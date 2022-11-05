Read full article on original website
King Charles To Ban Prince Harry From Coronation If His Memoir Shades Queen Consort Camilla
Though no one knows exactly what bombshells Prince Harry will drop in his upcoming memoir, a source believes that if he portrays his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, in any negative light, he could kiss goodbye any chance of ever reconciling with King Charles. The insider even alleged that if Harry...
owlcation.com
Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21
History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
Begone! British Parliament Challenges Prince Harry & Prince Andrew's Royal Roles Under King Charles III's New Reign: Source
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry might soon be free from royalty. The British Parliament has challenged the estranged princes roles within the royal family after they stepped down from their duties in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Article continues below advertisement. According to the BBC, the House of Lords questioned the...
King Charles Visits Sandringham, Where Royals Traditionally Spend Christmas, for First Time as Monarch
King Charles III is back in a poignant place. The King, 73, was seen at Sandringham on Sunday, his first time at the royal residence following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. The new monarch appeared in good spirits as he walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church for the 11 a.m. service.
Charles Spencer Honors Sister Princess Diana on All Souls' Day with 'Deeply Poignant Photograph'
Charles Spencer is thinking of Princess Diana. The 9th Earl Spencer, 58, posted a tender tribute to his late elder sister and their father John Spencer for All Souls' Day Wednesday. Christians use the annual holy day to honor loved ones who have died. "Today is All Souls Day —...
Buckingham Palace Reveals Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Horse 1 Month After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Buckingham Palace offered an update on the royal stables’ plans for her favorite horse. “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a statement from the Royal Family Instagram account read on Monday, October 10. “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”
tatler.com
Consort to be ‘quietly dropped’ from Queen Camilla’s title
According to the Telegraph, royal aides are apparently hoping to ‘quietly drop “Consort”’ from Queen Camilla’s title to ‘bring her in line with centuries of wives of Kings before her’. The newspaper reports that it is predicted that the title of ‘Consort’ will...
Kate Middleton Will Host Christmas Concert In Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, will host her second Christmas carol concert at London's Westminster Abbey this December, paying tribute to the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Kate hosted a similar event last year dedicated to key workers who served Britain throughout the pandemic and included members...
The "hidden cousins" of Queen Elizabeth II were confined to an institution for having a mental illness
Nerissa (1919 - 1986) and Katherine Bowes-Lyon (1926 - 2014) were nicknamed the "hidden cousins" because they were the first cousins of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Nerissa and Katherine were the daughters of John Herbert Bowes-Lyon and his wife. John was the Queen Mother's brother and uncle to Queen Elizabeth II.
‘You can’t keep them all’: King Charles to sell 14 horses inherited from Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles is set to sell 14 racehorses he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.It comes just over a month after the Queen died of old age on 8 September, at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.Tattersalls auction house in Newmarket has said that it is selling 14 of the Queen’s brood mares, including Just Fine, a bay gelding trained by Sir Michael Stoute who oversaw 100 royal winners.“It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses,” Tattersalls’ spokesman Jimmy George said.“The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell...
King Charles III coronation: Everything we know about 2023 ceremony
Now that the mourning period and state funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II is over, government officials are said to making plans for King Charles III’s coronation. The last time Britain held a coronation ceremony was 70 years ago, when the Queen was crowned on 2 June 1953 at the age of 27.
BBC
More stand-ins for King, but Prince Andrew and Prince Harry stay
The number of royals allowed to stand in for King Charles for official duties is likely to be expanded, according to sources. It is understood that the current pool of five "counsellors of state" could be widened, perhaps adding royals such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Prince Andrew and...
housebeautiful.com
Queen Camilla Is Changing Up a Royal Tradition When It Comes to Her "Ladies-in-Waiting"
Now that Camilla has leveled up from a Duchess to a Queen, she gets certain perks. However, there's one she will be bypassing. Ladies-in-waiting traditionally accompany the Queen on overseas trips, help manage her correspondence, and are just generally there for companionship. And while Queen Elizabeth had a whole fleet of ladies-in-waiting throughout her reign—many of whom had been close with her for over 60 years—apparently Queen Camilla's ditching the outdated tradition to be “more with the times.”
Extra bank holiday announced to celebrate King Charles’ coronation
The government has announced an extra bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III next year.The day will be “an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate”, a Downing Street statement said.It will fall on Monday 8 May, two days after the coronation on Saturday 6 May, when Charles will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla.The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of the Queen.The ceremony will be “rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role...
AdWeek
Paddington Bear Reprises Starring Role in Barbour's Christmas Film
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. There is nothing quite so quintessentially British as Paddington Bear. Loved by kids and adults alike, the friendly, big-hearted teddy from Peru even transcended literature and film this year to become an unlikely royal mascot following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
