Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police

A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Three men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in batteries, HCSO says

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas— The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals in connection with a theft operation last week, according to a social media post from HCSO Monday evening. According to the social media post, HCSO created “Operation Energized” to investigate a string of thefts related to stolen...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock man accused of threatening grocery store employees with knife after trying to steal beer

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was accused of threatening grocery store employees with a knife after being confronted for stealing groceries, according to a police report. David Zachary Christenson, 35, was charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to the police report, Christenson was arrested at a grocery store in the 2700 block of 26th Street […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATE: 3 seriously injured in head-on crash, driver reportedly intoxicated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a crash Friday night that injured five people in West Lubbock. Just before midnight, police were called to a crash with injuries at the intersection of 19th Street and Chicago Ave. Investigators say 21-year-old Uris Lagunes was traveling east in the 5400 block of 19th Street. The driver of a Hyundai Elantra passenger car, 18-year-old Lexy Vasquez along with three other passengers, were traveling west in the 5400 block of 19th Street. The Nissan Altima crossed over into the westbound lanes, and struck the Hyundai Elantra head-on in the center lane.
LUBBOCK, TX

