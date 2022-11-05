ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: two, fourteen; White Balls: twelve, sixteen) (one, seven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
NEBRASKA STATE
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. November 5, 2022. Editorial: Right to vote was hard-fought, so Nebraskans must use it. The rights to free speech, a free press, free assembly, freedom of religion and to bear arms weren’t included in the Constitution as it was originally drafted in 1787. They had to be added as amendments two years later so enough states would ratify the Constitution that created the United States of America.
How to hunt turkeys with ultimate efficiency

I had Luke Meduna, Big Game Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, on my radio show a while back. We were talking about turkeys and he made a statement that surprised me a little. He said that NGPC biologists have estimated that the turkey population has declined by an estimated 45% statewide.
LINCOLN, NE
Report on state tax incentives shows costs outweigh benefits

LINCOLN — The projected tax breaks provided by a major state economic incentive program far outstrips the tax revenue benefits of the program, a new state Revenue Department report indicates. The estimated tax credits to be provided via the Nebraska Advantage Act in fiscal year 2022-23 was $93.4 million...
State Board of Ed races could decide future role of board, next Ed Commissioner

LINCOLN — A group of conservative Nebraska State Board of Education candidates has spent months stoking public fears about sex education and social studies. In doing so, they turned up the volume on four typically quiet races coming to a head on Tuesday. Their push is part of Republican efforts nationally to boost turnout by right-leaning parents.
Editorial: Keeping this promise won’t help rural areas

Regardless of who wins the Legislative District 42 race, our region’s guaranteed all-Republican Unicameral delegation will agree with each other on at least one 2023 issue. Both Mike Jacobson and Chris Bruns have signed pledges to back changing the Legislature’s rules to abolish secret ballots when they vote for speaker and chairs of Unicameral committees.
