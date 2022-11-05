Lehigh Valley high school football roundup: Northampton survives; Emmaus, Freedom, and Whitehall dominate, and Central Catholic beats Bangor

Faces in the crowd from the Parkland vs Nazareth high school football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, during a District 11-2 Class 6A subregional quarterfinal game at Nazareth High School. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Here is a roundup of the top Lehigh Valley high school football games Friday night in Week 11.

Districts 11/2 6A Quarterfinals

Emmaus 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 14

Emmaus took the opening drive down the field, and Jake Fotta found Rafael Terrero to take an early 7-0 lead. Both teams’ defenses played well, and the score remained 7-0 heading into the second quarter. Emmaus found its groove in the second. Fotta threw his second touchdown of the night, this time to Dylan Darville, to make it 14-0. After a Ryan DeJohn interception, Fotta found his twin brother, Chase Fotta, for a score, and Emmaus was up 21-0 with 9:08 left in the first half. Emmaus’ Tylik Jarvis and Josiah Williams both scored from one yard out, and Emmaus went into halftime up 35-0. Jasyiah Banks took one in from three yards out to make it 42-0. Wilkes-Barre was able to get on the board with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Freedom 38, Hazleton 0

Freedom’s defense forced a punt on the opening drive. The Patriots offense then got on the board as Ethan Neidig threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Colon, making it 7-0. Freedom’s defense had a big fourth and one stop, which led to another Patriots touchdown. This time Neidig found Justin Peluso on fourth down for a 56-yard score to go up 14-0. Neidig threw his third touchdown of the night, a 66-yarder to Alexie Sangster. The Freedom defense created another turnover, this time an interception from Sangster, which set up a 31-yard field goal from Zeyad Regab to go up 24-0 at the half. Early in the third quarter, Kyle Johnson extended the Freedom lead to 31-0 after a four-yard touchdown run. With 5:53 left in the third, Freedom put the game into the mercy-rule after a two-yard run from Angel Alamo made it 38-0. Freedom’s defense continued to shine the rest of the game, and the Patriots shut out Hazleton to advance.

Northampton 14, Stroudsburg 7

Both teams’ defenses played well all night. The first quarter was a back-and-forth defensive struggle, and the teams entered the second scoreless. Stroudsburg got on the board first as Andre Reames went 48 yards for a score to make it 7-0. Northampton answered with quarterback AJ Slivka taking it in himself from three yards out to tie it at 7. The game went into halftime tied, and then the third quarter featured both teams’ defenses again and the game went into the fourth quarter tied at 7-7. With 5:37 left in the game, Slivka scored his second touchdown of the night to give the Konkrete Kids a 14-7 lead. Northampton’s defense was concrete all game, and the Kids were able to secure the win to advance and keep their perfect season alive.

District 11 5A Semifinals

Whitehall 49, Pleasant Valley 14

After a Pleasant Valley turnover, the Whitehall offense capitalized and made it 7-0 after Nigel Linton scored from two yards out. Linton’s second touchdown of the game, this one a four-yard run, came after another Bears turnover and made it 14-0. A third Pleasant Valley turnover led to Linton’s third score of the night, this time from 26 yards out. Pleasant Valley turned the ball over for the fourth time, and this time Trey Dogmanits found Braden Bashore for a 13-yard score, and the Zephyrs led 27-0. This was all in the first quarter. Pleasant Valley was able to stop the bleeding a little after they got on the board with a one-yard touchdown run. However, Whitehall answered right back with another Dogmantis touchdown, and then Dogmantis scored again, and it was 42-7 at the half. Whitehall opened the half with a 40-yard touchdown run from Jermel Mumford to extend their lead to 49-7. Pleasant Valley scored one more time, but Whitehall cruised into the next round with a dominant win.

District 11 4A Semifinals

Allentown Central Catholic 42, Bangor 7

Tamlin Ferguson threw a 45-yard touchdown to Griffin Patridge to give Central Catholic an early lead. Neither team found the end zone the rest of the first quarter. Central extended its lead in the second after Ferguson found Patridge again, this time for a 25-yard score to go up 14-0. With 4:42 left in the second, the Vikings went up 21-0 after Caiden Shaffer scored from a yard out. Central wasn’t done; Ferguson then found Aidan Sorrentino for a 33-yard touchdown pass and a 28-0 lead. Bangor did score with 30 seconds left on a two-yard run by Noah Hillis, and it appeared the Slaters would trail 28-7 at halftime. But Central returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and went up 35-7 with 19 seconds left. Neither team scored in the third, but Central Catholic’s Ferguson to Patridge connection struck again in the fourth quarter. This time a 74-yard score extended the lead to 42-7.

District 11 3A Quarterfinal Round

North Schuylkill 54, Lehighton 7

This game started slow, with North Schuylkill scoring once in the first quarter on a six-yard pass from Trevor Minalda to Jack Dean, making it 7-0 heading into the second. In the second, the Minalda to Dean connection struck again, this time from 27 yards. Minalda then threw a 69-yard score. Dean made a play on defense, recovering a fumble and returning it 12 yards to extend the lead to 28-0. Jared Tinari scored on a three-yard run with 1:13 left in the half, and then Lehighton fumbled again, this time leading to another scoop and score. North Schuylkill went into halftime up 42-0. With the mercy-rule, the second half went quickly. Lehighton did score a touchdown, but North Schuylkill added two more as well.

Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Saucon Valley 14

On the second play of the game, Danny Darno scored on a 32-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, and Notre Dame-Green Pond never looked back. Darno scored his second touchdown of the night, Josh Ludlow added a one-yard score, and Notre Dame was up 21-0 with two minutes left in the first. After a fumble recovery, Ludlow scored his second of the night, and it was 28-0. Saucon Valley did get a pick-six by Landon Beckowski, but Darno found AJ Lozano to make it 35-7 at the half. Darno opened up the second half by finding Lozano again. Beckowski scored his second of the night for Saucon Valley, but Darno found Lozano a third time to make it 49-14.

The Morning Call’s Jeremy Klump can be reached at jklump@mcall.com . Follow him on Twitter @NUTTYxPROFESSOR