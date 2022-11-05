CLEVELAND, Ohio — Not only is Donovan Mitchell playing his way into the MVP conversation for the Cavaliers, he’s elevating the play of his teammates one duo at a time. Mitchell and Darius Garland scored 21 points apiece in the first half of Sunday’s 114-100 rout of the Lakers. According to Elias Sports, it’s the fifth time in the last 25 seasons where multiple Cleveland players had more than 20 points in the first half of a game.

