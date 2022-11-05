ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump slams SNL after skit of him on the toilet during Jan 6: ‘A bad show that’s not funny or smart’

Saturday Night Live’s cold open showing Donald Trump sitting on a toilet during the January 6 hearings earned a familiar rebuke from the former president. Mr Trump once again took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack the show’s poor ratings, claim it was on the verge of being cancelled, and suggest creator Lorne Michaels was “angry and exhausted”.
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
HuffPost

‘The Emperor Has No Brain!’: Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Baffling Part Of New Trump Audio

Jimmy Kimmel said one thing is very clear in the new audio of former President Donald Trump that was released by journalist and author Bob Woodward. “He really has a bug up his ass about Obama,” Kimmel said on Tuesday before playing audio of Trump insulting former President Barack Obama’s intelligence. Trump claimed he was smarter than Obama because he came from “good stock,” because his father and uncle were both smart.
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump Jr. With Scathing Halloween Costume

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday ripped Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, for making light of the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), with a meme. “What is wrong with these people?” asked Kimmel. The late night comedian unveiled...
The Independent

‘How is this real life?’: Critics react to Matt Gaetz nicknaming Trump ‘Big Daddy’

A moment of perhaps unintended levity was sprinkled into a speech delivered by Rep Matt Gaetz while he was stumping at Donald Trump’s rally in Florida ahead of this week’s midterms.The event, held to support the Senator Marco Rubio’s re-election campaign, featured flowery commentary from the Florida congressman, where he heaped praise on the former president and classified him as the ultimate “closer” in US politics.“It is closing time in these midterm elections. The fight is on, and there is no closer in American politics like Big Daddy Don,” said the GOP congressman, a conclusion that earned him a...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Herschel Walker With A Special Opportunity Just For Him

Jimmy Kimmel can’t believe that Herschel Walker, the “incoherent” Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, is locked in a tight race with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). “Herschel Walker claims to be pro-life and yet two ex-girlfriends have come forward to say he pressured them into having abortions,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted, adding that one woman said Walker even drove her to the clinic to ensure she went through with the procedure. “While a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns, Herschel Walker is a businessman and when opportunity knocks...”
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Former President Trump suggests he is "very probably" going to run in 2024

Former President Donald Trump is suggesting he will likely make another run for office in the next presidential election. He made his strongest remarks since leaving office on Thursday during a midterm campaign rally in Iowa. Kathie Obradovich, an editor at the Iowa Capital Dispatch, joins CBS News to discuss how people on the ground in her state are responding to the former president's remarks.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Trump eyes specific date for 2024 campaign launch after dropping strongest hint yet at rally

Donald Trump is preparing to officially launch his 2024 presidential campaign on 14 November, according to a new report. Three sources familiar with the plan confirmed the penciled date to Axios on Friday, hours after Mr Trump dropped the strongest hint yet that he may run for the White House for the third time in 2024 after months of speculation.Addressing an election rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday night, Mr Trump said he will “very, very, very probably” make another bid for the president’s office.“And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy