes at the 2022 MSU Open
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Highlighted by freshman Ceasar Garza's undefeated effort at 174 pounds in the freshman/sophomore division, a total of 10 different Michigan State wrestlers garnered podium finishes at the 2022 MSU Open inside Jenison Field House on Saturday. Garza's title at freshman/sophomore 174 led the way for...
msuspartans.com
Men’s Basketball Opens Season on Monday, Hosts Northern Arizona
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team will host Northern Arizona in the first game of the 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7 (7 p.m.). Following the NAU game, MSU will play six of its next seven games away from home. The game will air live on...
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Takes Down No. 16 Illinois in Champaign, 23-15
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Michigan State football team defeated No. 16 Illinois on a windy, blustery day at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victory over the Illini, who were also ranked No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Poll, snapped Illinois' six-game winning streak and gave the Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
msuspartans.com
Middendorf Nets Four In Blitz of Badgers, 5-0
East Lansing -- Michigan State earned its first Big Ten win of the season on Friday, recording a 5-0 shutout of visiting Wisconsin. Michigan State (5-3-1, 1-1-1 Big Ten) got four goals from Erik Middendorf and a 44-save shutout from Dylan St. Cyr, who established a new season high in saves and recorded his 11th career shutout.
msuspartans.com
Spartans Start Fast Against #14 Purdue on Alumni Day
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State welcomed back the 1995 and 1996 Big Ten Championship teams on Friday night in the Breslin Center as the Spartans were defeated by #14 Purdue 3-1 (25-18, 24-26, 17-25, 16-25). MSU came out of the gates with a strong gameplan, leading for the entirety of the first set after hitting .324.
