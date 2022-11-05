FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a weird few months for the Patriots’ offense, to say the least. It started during training camp when New England was an abject disaster on offense. And while the offense has looked decent at times during the regular season, it also has put up some downright ugly performances. That was the case Sunday afternoon when the Patriots managed just 203 total yards in a boring 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO