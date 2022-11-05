Melissa Fahy Prendergast, 34, of New Britain, passed away Friday night after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Britain, the daughter of David and Christine (Graham) Prendergast, she was a lifelong resident. She attended local schools, graduating from New Britain High School in 2006. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking. In addition to her parents, Melissa is survived by her sisters, Shelby Prendergast and Halie Prendergast of New Britain, her beloved niece partner in crime and Sous-Chef Taylee Phillips of New Britain, along with numerous aunts and uncles. Visiting hours will be Wednesday (Nov. 9, 2022) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Sq., New Britain. Burial will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery, Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com .

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO