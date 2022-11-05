ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

NWA mom says she was almost target of woman charged in death of Ashley Bush

By Rebecca Brown
KTAL News
KTAL News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhLA6_0izU0Yrd00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas mom says she’s grateful to be alive after she almost fell victim to the online profile, “Lucy,” also known as the Amber Waterman, the woman charged in the death of Ashley Bush and her unborn baby.

The Benton County Sherriff’s office held a press conference on Nov. 3 announcing the death of Ashley Bush and her baby in separate locations in Missouri.

Pregnant Arkansas woman, unborn child found dead in southwest Missouri

Sheriff Shawn Holloway believes the two people responsible for the crime that resulted in the death of Ashley Bush are Amber and Jamie Waterman.

Detectives say Amber used the fictitious name “Lucy Barrows” online to lure people in.

“Detectives located a public posting on the account that read ‘I have a bunch of baby items if any moms need them,'” the United States District Court said.

A local mom named Emily Smith who is 30 weeks pregnant says Ashley could’ve been her.

“I’m looking for maternity clothes since I am expecting, and Lucy Barrows commented on there and said she might have some,” Smith said.

Smith says she and “Lucy” exchanged conversations and planned to meet up, so Smith could receive the clothing.

“She had sent these pictures of just a couple of different pictures of these tops, and there was a pair, a couple of shorts. And then, she said we could meet, ” Smith said.

Couple charged in death of woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri

However, Smith says something about their conversations seemed suspicious.

“The pictures, they weren’t like it looked like. She had just been taken in different places. There were different comforters on the bed, and I think maybe one was even a table. And then, I had looked at her profile and seen that it was only two days old,” Smith said.

Smith says she is glad she dodged a bullet, but can’t help but be traumatized.

“I realized I was losing sleep over this because I couldn’t even go back to sleep. It’s like, this is horrible,” Smith said.

Smith says people told her several times that she is lucky, but she can’t help but think about the Bush family.

“I’m thankful for the Lord. He was looking out for me, but I feel so bad for her family. It sucks that we have people in the world that sick,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman

Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
PINEVILLE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Former FBI agent gives perspective into Ashley Bush case

ROGERS, Ark. — Jennifer Coffindaffer spent 25 years in the FBI. She was stationed in Texas. She says she's worked cases similar to Bush's but never this extreme. "It's horrific the fact that she was pregnant,” she said. “And really in no type of situation to defend herself."
ROGERS, AR
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
FORT SMITH, AR
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy

A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTAL News

KTAL News

3K+
Followers
874
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6/KMSS FOX 33/KSHV 45 - Local news, Weather, Sports | Shreveport, Marshall, Texarkana. KTALNews.com is your source for local news that matters. KTALNews.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://ktalnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy