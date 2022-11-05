Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Ramirez: Bivol Is A Good Champion... It Will Be His Last Title Defense
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has not at all wavered on his insistence of dethroning Dmitry Bivol. If anything, the unbeaten Mexican southpaw has grown more confident of pulling off the upset this Saturday, when the two meet in their DAZN main event from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) is firmly placed as a healthy -400 favorite according to BetMGM sportsbook, which lists Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) as a +300 underdog. Literally upsetting the odds will only make his long-envisioned victory that much more satisfying.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 64 video: Mario Bautista runs through Benito Lopez, finishes with triangle-armbar
Mario Bautista had no mercy for an opponent returning from a long layoff. In a preliminary bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 64, Bautista made short work of the returning Benito Lopez, battering him on the feet and finishing the fight with a triangle-armbar at 4:54 of the opening round. Watch...
Boxing Scene
Bivol Shrugs at Canelo Rematch: ‘Money is Good … But Legacy Is Better’
Dmitry Bivol doesn’t appear any closer to thinking that a rematch with Canelo Alvarez is the most palatable option in his career. The WBA light heavyweight from Russia scored a mild upset earlier this year when he handed Alvarez, the 168-pound undisputed champion, a unanimous points loss in their 12-round 175-pound title bout in Las Vegas. Since then Bivol has been adamant that his top goal is to fully unify the division. And the only way that can happen is if he can get in the ring with countryman Artur Beterbiev, who holds the IBF, WBC, and WBO titles.
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol-Gilberto Ramirez: Stats & Stakes
Light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol is about to answer those two questions. In May, Bivol meticulously outboxed super middleweight champion Saul Alvarez, handing the superstar his first loss since 2013. It was a close fight on the official cards. It wasn’t that close in the ring. Bivol used his length, jab, and smart right hands to stifle and visibly fluster Alvarez. For Bivol, it was the big fight that had eluded him and he delivered.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
Boxing Scene
Gallimore Would've Welcomed Rosario Rematch; Wants To Show He's Back Versus Czerkaszyn
MINNEAPOLIS – Nathaniel Gallimore would’ve happily accepted a rematch with Jeison Rosario on short notice. The veteran middleweight was surprised a Rosario rematch wasn’t proposed to him last week, when Rosario’s original opponent, Yoelvis Gomez, withdrew from their 10-round, 160-pound bout because he suffered an injury to his right wrist while training. Brian Mendoza replaced Gomez, which will leave Gallimore to open Showtime’s three-bout broadcast against undefeated Fiodor Czerkaszyn in another 10-round middleweight match at The Armory.
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol Dominant in Decision Win Over Gilberto Ramirez To Retain WBA Title
It’s safe to say that 2022 is a year that Dmitry Bivol will never forget. An exclamation point was placed on a Fighter of the Year-worthy campaign for the unbeaten Bivol, who followed up a career-best win over Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez with another dominant performance against a top Mexican fighter. Clean boxing paved the way for Bivol to soundly outpointed unbeaten mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defend his WBA light heavyweight title in their DAZN-aired main event Saturday evening from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Savannah Marshall: Shields Knows Fight Was Close, Many People Want To Watch It Again
Former middleweight champion Savannah Marshall would love the opportunity to have a rematch with her career rival, Claressa Shields. Last month in London, Shields handed Marshall her first career defeat. Shields boxed and fought her way to a ten round unanimous decision to become the undisputed champion at middleweight for the second time.
Dmitry Bivol Delivers Masterful Performance, Earns Unanimous Decision Over Gilberto Ramirez (Highlights)
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol delivered another masterful performance against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Making his first appearance inside the squared circle since his shocking upset of boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May, the undefeated Russian scored his 21st career victory over dangerous Mexican fighter Gilberto Ramirez. In the early going, Ramirez appeared to win the second and third rounds as Bivol spent time feeling out the larger Ramirez, developing a plan of attack.
Boxing Scene
Bivol Says He Tried to Be 'Close' to Ramirez the Entire Fight, Wanted Him to Gas Out
Dmitry Bivol surprised some observers with an uncharacteristic tweak to his fighting style against Gilberto Ramirez Saturday night. In front of a reportedly sold-out audience in Abu Dhabi, Russia’s Bivol successfully defended his WBA belt over the Mexican contender with a sound unanimous decision. The normally fleet-footed Bivol, however,...
Boxing Scene
Jeison Rosario: Time To Say Goodbye, I'm Not Fighting Anymore, Time To Retire
The Armory in Minneapolis - Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) seized his opportunity and delivered a stunning fifth-round KO over former unified world champion Jeison Rosario (23-4-1, 17 KOs) in a performance that Mendoza described as career-altering. The 27-year-old Rosario announced his retirement following the fight. Thirty-five seconds into the...
Boxing Scene
Mario Barrios Anxious For Return: "I'm Hungrier Than Ever"
Mario Barrios appeared dumbfounded when he was initially informed that Gervonta Davis was interested in facing him. Though he respected his all-around skills, Davis had yet to compete at 140-pounds. Still, regardless of his ambitions, Barrios openly accepted the Baltimore native’s challenge. The two would officially throw down on...
worldboxingnews.net
Bivol vs Ramirez: Weights and Running order for Abu Dhabi
World Boxing News offers weight and the final running order for Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. FAHAD AL BLOUSHI 60.8kg v IRAKLI SHARIASHVILI 61.1kg. (Dubai, UAE) (Rustavi, Georgia) followed by. 6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest. CAMPBELL HATTON 63.25kg v DENIS BARTOS 62.45kg. (Hyde,...
Boxing Scene
Amir Anderson Aims For Gold at The Youth World Championships
Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
Boxing Scene
McCaskill On Chasing Second Undisputed Crown: Just A Massive Dream I Didn't Know I Had
Jessica McCaskill always sensed a return to the 140-pound division was in her future. That move now comes with joining an exclusive class this weekend. At stake for the Chicago-based welterweight queen is the rare opportunity to become undisputed champion in two weight divisions. McCaskill is dropping back down to junior welterweight, where she meets unbeaten, unified champ Chantelle Cameron for all of the major titles. Cameron puts her WBC/IBF belts on the line, while the vacant WBA/WBO titles are also in play this Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill - CompuBox Punch Stats
Chantelle Cameron, already the WBC and IBF super lightweight titlist, added the vacant WBA, IBO and WBO belts to become the new undisputed champion on the Bivol-Ramirez undercard in Abu Dhabi. Cameron's textbook long-range boxing, straighter punches and better timing combined with Jessica McCaskill's curiously flat performance in the first...
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez Praises Bivol But Sides With Ramirez: "Zurdo Will Be Too Big For Him"
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez had grown tired of listening to the outside noise. Despite accruing an undefeated record through 44 career fights, the Mexican native was under heavy criticism surrounding his level of opposition over the years. Still, in spite of being chastised to no end, the 31-year-old urged fighters such as Dmitry Bivol to face him in the ring.
Boxing Scene
Ronnie Shields: Morrell Wants To Fight Canelo, But, Of Course, Canelo's Not Gonna Fight Him
MINNEAPOLIS – The WBA hasn’t ordered Canelo Alvarez to defend his “super” 168-pound championship against David Morrell Jr. The Cuban southpaw owns the WBA’s “world” super middleweight title and, in accordance with the WBA’s standards, has earned his shot at one of the Mexican superstar’s four 168-pound crowns. A showdown with Alvarez is the fight Morrell truly wants, yet he understands it won’t happen at any point in the foreseeable future.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards: Julio Cesar Martinez Has Avoided Me Like The Plague
Sunny Edwards insists Julio Cesar Martinez deserved to be stripped of his WBC title, because the British fighter says Martinez walked away from their unification fight. Edwards and Martinez were deep into negotiations to stage a unification showdown in Mexico last month, for the IBF and WBC world flyweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Sonny Bill Williams Suffers Shock Knockout Loss To Mark Hunt
In what many saw a stunning upset, undefeated Sonny Bill Williams was viciously knocked out by 48-year-old UFC veteran Mark Hunt. The fight, which took place at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney, saw Hunt blast out Williams in the fourth round with a barrage of heavy punches. At the...
