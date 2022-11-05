ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

darientimes.com

An inside look at Week 9 of CIAC football: 8-ball performs magic again

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We don’t talk of gambling in high school football games, for reasons that should be blatantly obvious. Therefore there are no Jimmy ‘The Greek’ or – much more contemporary – Ansonia’s own Stanford Steve-types out there handicapping high school football games. And that's good.
ANSONIA, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington has several races on ballot

SOUTHINGTON – Election Day will see local Republicans and Democrats face off in several races. Republican incumbent Rob Sampson is running for re-election to the 16th Senate District. He is being challenged by Democrat Christopher Robertson. Sampson, who was first elected to the senate seat in 2020, has received...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Hundreds dive in for polar plunge

For more information on Dogology, visit dogologyct.com. Flag football game raises money for Bristol officers. Tonight, hundreds of community members came out to show their support of the Bristol Police Department and the families affected in last months tragedy. Person hit by van and dragged. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at...
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition

HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Cheers to beer: Connecticut has seen a boom in breweries

NEW BRITAIN – According to beer historian Will Sniss, Connecticut has over 160 beer breweries, when in 2015 it had just over 20, marking a boom in the business of creating one of the world’s most historic beverages throughout the state. As part of a partnership with the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Melissa Fahy Prendergast

Melissa Fahy Prendergast, 34, of New Britain, passed away Friday night after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Britain, the daughter of David and Christine (Graham) Prendergast, she was a lifelong resident. She attended local schools, graduating from New Britain High School in 2006. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking. In addition to her parents, Melissa is survived by her sisters, Shelby Prendergast and Halie Prendergast of New Britain, her beloved niece partner in crime and Sous-Chef Taylee Phillips of New Britain, along with numerous aunts and uncles. Visiting hours will be Wednesday (Nov. 9, 2022) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Sq., New Britain. Burial will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery, Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com .
NEW BRITAIN, CT
milfordmirror.com

UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know

2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
EASTON, MA
New Britain Herald

Southington woman killed in Meriden car accident

A Southington woman was killed after leaving her vehicle following a car crash in Meriden on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Breanna Alexandria Rivera, who was 29 years old. According to state police, Rivera had been involved in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Meriden, north of...
MERIDEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville Wind Ensemble bringing back Veterans Concert

BRISTOL – The Plainville Wind Ensemble is bringing its Veterans Concert back for the first time since the pandemic. The show will be held Nov. 13 at Central Connecticut State University. The free concert, "Let Freedom Ring" will be held at 2 p.m. at the Welte Hall auditorium at...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in accident on Route 15

Police say 1 person is under arrest after shooting 2 people inside a business on the Berlin Turnpike. State police said they responded to assist Newington police regarding a shooting inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike. Hundreds dive in for polar plunge. Updated: 13 hours ago. It...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Vilma Quinones, 63, 239 Brook St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Lisa Marie Resto, 33, 239 Brook St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, pos control substance – first offense. William Miranda, 49, 625 W Main St., New Britain, following to closely – non cmv, failure to insure private motor vehicle.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington man pleads not guilty in Wethersfield fatal crash

A Newington man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly crash in Wethersfield. Quintin Serafini, 32, appeared Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian and other motor vehicle offenses.
NEWINGTON, CT

