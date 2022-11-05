Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
Urbana Citizen
Baha’i donate to Caring Kitchen
Members of the Baha’i Faith from Champaign and Clark counties delivered to The Caring Kitchen numerous items to assist with some of the services they offer. For the emergency shelter, there were 40 bags of personal items for incoming clients. The bags are tailored to the specific needs of a man, a woman, a boy, or a girl and contain basic items including socks, soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, comb, and even coloring books and crayons for the children along with a small toy or stuffed animal.
daytonlocal.com
Dayton Ohio - HollyDaze Christmas Bazaar
HollyDaze Christmas Bazaar & **Sweets Shop ** at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church Saturday, November 5. Lunch Will Be Served 11 am—2 pm. The Presbyterian Women of Sugar Creek have been busy hand-crafting Christmas decorations and gifts just for you!. Don’t miss out on wreaths, decorations, crocheted items, jewelry, and...
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homes
Cafe side with window bubbles on the wall that cats can climb into. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar at 5568 N. High St. opened in August with the goal of helping cats find their forever homes.
4Ever Home: Puppies found in a box will be ready for holiday adoption
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Nine puppies that are estimated to be about a week old were found in a box. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is caring for newborns and hand-feeding most of them. Three puppies have been placed in foster care to be nursed by a dog that has puppies. “Puppies […]
Daily Advocate
Attending my first SPOOM conference
I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Len Rome’s Local Health: New MRI machine in Ohio
For some people, the thought of climbing into an MRI machine can turn them claustrophobic. But we need magnetic resonance imaging.
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
dayton.com
Holiday bazaars 2022: Find unique gifts, treats
Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale. This weekend kicks off the time of year where we are thrilled to submerge ourselves in the arts and crafts of local craftspeople. Holiday bazaars ranging from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to others like...
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in Ohio
If you've been looking for an affordable and convenient place to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount supermarket chain just opened another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
countynewsonline.org
The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs available for adoption
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of then got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am...
sciotopost.com
Laurelville – Firefighters Called to Fight Bush Fire
HOCKING – Firefighters from Pickaway and Hocking counties have been called to fight a brush fire around 4:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, Laurelvillle has been requested to the area of 2400 block of Mowey road for a brush fire. Tarlton has been requested for mutual aid.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies looking for a new home
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 4 puppies waiting for their human(s). Mo, Sydne, Lucky and Otis came to the Shelter as owner surrenders due to no fault of their own. The Shelter believes they are 9 week old female Lab Mixes. The pups love attention and are ready for their forever homes. They don’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
