Glenville clamps down on Bellevue in D-IV quarterfinal, 43-6, behind Deonte Rucker’s 5 TDs

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Stow won eight straight games to reach the district finals in Alliance, where it ran into Green for a trip to regionals. The Bulldogs hovered around .500 before their hot streak to close the season, which coach Dave Close credited to improved shot selection as his team grew with experience. They had size with Reece Raymond-Smith and A.J. Pestello as part of a lineup that included 6-6 guard Marvin Campbell. Despite losing Campbell to graduation, Stow still has plenty of size.

STOW, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO