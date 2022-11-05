ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes was probably having flashbacks Sunday night to his days at Texas Tech, when he would scramble around like a kid playing sandlot football while routinely throwing the ball 60-plus times in a game. The Chiefs needed all of it — every run, every...
Man Wins Record $75 Million Sports Bet Payout After Astros World Series Win

A Houston, Texas, furniture store owner has made history for winning the largest sports bet payout ever after the Houston Astros won the World Series Saturday. Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," earned a $75 million payday after the Astros bested the Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the 71-year-old announced in a tweet which showed him holding a suitcase full of money.
Texans rookie Kenyon Green’s jersey retired by Atascosita High School

Texans rookie left offensive guard Kenyon Green, a former Atascosita High School standout, had his No. 55 jersey retired Friday night during a halftime ceremony at his high school. The first-round draft pick from Texas A&M, a former consensus All-American and All-Southeastern Conference selection, is a former Houston Touchdown Club...
NFC East Week 9 Wrap: Eagles Still Perfect

It's just not the same in the NFC East when half of the division is on a bye, and one team plays on a Thursday night. That was the Week 9 schedule for the division, as the Giants and Cowboys, who meet on Thanksgiving in three weeks, had a mid-year break. Meanwhile, the Eagles took care of business on Thursday night by defeating the Texans, 29-17, while the Commanders fell to the Vikings, 20-17.
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #3 Houston Cougars

Over the last two seasons, Houston has won 60 games, made it to the Elite Eight both years, and made a Final Four appearance two years ago. Despite that, some people think that this might be the best squad that Kelvin Sampson has had yet. While that extent is yet to be seen, we do know for sure that the Cougars are going to be great, especially on defense.
