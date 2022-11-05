ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

'Serving the community' | Mid-South Food Bank celebrates 40 years of operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday, an organization founded in 1981 celebrated a major milestone in serving Memphis and surrounding counties. The Mid-South Food Bank was founded in November of 1981 by the late Virginia Dunaway. On Nov. 11 they recognized serving nearly 250, 000 people in Memphis and surrounding areas each year for 40 years.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'A great celebration' | Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 'Memphis Japan Festival'

On Sunday, hundreds enjoyed the sunshine at the Memphis Botanic Garden to learn about the land of the rising sun. The festivities of the "Memphis Japan Festival" paid tribute to the people and history of Japan. The event also included specific activities intended to inform people about the country's culture.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Literacy Mid-South needs your help to improve reading skills for adults

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local organization working to improve adult literacy needs some serious help. After hitting a record low number of volunteers, ABC24 spoke with Literacy Mid-South about how their work is aiming to break generational cycles. Literacy Mid-South takes one-on-one teaching to the next level, teaching learners...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

WarHorses for Heroes holds 5th annual 'Veteran's Day Picnic Fundraiser'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Raising money and paying tribute to area service members was the goal of one Mid-South organization, though Veteran's Day isn't until this Friday. The organization "WarHorses for Heroes" gathered at Lichterman Nature Center on Sunday to honor veterans in their annual Veterans Day picnic event. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police searching for attempted kidnappers after Southland Mall mugging

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was robbed and nearly kidnapped walking into the Southland Mall on Oct. 18, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers said they responded near 5 p.m. and were told that a victim was approached by a man and woman who were armed. While the victim was walking into the mall, these two robbed and attempted to kidnap the victim, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor commit to Memphis basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two days before the start of the 2022-2023 season, Penny Hardaway added two strong recruits to his 2023 class. During an unofficial visit to the University of Memphis, 2023's Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both commit to the Tigers, per their Instagram pages. Williams, a...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis Women's Soccer wins AAC championship

Memphis Women's Soccer defended their American Athletic Conference Championship on Sunday. The Tigers defeated Tulsa 1-0 in overtime to capture their second straight AAC title and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Memphis moves to 9-5-5 on the season. The first half of the game was tight and well...
MEMPHIS, TN

