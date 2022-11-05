ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

10TV

7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Baha’i donate to Caring Kitchen

Members of the Baha’i Faith from Champaign and Clark counties delivered to The Caring Kitchen numerous items to assist with some of the services they offer. For the emergency shelter, there were 40 bags of personal items for incoming clients. The bags are tailored to the specific needs of a man, a woman, a boy, or a girl and contain basic items including socks, soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, comb, and even coloring books and crayons for the children along with a small toy or stuffed animal.
URBANA, OH
daytonlocal.com

Dayton Ohio - HollyDaze Christmas Bazaar

HollyDaze Christmas Bazaar & **Sweets Shop ** at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church Saturday, November 5. Lunch Will Be Served 11 am—2 pm. The Presbyterian Women of Sugar Creek have been busy hand-crafting Christmas decorations and gifts just for you!. Don’t miss out on wreaths, decorations, crocheted items, jewelry, and...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Attending my first SPOOM conference

I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats

Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates

One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
CLIFTON, OH
WKBN

1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
countynewsonline.org

The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs available for adoption

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of then got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am...
GREENVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Laurelville – Firefighters Called to Fight Bush Fire

HOCKING – Firefighters from Pickaway and Hocking counties have been called to fight a brush fire around 4:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, Laurelvillle has been requested to the area of 2400 block of Mowey road for a brush fire. Tarlton has been requested for mutual aid.
LAURELVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies looking for a new home

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies waiting for their human(s). Mo, Sydne, Lucky and Otis came to the Shelter as owner surrenders due to no fault of their own. The Shelter believes they are 9 week old female Lab Mixes. The pups love attention and are ready for their forever homes. They don’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
GREENVILLE, OH

