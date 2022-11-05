Smith scored two goals Saturday in a 6-4 win over Montreal. Smith's first goal put Vegas up 2-1 at 2:24 of the second period when he tapped in a backhand pass on a 2-on-1. His second goal came on the power play and put Vegas up 3-2 at 4:45 of the third. His six shots led all skaters Saturday. Smith has 10 points in 13 games this season, but seven of those have come in his past seven games. He's clearly warming up, but remember -- Smith's best season came in 2017-18 when he scored 60 points in 67 games. His last two seasons were cut short due to injury and he never topped more than 38 points in 56 games.

1 DAY AGO