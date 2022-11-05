Over the last two seasons, Houston has won 60 games, made it to the Elite Eight both years, and made a Final Four appearance two years ago. Despite that, some people think that this might be the best squad that Kelvin Sampson has had yet. While that extent is yet to be seen, we do know for sure that the Cougars are going to be great, especially on defense.

