localmemphis.com
Ways to take control of your health and wellness before the new year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is all about keeping you healthy, and with the new year right around the corner, we want you to enter 2023 fully aware of the health and wellness options that are available right here in Memphis. We spoke with experts about what you can do...
localmemphis.com
'Serving the community' | Mid-South Food Bank celebrates 40 years of operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday, an organization founded in 1981 celebrated a major milestone in serving Memphis and surrounding counties. The Mid-South Food Bank was founded in November of 1981 by the late Virginia Dunaway. On Nov. 11 they recognized serving nearly 250, 000 people in Memphis and surrounding areas each year for 40 years.
localmemphis.com
'A great celebration' | Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 'Memphis Japan Festival'
On Sunday, hundreds enjoyed the sunshine at the Memphis Botanic Garden to learn about the land of the rising sun. The festivities of the "Memphis Japan Festival" paid tribute to the people and history of Japan. The event also included specific activities intended to inform people about the country's culture.
localmemphis.com
National association names MAS employee 'Animal Control Officer of the Year'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA), who holds awards for those who are in the animal care and control field, have named a Memphian as their "Animal Control Officer of the Year." Memphis Animal Shelter (MAS) officer Lawrence Higginbottom holds the award, one of...
localmemphis.com
Literacy Mid-South needs your help to improve reading skills for adults
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local organization working to improve adult literacy needs some serious help. After hitting a record low number of volunteers, ABC24 spoke with Literacy Mid-South about how their work is aiming to break generational cycles. Literacy Mid-South takes one-on-one teaching to the next level, teaching learners...
localmemphis.com
Neighbor in North Memphis speaks out after a Toddler was killed
Police say a fight between two women ended in gunfire taking the life of a one-year-old. Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
localmemphis.com
WarHorses for Heroes holds 5th annual 'Veteran's Day Picnic Fundraiser'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Raising money and paying tribute to area service members was the goal of one Mid-South organization, though Veteran's Day isn't until this Friday. The organization "WarHorses for Heroes" gathered at Lichterman Nature Center on Sunday to honor veterans in their annual Veterans Day picnic event. The...
localmemphis.com
'She didn't deserve that' | Neighbor in North Memphis speaks out after a toddler was killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A baby is dead and a woman is in critical condition after gunfire rang out in north Memphis on Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis police say just before 5 p.m. on Friday they responded to a call at the corner of Breedlove Street and Chicago Ave.
localmemphis.com
Police searching for attempted kidnappers after Southland Mall mugging
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was robbed and nearly kidnapped walking into the Southland Mall on Oct. 18, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers said they responded near 5 p.m. and were told that a victim was approached by a man and woman who were armed. While the victim was walking into the mall, these two robbed and attempted to kidnap the victim, according to MPD.
localmemphis.com
Mikey Williams, JJ Taylor commit to Memphis basketball
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two days before the start of the 2022-2023 season, Penny Hardaway added two strong recruits to his 2023 class. During an unofficial visit to the University of Memphis, 2023's Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both commit to the Tigers, per their Instagram pages. Williams, a...
localmemphis.com
Memphis Women's Soccer wins AAC championship
Memphis Women's Soccer defended their American Athletic Conference Championship on Sunday. The Tigers defeated Tulsa 1-0 in overtime to capture their second straight AAC title and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Memphis moves to 9-5-5 on the season. The first half of the game was tight and well...
