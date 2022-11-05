Read full article on original website
Jalen Rose issues public apology for major misstep on Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s affair scandal
The Boston Celtics never named the woman that was involved in an alleged affair with head coach Ime Udoka. Initially, this did not sit well with ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose, who himself demanded that the woman’s name be made public. Rose has now realized the error in his ways,...
thecomeback.com
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
ESPN's Jalen Rose apologizes for wanting name of woman Ime Udoka had affair with released
ESPN's Jalen Rose apologized to viewers Friday night for suggesting the name of the woman former Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka had an affair with should be released.
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
Jalen Rose apologized after asking for the name of the woman involved with Ime Udoka to be released.
Once fellow NBA stars, Hardaway and Stackhouse set to face off as coaches for first time
Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway and Vanderbilt Jerry Stackhouse both were college All-Americans and NBA stars who now lead major college basketball programs.
Ben Simmons Reveals Shocking Doc Rivers Story
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons told a story about Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return
Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
ESPN Analyst Apologizes For Troubling Question On The Air
ESPN analyst Jalen Rose had to issue an apology during ESPN's Friday night NBA broadcast. During NBA Countdown prior to the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Chicago Bulls, Rose and his fellow panelists were discussing suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who is reportedly set to become the new coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
Charlotte Hornets Consulting Steve Nash For Advice After Nets' Dismissal
The Charlotte Hornets have reached out to Steve Nash to take a look at their team, according to head coach Steve Clifford.
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Phil Jackson’s secret to controlling Dennis Rodman
Many consider Dennis Rodman the best rebounder of all time, and he was arguably a very accomplished and entertaining player. A five-time NBA champion, Rodman was a key piece of the Detroit Pistons’ “Bad Boys” teams with Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Bill Laimbeer, and Rick Mahorn which prevented the Chicago Bulls from starting their dynasty earlier.
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle moves into 14th place on all-time wins list
Carlisle passed Jack Ramsay in wins on Friday night.
Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team would be one of the most intense series in NBA history.
Nets may ‘back off’ on hiring Celtics’ Ime Udoka as next coach due to ‘blow back’
With the Nets already embroiled in one controversy over Kyrie Irving, they may end up avoiding another by backing off on hiring Ime Udoka as their next coach due to potential “blow back,” multiple league sources said. “[Nets owner] Joe [Tsai] is getting some blow back” and there’s...
LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant's Performance vs. Hornets
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is impressed with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant
Patriots Legend Trolls Ex-Teammate Following Win Over Colts
Though Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts wasn’t all that thrilling on the field, it provided an opportunity for former players to rekindle the rivalry off of it. Darius Butler, a former second-round pick of the Patriots who spent six of his nine NFL...
NBC Sports
Robert Williams' latest rehab update is exciting news for Celtics
Robert Williams apparently has hit a notable milestone in his rehab from knee surgery. "Yeah, yeah -- I'm dunking," the Boston Celtics big man admitted to reporters Saturday in New York. Williams is just over six weeks removed from Sept. 23 surgery that was expected to keep him out for...
Mac Jones Reviews Patriots Coaching After Nine Uneven Weeks
FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a weird few months for the Patriots’ offense, to say the least. It started during training camp when New England was an abject disaster on offense. And while the offense has looked decent at times during the regular season, it also has put up some downright ugly performances. That was the case Sunday afternoon when the Patriots managed just 203 total yards in a boring 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
