New guards can push St. Edward forward: Boys basketball preseason camp tour

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward made it to Dayton for a return to the OHSAA boys basketball state semifinals, a familiar stage but a new site for coach Eric Flannery’s Eagles. They reached Columbus in 2019, but missed opportunities the following two years with talented guard Michael Bova (18.2 points) and Co., both for reasons beyond their control and a down-to-the-wire regional against rival St. Ignatius.
Beware of Bulldogs with Stow’s size, depth and point guard play: Boys basketball preseason camp tour

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Stow won eight straight games to reach the district finals in Alliance, where it ran into Green for a trip to regionals. The Bulldogs hovered around .500 before their hot streak to close the season, which coach Dave Close credited to improved shot selection as his team grew with experience. They had size with Reece Raymond-Smith and A.J. Pestello as part of a lineup that included 6-6 guard Marvin Campbell. Despite losing Campbell to graduation, Stow still has plenty of size.
For Montana Love, a title fight in Cleveland caps an emotional journey (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Montana Love ducks under the ropes and steps into the ring this weekend, he can take a breath from the journey he has been on for years. It was a long, emotional path - paved with challenges, motivated by love. It’s a trail that has wound through countless hours of training, regrets along the way and a gritty determination that isn’t quitting. It’s been a long run.
Chomps, vintage Cleveland Monsters bobbleheads are available

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of Cleveland bobbleheads are available – one for Cleveland Browns mascot Chomps and the other a vintage-looking Cleveland Monsters player. The Chomps bobbleheads are numbered to 2,022. They stand 8 inches tall and cost $50, with the faithful pooch giving the No. 1 salute with his left paw.
Northeast Lakes All-District football 2022: Cleveland Heights’ Darreon Fair, St. Edward’s Wyatt Gedeon lead honors

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Heights senior quarterback Darreon Fair and St. Edward edge rusher Wyatt Gedeon are among the offensive and defensive players of the year for the Northeast Lakes District. The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its selections for all-district teams Monday for all seven OHSAA football divisions.
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs

OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
Donovan Mitchell boosting Cavaliers teammates with record scoring pace: By the numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Not only is Donovan Mitchell playing his way into the MVP conversation for the Cavaliers, he’s elevating the play of his teammates one duo at a time. Mitchell and Darius Garland scored 21 points apiece in the first half of Sunday’s 114-100 rout of the Lakers. According to Elias Sports, it’s the fifth time in the last 25 seasons where multiple Cleveland players had more than 20 points in the first half of a game.
