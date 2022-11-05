Read full article on original website
Related
Charges filed against 9-year-old accused of bringing gun to Queen Creek school
The Pinal County Attorney's Office has filed charges against a nine-year-old student accused of bringing a gun to a Queen Creek school campus in August. A student at Legacy Traditional School told their parent that they saw another student with a bullet in his possession on Aug. 24, according to Queen Creek police. The parent informed school staff...
15 Savvy Ways To Decorate A Large And Empty Wall
There are many great strategies for eliminating the dead space that blank walls often present. Here are 15 savvy ways to decorate a large and empty wall.
Comments / 0