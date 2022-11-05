Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
West Side advances to 2A semifinal with 31-10 win over Declo
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – West Side kept their hopes alive for winning a fourth consecutive state title with a 31-10 victory over Declo on Saturday. The Pirates will face Bear Lake in the 2A semifinal at Holt Arena on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
kmvt
The Dietrich Blue Devils win Saturday to advance to the 1A DII state tournament semifinals
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four area high school football teams played playoff quarterfinals Saturday at Holt Arena. Dietrich will play Garden Valley in a 1A DII semifinal Friday at Holt Arena at 8:15 p.m. 4A. Skyline 43, Twin Falls 21. 1A DI. Grace 56, Raft River 26.
Reigning Class 3A champion Weiser rides big plays in state quarterfinal win over Bonners Ferry
WEISER, Idaho - Both plays had low probability of success. But Weiser is the defending Class 3A state champion after all. The Wolverines converted an impromptu fake punt in the shadow of their own goal post, and a touchdown on fourth-and-long to secure a 35-25 win over previously unbeaten Bonners ...
