MSU Texas fraternity hosts 34th Box-A-Thon
Kappa Sigma hosts Box-A-Thon as fundraiser for Faith Mission
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Theta Gamma chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity hosted its 34th annual Box-A-Thon to raise money for local charity Faith Mission November 4 - 6. During this time, the young men actively raised awareness on the corners of Taft and Hampstead located by Midwestern State University. Each year the members come together for this cause in support of the local homeless population. Each member will build a cardboard home for the weekend eating, resting and sleeping in these boxes.
Artists to face off in WF Art Battle
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Art Association is hosting an Art Battle where local artists will be competing to represent Wichita Falls in the next round of the competition. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 12. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets can be bought...
Community celebrates Veterans Day at parade
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls community gathered downtown to celebrate the Veterans Day parade showing honor and support to those who have served and are still serving in the community. Local high schools ROTC programs also took part in the parade, along with multiple organizations that help...
The Red River Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu hosts Turkey Trot Drive
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Food Bank is being supported by the Red River Brazilian Jiu-jitsu. Saturday they held their third annual Turkey Trot Drive. In order to participate, students needed to donate canned goods to the food bank. Jiu-jitsu coach and Wichita Falls volunteer, Vincent Reed, says this is a great way to show kids how to give back. Reed says an event like this means a great deal and he wants the kids to know that their contribution matters.
Police: Staff member used unapproved, aggressive restraint
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Court documents shed light on an incident at Hirschi High School that police said resulted in a student being injured and a staff member charged with a felony. On Nov. 1, Wichita Falls ISD Police said they were called to Principal Doug Albus’ office after...
KFDX member recipient of Patsy Baggett Service Award
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Child Welfare Board is honoring a member of the KFDX family. The board held a luncheon to award its 2022 Patsy Baggett Service Award. This year’s recipient went to our very own Meredith Crowe who works in our sales department. The award honors recipients for work in caring […]
Christmas Magic Market wraps up at MPEC
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sunday wrapped up the 41st annual three-day Christmas Magic Market down at the MPEC. Vendors from all over north Texas had the opportunity to show off and sell their products. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Junior League of Wichita Falls and president Lauren McKechnie says all […]
Double forfeit with Hirschi remains after UIL district ruling
The double forfeit between Graham High School and Hirschi High School football teams will remain in place following separate rulings by UIL and District 3-4A Executive Committee over the last week. The decision was made following a retroactive waiver approval from UIL and the double forfeit ruling was made by the 3-4A DEC.According to a Tuesday, Nov. 1 Facebook post by Wichita Falls ISD, WFISD and members of District 3-4A were notified Thursday, Oct. 27 by UIL that the retroactive waiver filed by Hirschi High School was approved.“The result of that decision verifies Hirschi did not play any ineligible players...
Isolated storms are possible Monday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and storms with temps rising to 76. Monday night, temps will fall to 66 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 77 with overcast skies and a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm.
Wichita Falls Ranks in Top Five Cheapest Places to Live in Texas for 2022
Would love to be number one on this list one day, but I will settle for top five. Let's be honest, two reasons we LOVE living in Wichita Falls is the cost of living and also lack of traffic. I wish some of you people knew how to drive on the roads, but that will be a story for another day. Let's talk about our cost of living because Wichita Falls got a shout out from The Council of Community and Economic Research in their latest report.
Casa Mañana Celebrates 75th Anniversary
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls restaurant celebrated its 75th anniversary Friday and hosted a ribbon cutting. Casa Mañana manager, Seth Lions, has worked there for about 11 years. His great-great uncle, Nick Karr, opened the restaurant in 1947 and it is now owned by his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Vicky Karr.
Great Looking Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be rather cool tonight with lows in the 30s. Expect sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with very nice weather expected. Highs will mainly be in the 70s both days. A few added clouds return next week with some small chances for rain. It will stay warm.
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James
Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name Jesse James. Especially in Southwest Oklahoma. His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine Park...
Gov. Abbott makes last push with campaign stop in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With early voting wrapping up this evening and election day just four days away. Governor Greg Abbott returned to his roots today in one last push for votes.That’s as two recent polls show he has a double -digit lead. “The winner and loser on election night is not going to be […]
What is the Official Sandwich of Wichita Falls for National Sandwich Day?
Today is National Sandwich Day and I was going to do a post on the best sandwich shops in town, but then I remembered. We have some super unique sandwiches in town. Every day is some stupid holiday and I tend to ignore 99% of them. However, a day where I am encouraged to enjoy a sandwich? Yeah, I'll sign the hell up for that. Let's give some of our local sandwich shops some love on this important of holidays.
VFW Post 1193 to host rib dinner fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The VFW Post 1193 will be hosting a rib dinner fundraiser Saturday November 5th. It will start from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at 926 SW 2nd st. The Dinner will cost $12 and come with sides and a drink. Proceeds from the event will be used for Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets. For more details call 580-353-7110.
Video of Masked Man Putting Halloween Candy in Bowls in Texas Neighborhood
I’ve never been a fan of leaving a bowl of candy outside for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Mostly because I figure some kid will come along and take the whole thing, robbing others of their share. But never did it cross my mind that someone might come along and put...
KFDX Chief Meteorologist trades green screen for Big Brothers Big Sisters Dancing For The Stars stage
Cheif Meteorologist Michael Bohling and 19 other local celebrities are now paired up with a dance instructor for the 2023 Dancing For the Stars, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County's largest fundraising event.
See How Much Fort Sill Has Changed Since the 1950s
Living in the present, it's often hard to remember or even imagine what life was like in a place long ago. Take Lawton for instance. There was a time The Vaska was the cutting edge of moving picture technology in town. Before there was a taxpayer-subsidized dying mall, it was a thriving and historic downtown area. Before the original "ghetto" Walmart was built, mom-and-pop grocery stores and small chain stores served each neighborhood in the neighborhoods. This also extends to the reason Lawton exists in the first place, Fort Sill.
