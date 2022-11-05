Read full article on original website
Michael Evan Bogard
Michael Evan Bogard, AKA “Mike,” “Bogie,” or “Pappy,” of Lakeview, passed away on October 26th at 59 years old of sudden cardiac arrest after a brief, but spirited, battle with metastatic lung cancer. Mike was born in Kettering, Ohio on October 4th, 1963. He...
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
Ohio’s Best Hometown Celebration
Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures set the scene for the official designation of Bellefontaine as an Ohio Best Hometown at the Logan County courthouse. Several local leaders, including State Representatives Jon Cross and Tim Barhorst, were among the dignitaries that enjoyed the evening, punctuated by jazz selections courtesy of The Fountainaires.
WinterFest coming back to Columbus' Bicentennial Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus' fifth annual WinterFest will kick off the holiday season downtown this December with live music, seasonal craft beers and local food trucks. The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced that the event in Bicentennial Park will take place Saturday, Dec. 3. “This family-friendly event is...
Len Rome’s Local Health: New MRI machine in Ohio
For some people, the thought of climbing into an MRI machine can turn them claustrophobic. But we need magnetic resonance imaging.
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
Rex Allen McKinley
A graduate of Richwood High School, Rex went on to serve his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He worked as a linesman with United Telephone/Sprint for over 34 years. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing, and adored his dogs over the years, including his current fur baby, Jo-Jo.
Ohio police captain booked into jail Friday
An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop
Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
Boy dies after being pulled from pond in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Indiana
You can watch Ryan Day’s postgame comments after the Buckeyes win over Northwestern in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at 12 p.m. in the penultimate […]
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
Columbus voters will decide three Issues on Tuesday, and all three could change the Columbus City Charter
Columbus voters will decide three Issues on Tuesday’s ballot, and all three will change the Columbus City Charter. The city’s constitution since 1914, which can only be changed by a vote of Columbus’ citizens. There’s Issue 19, which could ban citizen-initiatives seeking to create a “monopoly” or...
One dead in Plain Township crash
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Plain Township, Franklin County, Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on New Albany-Condit Road south of Albany View Drive at approximately 1:14 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving sought […]
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
