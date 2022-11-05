Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
Related
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL player who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, has died at age 70
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
NHL
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pretty assist in win
Karlsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens. Karlsson put on the moves, dangling a bit before feeding Reilly Smith for a second-period go-ahead goal. This was Karlsson's third straight game with an assist. The center is up to four goals, six helpers, 24 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 13 contests this season. The Golden Knights' "Misfits" line is back together and productive, and Karlsson's keen vision and playmaking are a significant factor in that.
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland — (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Warming trend continues with goals
Smith scored two goals Saturday in a 6-4 win over Montreal. Smith's first goal put Vegas up 2-1 at 2:24 of the second period when he tapped in a backhand pass on a 2-on-1. His second goal came on the power play and put Vegas up 3-2 at 4:45 of the third. His six shots led all skaters Saturday. Smith has 10 points in 13 games this season, but seven of those have come in his past seven games. He's clearly warming up, but remember -- Smith's best season came in 2017-18 when he scored 60 points in 67 games. His last two seasons were cut short due to injury and he never topped more than 38 points in 56 games.
NHL
Rantanen Hat Trick Powers Avs Past Blue Jackets in Global Series
Hatut pois. Mikä voitto. (Hat's off. What a win.) The Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night at Nokia Arena in the first game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 5-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nousiainen,...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin nets NHL-record 787th goal with one team
Nick Ritchie capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35.4 seconds remaining in the third period on Saturday, as the Arizona Coyotes overcame Alex Ovechkin's NHL-record 787th goal with one franchise to post a 3-2 victory over the host Washington Capitals. Ovechkin's power-play goal at 8:55 of the second period...
Yardbarker
Predators Face Canucks: Forsberg and Josi Must Help Nashville Win Two in a Row
The Nashville Predators are coming off their best performance so far over the Calgary Flames, a confidence boosting sixty minutes in an otherwise disappointing start to the 4-6-1 season. Tonight the Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. If the Preds want to convince their fans - and perhaps themselves - that the team is back on track, they will need another complete game, up and down the lineup.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 6
* The defending Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche will return home with a 6-4-1 (13 points) record after sweeping the Blue Jackets in their 2022 NHL Global Series back-to-back at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. * Jamie Benn scored the 14th hat trick of the 2022-23 NHL season and seventh since the...
FOX Sports
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado
Colorado Avalanche (5-4-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-8-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -261, Blue Jackets +211; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Blows up in thumping win
Adams had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 130-99 victory over the Hornets. Adams basically did whatever he wanted against a completely outmatched Hornets team, dominating on both ends of the floor. This was easily his best performance of the season, coming against a team who are likely to afford the same kind of opportunities to opposing teams all season. This is obviously a stellar line but moving forward, Adams still presents as more of a streamer for those in need of boards and blocks.
NHL
Avalanche Statements on Peter McNab
DENVER - See below statements on the passing of Peter McNab:. Owner/Chairman, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, LLC. President/Governor, Avalanche & Vice Chairman, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, LLC. "Peter's passion for hockey was singular - as was his gift for celebrating what makes the sport so special. We were blessed that,...
CBS Sports
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Dealing with illness
Poehling didn't practice Sunday because of an illness, Pens Inside Scoop reports. Pittsburgh is off until Wednesday's road matchup against Washington, so Poehling has a few days to recover. He has chipped in one goal and two assists in 12 games this season.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Eclipses century mark in win
Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 10 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Jefferson was in the familiar position of setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, and he checked in just two catches shy of tying newcomer T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions. Jefferson also recorded his third touchdown grab of the season in the first quarter on a contested catch to cap off an opening drive during which he recorded four receptions for 48 yards overall, and his team-high 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter led to a key Greg Joseph field goal. Jefferson heads into a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Bills with four 100-yard efforts in his last five games.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points in Thursday's win over Houston. Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, as the Eagles have continued to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
Comments / 0