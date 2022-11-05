ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21

History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
Daily Mail

Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary

Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
Us Weekly

Buckingham Palace Reveals Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Horse 1 Month After Her Death

Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Buckingham Palace offered an update on the royal stables’ plans for her favorite horse. “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a statement from the Royal Family Instagram account read on Monday, October 10. “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”
tatler.com

Consort to be ‘quietly dropped’ from Queen Camilla’s title

According to the Telegraph, royal aides are apparently hoping to ‘quietly drop “Consort”’ from Queen Camilla’s title to ‘bring her in line with centuries of wives of Kings before her’. The newspaper reports that it is predicted that the title of ‘Consort’ will...
Newsweek

Kate Middleton Will Host Christmas Concert In Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, will host her second Christmas carol concert at London's Westminster Abbey this December, paying tribute to the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Kate hosted a similar event last year dedicated to key workers who served Britain throughout the pandemic and included members...
The Independent

‘You can’t keep them all’: King Charles to sell 14 horses inherited from Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles is set to sell 14 racehorses he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.It comes just over a month after the Queen died of old age on 8 September, at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.Tattersalls auction house in Newmarket has said that it is selling 14 of the Queen’s brood mares, including Just Fine, a bay gelding trained by Sir Michael Stoute who oversaw 100 royal winners.“It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses,” Tattersalls’ spokesman Jimmy George said.“The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell...
BBC

More stand-ins for King, but Prince Andrew and Prince Harry stay

The number of royals allowed to stand in for King Charles for official duties is likely to be expanded, according to sources. It is understood that the current pool of five "counsellors of state" could be widened, perhaps adding royals such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Prince Andrew and...
housebeautiful.com

Queen Camilla Is Changing Up a Royal Tradition When It Comes to Her "Ladies-in-Waiting"

Now that Camilla has leveled up from a Duchess to a Queen, she gets certain perks. However, there's one she will be bypassing. Ladies-in-waiting traditionally accompany the Queen on overseas trips, help manage her correspondence, and are just generally there for companionship. And while Queen Elizabeth had a whole fleet of ladies-in-waiting throughout her reign—many of whom had been close with her for over 60 years—apparently Queen Camilla's ditching the outdated tradition to be “more with the times.”
The Independent

Extra bank holiday announced to celebrate King Charles’ coronation

The government has announced an extra bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III next year.The day will be “an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate”, a Downing Street statement said.It will fall on Monday 8 May, two days after the coronation on Saturday 6 May, when Charles will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla.The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of the Queen.The ceremony will be “rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role...
AdWeek

Paddington Bear Reprises Starring Role in Barbour's Christmas Film

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. There is nothing quite so quintessentially British as Paddington Bear. Loved by kids and adults alike, the friendly, big-hearted teddy from Peru even transcended literature and film this year to become an unlikely royal mascot following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

