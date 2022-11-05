Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
An inside look at Week 9 of CIAC football: 8-ball performs magic again
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We don’t talk of gambling in high school football games, for reasons that should be blatantly obvious. Therefore there are no Jimmy ‘The Greek’ or – much more contemporary – Ansonia’s own Stanford Steve-types out there handicapping high school football games. And that's good.
Bridgeport native’s basketball clinic aims to keep kids on the right track
A basketball coach is giving back to kids in Bridgeport.
New Britain Herald
Southington has several races on ballot
SOUTHINGTON – Election Day will see local Republicans and Democrats face off in several races. Republican incumbent Rob Sampson is running for re-election to the 16th Senate District. He is being challenged by Democrat Christopher Robertson. Sampson, who was first elected to the senate seat in 2020, has received...
Eyewitness News
Hundreds dive in for polar plunge
For more information on Dogology, visit dogologyct.com. Flag football game raises money for Bristol officers. Tonight, hundreds of community members came out to show their support of the Bristol Police Department and the families affected in last months tragedy. Person hit by van and dragged. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at...
sheltonherald.com
Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
New Britain Herald
Cheers to beer: Connecticut has seen a boom in breweries
NEW BRITAIN – According to beer historian Will Sniss, Connecticut has over 160 beer breweries, when in 2015 it had just over 20, marking a boom in the business of creating one of the world’s most historic beverages throughout the state. As part of a partnership with the...
New Britain Herald
Melissa Fahy Prendergast
Melissa Fahy Prendergast, 34, of New Britain, passed away Friday night after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Britain, the daughter of David and Christine (Graham) Prendergast, she was a lifelong resident. She attended local schools, graduating from New Britain High School in 2006. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking. In addition to her parents, Melissa is survived by her sisters, Shelby Prendergast and Halie Prendergast of New Britain, her beloved niece partner in crime and Sous-Chef Taylee Phillips of New Britain, along with numerous aunts and uncles. Visiting hours will be Wednesday (Nov. 9, 2022) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Sq., New Britain. Burial will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery, Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com .
milfordmirror.com
UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know
2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
Southington woman dies in Meriden crash
The victim has been identified as 29-year old Alexandria Breanna Rivera. State Police said she was struck by a third car in the left lane traveling northbound. Rivera was pronounced deceased at the scene.
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
New Britain Herald
Southington woman killed in Meriden car accident
A Southington woman was killed after leaving her vehicle following a car crash in Meriden on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Breanna Alexandria Rivera, who was 29 years old. According to state police, Rivera had been involved in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Meriden, north of...
New Britain Herald
Plainville Wind Ensemble bringing back Veterans Concert
BRISTOL – The Plainville Wind Ensemble is bringing its Veterans Concert back for the first time since the pandemic. The show will be held Nov. 13 at Central Connecticut State University. The free concert, "Let Freedom Ring" will be held at 2 p.m. at the Welte Hall auditorium at...
Eyewitness News
29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in accident on Route 15
Police say 1 person is under arrest after shooting 2 people inside a business on the Berlin Turnpike. State police said they responded to assist Newington police regarding a shooting inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike. Hundreds dive in for polar plunge. Updated: 13 hours ago. It...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Vilma Quinones, 63, 239 Brook St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Lisa Marie Resto, 33, 239 Brook St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, pos control substance – first offense. William Miranda, 49, 625 W Main St., New Britain, following to closely – non cmv, failure to insure private motor vehicle.
New Britain Herald
Former students, colleagues, family remember late CCSU professor during memorial service
NEW BRITAIN – Former students, colleagues and family members gathered inside Central Connecticut State University’s Founders Hall Sunday evening to remember the late Dr. Norton Mezvinsky. The distinguished Professor of History passed away Sept. 16. Friend and fellow CCSU Professor of History Dr. Matthew Warshauer put together the...
Three Day Standoff With Armed Man Comes to an End For Milford Police
It all started on November 2nd with a Facebook post by the Milford, Connecticut Police Department about a man with some type of firearm with shots reportedly fired, but not confirmed. At the time that this scenario started to happen, I am sure no one had any idea that it...
Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
NBC Connecticut
2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington
Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
New Britain Herald
Newington man pleads not guilty in Wethersfield fatal crash
A Newington man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly crash in Wethersfield. Quintin Serafini, 32, appeared Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian and other motor vehicle offenses.
