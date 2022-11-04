Read full article on original website
Several groups sue over Georgia law banning teaching of 'divisive concepts'
(The Center Square) — Several groups said they plan to file a federal lawsuit against Georgia over a law that bans schools from teaching a series of "divisive concepts." The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Education Association and Georgia Association of Educators sent a letter to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to inform him of their plans.
A plan to tax the rich to fund electric cars is on the ballot in California
California has long been a leader among states, and even countries, in promoting a shift to electric cars, including with its plans to ban the sale of purely gas-powered cars by 2035. But now Californians are voting on a ballot proposal that promises to accelerate that shift even more by taxing the wealthiest Californians to help pay for electric vehicle tax incentives and EV chargers in the state.
Newton County to spend $5 million in ARPA funding on capital needs
COVINGTON — Newton County will use $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a list of capital expenditures that Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims called “critical.”. Commissioners approved the expenditures at their Nov. 1 meeting in a 3-2 vote after voting down an October proposal to...
Five-star Target Elyiss Williams Recaps Visit to Georgia's Big Win
South Georgia consistently produces some of the best high school football talent in the country, and Elyiss Williams is another prospect you can add to that list. 14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout are still being counted. Most states are home to companies that never fully repaid...
Newton County looking to fill key positions
COVINGTON — Several key positions in Newton County’s government are without permanent directors and could be filled in the next several weeks. Positions to be filled include county attorney, county manager, director of Development Services and landfill manager. The county manager position has been held since March by Jarvis Sims, who is serving on an interim basis under a one-year contract, and county legal services have been provided by Patrick Jaugstetter of the law firm of Jarrard & Davis since last fall. Former landfill manager Kevin Walter retired in September, and former Development Services director Judy Johnson left last spring to take a position in Jasper County. Employees within those two departments have taken on the interim director roles.
Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis of Suwanee, who was president and chief executive officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, has died at the age of 67. According to his obituary, Ellis died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Nov. 5 surrounded by his family. 14 years later, the effects...
Covington girl born 11-11-2011, gets ready to turn 11 on 11-11-2022
COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.
