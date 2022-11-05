Read full article on original website
Trump slams SNL after skit of him on the toilet during Jan 6: ‘A bad show that’s not funny or smart’
Saturday Night Live’s cold open showing Donald Trump sitting on a toilet during the January 6 hearings earned a familiar rebuke from the former president. Mr Trump once again took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack the show’s poor ratings, claim it was on the verge of being cancelled, and suggest creator Lorne Michaels was “angry and exhausted”.
Trump takes credit for late night host’s success after claiming he ‘destroyed’ Kimmel and Colbert
Donald Trump claimed that he’s behind the decreasing ratings of late-night programmes hosted by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Trevor Noah, and congratulated Greg Gutfeld, Fox News’ late-night host, for his recent viewing figures. “It was my great honor to have destroyed the ratings of...
Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin says Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter after Musk purchase will hurt him: 'It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was'
"The View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump's potential return to Twitter would hurt him. "It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was, of how much drama he created," she said. Trump was banned from Twitter last year and for most of 2022 has been utilizing Truth Social.
Trevor Noah Explains Why He's 'Totally On Trump's Side' In Latest Scandal
The co-founder of Trump's Truth Social has come forward as a whistleblower alleging financial misconduct.
Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president
Kid Rock, one of former President Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he’s itching to reach across the aisle for a beer with former President Obama. “I want to hang out with Obama and drink beer,” the “We the People” singer said on an episode of Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” released Sunday.
Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump
Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
Former Trump attorney: Trump doesn't want to be President. He wants to be dictator
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen reacts to new exclusive footage of Congressional leaders during the January 6th insurrection, and discusses former President Trump's response.
Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’
Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
Star CNN Anchor Sees Ratings "Plummet"
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Radar Online is noting that CNN executives have not been happy with the ratings put up by its new Sunday evening program hosted by Chris Wallace.
‘The Emperor Has No Brain!’: Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Baffling Part Of New Trump Audio
Jimmy Kimmel said one thing is very clear in the new audio of former President Donald Trump that was released by journalist and author Bob Woodward. “He really has a bug up his ass about Obama,” Kimmel said on Tuesday before playing audio of Trump insulting former President Barack Obama’s intelligence. Trump claimed he was smarter than Obama because he came from “good stock,” because his father and uncle were both smart.
Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump Jr. With Scathing Halloween Costume
Jimmy Kimmel on Monday ripped Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, for making light of the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), with a meme. “What is wrong with these people?” asked Kimmel. The late night comedian unveiled...
'Trump' Begs To Get Back On Twitter On 'SNL,' Admits He Still Might 'Coup'
"We love Truth Social. It’s very great, and in many ways, also terrible,” "Trump" explains. “It’s very bad — very, very bad."
‘How is this real life?’: Critics react to Matt Gaetz nicknaming Trump ‘Big Daddy’
A moment of perhaps unintended levity was sprinkled into a speech delivered by Rep Matt Gaetz while he was stumping at Donald Trump’s rally in Florida ahead of this week’s midterms.The event, held to support the Senator Marco Rubio’s re-election campaign, featured flowery commentary from the Florida congressman, where he heaped praise on the former president and classified him as the ultimate “closer” in US politics.“It is closing time in these midterm elections. The fight is on, and there is no closer in American politics like Big Daddy Don,” said the GOP congressman, a conclusion that earned him a...
Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Trump Ultimatum To ABC: ‘I Just Couldn’t Live With Myself'
Jimmy Kimmel says he almost quit his show when ABC execs asked him to dial back his jokes about Donald Trump. “Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk-show host,” Kimmel told the “Naked Lunch” podcast. “At least according to the research that they did.”
Donald Trump attacks Nancy Pelosi to cheers from crowd at Florida rally
Mr Trump brought up Ms Pelosi while speaking at a rally in Miami for Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. “We’re going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi political career once and for all” Mr Trump said, to cheers from the crowd and chants of “lock her up”.
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Herschel Walker With A Special Opportunity Just For Him
Jimmy Kimmel can’t believe that Herschel Walker, the “incoherent” Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, is locked in a tight race with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). “Herschel Walker claims to be pro-life and yet two ex-girlfriends have come forward to say he pressured them into having abortions,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted, adding that one woman said Walker even drove her to the clinic to ensure she went through with the procedure. “While a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns, Herschel Walker is a businessman and when opportunity knocks...”
Former President Trump suggests he is "very probably" going to run in 2024
Former President Donald Trump is suggesting he will likely make another run for office in the next presidential election. He made his strongest remarks since leaving office on Thursday during a midterm campaign rally in Iowa. Kathie Obradovich, an editor at the Iowa Capital Dispatch, joins CBS News to discuss how people on the ground in her state are responding to the former president's remarks.
Trump eyes specific date for 2024 campaign launch after dropping strongest hint yet at rally
Donald Trump is preparing to officially launch his 2024 presidential campaign on 14 November, according to a new report. Three sources familiar with the plan confirmed the penciled date to Axios on Friday, hours after Mr Trump dropped the strongest hint yet that he may run for the White House for the third time in 2024 after months of speculation.Addressing an election rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday night, Mr Trump said he will “very, very, very probably” make another bid for the president’s office.“And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I...
Jordan Klepper Has Baffling Chat With Michigan Trump Supporters
Jordan Klepper of “The Daily Show” is hitting the campaign trail for a new special and this time he’s speaking to election deniers and other conspiracy theorists. In a preview clip released by Comedy Central, Klepper meets two voters in Michigan, including one with some odd ideas about kidnapping plots.
