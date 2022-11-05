Glenville clamps down on Bellevue in D-IV quarterfinal, 43-6, behind Deonte Rucker’s 5 TDs

Read full article on original website
Strongsville seeks its second state title in three seasons: OHSAA girls state soccer preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It seems Strongsville’s Mustangs found their stride just in time for the OHSAA girls occer playoffs. Winners of the 2020 state title, the Mustangs, who have made every regional final since 2018, have an opportunity to make it three championships in four seasons, but first must go through Magnificat.
Morning Journal
High school football: Local teams facing big challenges in regional semifinal pairings
Week 13 of the season is here. There are four area teams remaining in the tournament. Two are paired up against each other and the other two have big challenges. Elyria Catholic has a monster challenge against Glenville, which entered the Division IV state tournament as the AP poll champion.
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Beware of Bulldogs with Stow’s size, depth and point guard play: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Stow won eight straight games to reach the district finals in Alliance, where it ran into Green for a trip to regionals. The Bulldogs hovered around .500 before their hot streak to close the season, which coach Dave Close credited to improved shot selection as his team grew with experience. They had size with Reece Raymond-Smith and A.J. Pestello as part of a lineup that included 6-6 guard Marvin Campbell. Despite losing Campbell to graduation, Stow still has plenty of size.
OHSAA football Division I regional semifinal preview: Can St. Ignatius ride momentum into St. Edward rematch?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Illness could not keep Cody Haddad off the field. Haddad said he puked in the first quarter Friday night at Cleveland Heights’ Crawford Field. He also ran back a squib kick for a touchdown, when St. Ignatius struggled to answer every big play delivered by Cleveland Heights.
New guards can push St. Edward forward: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward made it to Dayton for a return to the OHSAA boys basketball state semifinals, a familiar stage but a new site for coach Eric Flannery’s Eagles. They reached Columbus in 2019, but missed opportunities the following two years with talented guard Michael Bova (18.2 points) and Co., both for reasons beyond their control and a down-to-the-wire regional against rival St. Ignatius.
Archbishop Hoban rushes for 346 yards in 41-13 Division II playoff win over Barberton
AKRON, Ohio — Lamar Sperling continued his run toward possibly becoming Ohio’s Mr. Football, rushing for 261 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries as host Hoban rolled past visiting Barberton Friday, 41-13, in a Division II, Region 5 matchup. With the victory, the 11-1 Knights, who are...
Mentor rallies past Canton McKinley, 19-14, with last-minute touchdown pass
MENTOR, Ohio — Scotty Fox hit Nicholas Jares on a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds to play Friday as host Mentor came from behind to edge Canton McKinley, 19-14, in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup. Fox, a sophomore, was nearly sacked on the play,...
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
For Montana Love, a title fight in Cleveland caps an emotional journey (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Montana Love ducks under the ropes and steps into the ring this weekend, he can take a breath from the journey he has been on for years. It was a long, emotional path - paved with challenges, motivated by love. It’s a trail that has wound through countless hours of training, regrets along the way and a gritty determination that isn’t quitting. It’s been a long run.
OHSAA second-round football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the first-round scores in the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21. Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Youngs. Chaney High School 7. Chardon 35, Geneva 7. Youngs. Ursuline 45, Tallmadge 28. Region 10=. Regional Quarterfinal=. Mansfield...
Greatest comeback in St. Ignatius football history? Inside the numbers of Wildcats’ 50-49 win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Chuck Kyle nearly gave his last halftime speech as St. Ignatius football coach on Friday, asking his player to “make some magic happen” amid their talks of strategy and adjustments. The Wildcats found that magic in the second half of their 50-49 win...
Browns return to work and have good news on the injury front: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Monday following their bye week. They travel to Miami this week to take on the Dolphins and get the second half of their season started. They are still hanging on to their playoff hopes. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley...
Chomps, vintage Cleveland Monsters bobbleheads are available
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of Cleveland bobbleheads are available – one for Cleveland Browns mascot Chomps and the other a vintage-looking Cleveland Monsters player. The Chomps bobbleheads are numbered to 2,022. They stand 8 inches tall and cost $50, with the faithful pooch giving the No. 1 salute with his left paw.
OHSAA football regional quarterfinal live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 12 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the first round of the OHSAA playoffs. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7...
‘Our spirit seemed to have left the building’: What they’re saying after Cavaliers win vs. Lakers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers are now on an eight-game winning streak as they rode a dominant second half to beat LeBron James and the Lakers, 114-100, on Sunday in Los Angeles. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavs with 33 points. Darius Garland added 24 points and...
Guardians’ Austin Hedges is one of 131 players to open free agent season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The World Series is over, and the free agent season has begun. After the final out of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, 131 players became free agents. Catcher Austin Hedges was the only Guardians player to enter the open market.
coveringthecorner.com
When the rain washes you clean
The family owns a quarter-season ticket package with the Cleveland Guardians. Mom’s idea, I think. She could not resist the energy and fun with which Francisco Lindor played in 2015. And so, we took the plunge and started buying single-game tickets in 2016. Pretty good year for that. In...
Where does the Browns defense go from here and more to watch in the season’s second half
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson is less than a month from returning for the Browns and maybe no question is more important to what he’s coming back to than the state of the Browns defense. Things were bleak after the Patriots game in Week 6. The defense followed up...
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author Higgins to give talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins will discuss her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland,” at Elyria West River Library on Thursday, Nov. 10. Higgins’ presentation – which is free - will be at 6 p.m. Her book covers scores of restaurants – their history,...
