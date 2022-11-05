ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ESPN

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Toronto's Pascal Siakam (groin) doubtful on Sunday

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (groin) is doubtful to play in Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Siakam is unlikely to suit up after leaving Friday's game with a groin injury. Expect Precious Achiuwa to see more minutes against a Bulls' unit ranked eighth in defensive rating. In 85.0 minutes...
ClutchPoints

Is Zach LaVine playing vs. Raptors?

Zach LaVine has so far missed three games this season after having a successful left knee surgery in late May, again leaving this Chicago Bulls team scrambling for a potential second scorer to pair up with forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. With Chicago holding a 5-5 record and about to start the first game of their back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, fans likely want to know: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Raptors?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense

10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs Raptors

The Chicago Bulls will be without Zach LaVine for the opener of a back-to-back set against Toronto Sunday. LaVine played three games in four nights this week, including, for the first time this season, consecutive games Tuesday and Wednesday. But the “left knee; injury management” tag that’s now caused him to miss four out of the team’s first 11 games promises to follow the two-time All-Star guard indefinitely as he recovers from offseason surgery.
CHICAGO, IL
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Khem Birch (knee) out for Raptors Sunday

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Khem Birch for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Birch is dealing with a knee injury and will now miss his second straight game as the Raptors take on the Bulls. The veteran center has played a role in the back of the Raptors' rotation whenever he has been healthy.
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy