Now that Camilla has leveled up from a Duchess to a Queen, she gets certain perks. However, there's one she will be bypassing. Ladies-in-waiting traditionally accompany the Queen on overseas trips, help manage her correspondence, and are just generally there for companionship. And while Queen Elizabeth had a whole fleet of ladies-in-waiting throughout her reign—many of whom had been close with her for over 60 years—apparently Queen Camilla's ditching the outdated tradition to be “more with the times.”

3 DAYS AGO