COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO