OHSAA football Division I regional semifinal preview: Can St. Ignatius ride momentum into St. Edward rematch?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Illness could not keep Cody Haddad off the field. Haddad said he puked in the first quarter Friday night at Cleveland Heights’ Crawford Field. He also ran back a squib kick for a touchdown, when St. Ignatius struggled to answer every big play delivered by Cleveland Heights.
New guards can push St. Edward forward: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward made it to Dayton for a return to the OHSAA boys basketball state semifinals, a familiar stage but a new site for coach Eric Flannery’s Eagles. They reached Columbus in 2019, but missed opportunities the following two years with talented guard Michael Bova (18.2 points) and Co., both for reasons beyond their control and a down-to-the-wire regional against rival St. Ignatius.
Greatest comeback in St. Ignatius football history? Inside the numbers of Wildcats’ 50-49 win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Chuck Kyle nearly gave his last halftime speech as St. Ignatius football coach on Friday, asking his player to “make some magic happen” amid their talks of strategy and adjustments. The Wildcats found that magic in the second half of their 50-49 win...
Beware of Bulldogs with Stow’s size, depth and point guard play: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Stow won eight straight games to reach the district finals in Alliance, where it ran into Green for a trip to regionals. The Bulldogs hovered around .500 before their hot streak to close the season, which coach Dave Close credited to improved shot selection as his team grew with experience. They had size with Reece Raymond-Smith and A.J. Pestello as part of a lineup that included 6-6 guard Marvin Campbell. Despite losing Campbell to graduation, Stow still has plenty of size.
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Hudson runs into regional semifinal with 34-7 win over Walsh Jesuit
HUDSON, Ohio -- For the second straight year, Hudson and Walsh Jesuit met in the second round of the playoffs. The Warriors left Hudson with a 23-14 victory en route to the regional finals in that one, but a potent rushing attack and determined defensive effort gave the Explorers a big time 34-7 win on Friday.
For Montana Love, a title fight in Cleveland caps an emotional journey (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Montana Love ducks under the ropes and steps into the ring this weekend, he can take a breath from the journey he has been on for years. It was a long, emotional path - paved with challenges, motivated by love. It’s a trail that has wound through countless hours of training, regrets along the way and a gritty determination that isn’t quitting. It’s been a long run.
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
Chomps, vintage Cleveland Monsters bobbleheads are available
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of Cleveland bobbleheads are available – one for Cleveland Browns mascot Chomps and the other a vintage-looking Cleveland Monsters player. The Chomps bobbleheads are numbered to 2,022. They stand 8 inches tall and cost $50, with the faithful pooch giving the No. 1 salute with his left paw.
Week 12 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 12 performances during the OHSAA regional football quarterfinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Nick Armbrust, Cuyahoga Heights: A sophomore cornerback and receiver, Armbrust had...
Northeast Lakes All-District football 2022: Cleveland Heights’ Darreon Fair, St. Edward’s Wyatt Gedeon lead honors
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Heights senior quarterback Darreon Fair and St. Edward edge rusher Wyatt Gedeon are among the offensive and defensive players of the year for the Northeast Lakes District. The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its selections for all-district teams Monday for all seven OHSAA football divisions.
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
Archbishop Hoban rushes for 346 yards in 41-13 Division II playoff win over Barberton
AKRON, Ohio — Lamar Sperling continued his run toward possibly becoming Ohio’s Mr. Football, rushing for 261 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries as host Hoban rolled past visiting Barberton Friday, 41-13, in a Division II, Region 5 matchup. With the victory, the 11-1 Knights, who are...
Mentor rallies past Canton McKinley, 19-14, with last-minute touchdown pass
MENTOR, Ohio — Scotty Fox hit Nicholas Jares on a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds to play Friday as host Mentor came from behind to edge Canton McKinley, 19-14, in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup. Fox, a sophomore, was nearly sacked on the play,...
Olmsted Falls’ Katie Clute wins, Westlake girls third at OHSAA Division I state cross country
OBETZ, Ohio — Four years ago, Katie Clute went to the state cross country meet to watch her friend and teammate, Lillie Katsaras, compete as an individual in the Division I girls race. That trip to Columbus when she was a freshman started a process that ended Saturday with...
Donovan Mitchell boosting Cavaliers teammates with record scoring pace: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Not only is Donovan Mitchell playing his way into the MVP conversation for the Cavaliers, he’s elevating the play of his teammates one duo at a time. Mitchell and Darius Garland scored 21 points apiece in the first half of Sunday’s 114-100 rout of the Lakers. According to Elias Sports, it’s the fifth time in the last 25 seasons where multiple Cleveland players had more than 20 points in the first half of a game.
Glenville clamps down on Bellevue in D-IV quarterfinal, 43-6, behind Deonte Rucker’s 5 TDs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Top-seeded Glenville paired timely turnovers with a quick-strike offense as it defeated eighth-seeded Bellevue, 43-6, in a Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinal at the Collinwood High School Athletic Complex Friday. Glenville (11-0) advances to face No. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) in a regional semifinal next Saturday...
OHSAA football regional quarterfinal live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 12 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the first round of the OHSAA playoffs. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7...
Browns return to work and have good news on the injury front: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Monday following their bye week. They travel to Miami this week to take on the Dolphins and get the second half of their season started. They are still hanging on to their playoff hopes. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley...
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author Higgins to give talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins will discuss her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland,” at Elyria West River Library on Thursday, Nov. 10. Higgins’ presentation – which is free - will be at 6 p.m. Her book covers scores of restaurants – their history,...
