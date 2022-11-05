ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

thecomeback.com

Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement

Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
TEXAS STATE
NESN

Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks

The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return

Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Apologizes For Troubling Question On The Air

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose had to issue an apology during ESPN's Friday night NBA broadcast. During NBA Countdown prior to the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Chicago Bulls, Rose and his fellow panelists were discussing suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who is reportedly set to become the new coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Phil Jackson’s secret to controlling Dennis Rodman

Many consider Dennis Rodman the best rebounder of all time, and he was arguably a very accomplished and entertaining player. A five-time NBA champion, Rodman was a key piece of the Detroit Pistons’ “Bad Boys” teams with Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Bill Laimbeer, and Rick Mahorn which prevented the Chicago Bulls from starting their dynasty earlier.
NESN

Patriots Legend Trolls Ex-Teammate Following Win Over Colts

Though Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts wasn’t all that thrilling on the field, it provided an opportunity for former players to rekindle the rivalry off of it. Darius Butler, a former second-round pick of the Patriots who spent six of his nine NFL...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Robert Williams' latest rehab update is exciting news for Celtics

Robert Williams apparently has hit a notable milestone in his rehab from knee surgery. "Yeah, yeah -- I'm dunking," the Boston Celtics big man admitted to reporters Saturday in New York. Williams is just over six weeks removed from Sept. 23 surgery that was expected to keep him out for...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Mac Jones Reviews Patriots Coaching After Nine Uneven Weeks

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a weird few months for the Patriots’ offense, to say the least. It started during training camp when New England was an abject disaster on offense. And while the offense has looked decent at times during the regular season, it also has put up some downright ugly performances. That was the case Sunday afternoon when the Patriots managed just 203 total yards in a boring 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

