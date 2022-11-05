Read full article on original website
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police
A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
Siri murder in Lubbock tied to shell casings found in car
EverythingLubbock.com obtained an arrest warrant Friday against Adam Villarreal, 19, for the murder of Domingo Siri.
Second Lubbock jailer arrested for felony drug crimes, stressing drug problem in jail
LUBBOCK, Texas — 26-year old detention officer, Alsires Betancur, was arrested for possessing prohibited substances inside the Lubbock County Jail Tuesday, becoming the second jail employee to face felony drug charges in just over a month. His arrest comes just 35 days after 27-year-old detention officer Taylor Millett was...
Lubbock man uses gun to defend himself during burglary, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man used a gun to defend himself during a vehicle burglary early Monday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the report, the victim told a Lubbock Police officer that he grabbed a firearm after he noticed his vehicle lights turn on around 1:25 a.m. […]
‘Vandalism and theft:’ Political campaign signs stolen or vandalized in Lubbock County
When election season rolls around, it seems citizens have a consistent problem with people stealing and vandalizing political campaign signs.
Warrant reveals murder after gunshots, house fire in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant said William David Boyles was the “suspect” in a murder which left Boyles and three other people dead. Lubbock police officers were called during the early morning hours of October 26 to a home in the 4100 block of 124th Street for gunshots. Officers arrived and found the home […]
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lubbock. Officials confirmed that 5 people were injured due to the accident.
Shots fired after man points ‘sawed-off shotgun’ at girlfriend, LPD report said
Shots were fired after a man pointed a "sawed-off shotgun" at his girlfriend during an argument early Saturday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
Lubbock man accused of shooting at people 9 days before shooting man in the head
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accused of the October 21 murder of Severo Losoya was also charged for an incident where two people were shot at while driving nine days prior. Alvin Flores, 42, was arrested October 25. He was charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Taking […]
KCBD Investigates: Lab results show 4 out of 10 pills seized in Lubbock contain fatal dose of fentanyl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Investigates team has confirmed at least one non-fatal Fentanyl overdose has occurred at a Lubbock area school. The City of Lubbock Health Department said it does not have details on the incident and is working to learn more about overdoses in the community. Trying...
Three men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in batteries, HCSO says
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals in connection with a theft operation last week, according to a social media post from HCSO Monday evening. According to the social media post, HCSO created “Operation Energized” to investigate a string of thefts related to stolen...
Lubbock woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Hobbs Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of West County and Mahan. According to the officials, the man was walking in the roadway and was hit by a passing vehicle.
5 hospitalized after crash, 3 with serious injuries LPD said
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit was called late Friday night to 19th Street and Chicago Avenue.
Lubbock man accused of threatening grocery store employees with knife after trying to steal beer
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was accused of threatening grocery store employees with a knife after being confronted for stealing groceries, according to a police report. David Zachary Christenson, 35, was charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to the police report, Christenson was arrested at a grocery store in the 2700 block of 26th Street […]
‘It happens year-round’: How to avoid car burglaries in Lubbock
What are criminals looking for during vehicle burglaries? Lieutenant Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department explained what is recommended to avoid becoming a victim of the crime.
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
UPDATE: 3 seriously injured in head-on crash, driver reportedly intoxicated
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a crash Friday night that injured five people in West Lubbock. Just before midnight, police were called to a crash with injuries at the intersection of 19th Street and Chicago Ave. Investigators say 21-year-old Uris Lagunes was traveling east in the 5400 block of 19th Street. The driver of a Hyundai Elantra passenger car, 18-year-old Lexy Vasquez along with three other passengers, were traveling west in the 5400 block of 19th Street. The Nissan Altima crossed over into the westbound lanes, and struck the Hyundai Elantra head-on in the center lane.
