Butts County, GA

Deadline

Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Amid Controversy Over Highlighting Antisemitic Movie – Update

UPDATED with latest: Nike on Friday night became the latest company to distance itself from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, saying it will “suspend our relationship” with the all-star guard. The shoe brand also said it would not move forward with launching its latest line of Irving-branded shoe, the Kyrie 8. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said in a statement this evening, per the AP. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the...
NOLA.com

CJ McCollum says NBA players must 'vet everything' after Kyrie shares antisemitic film

ATLANTA — More than a week after Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted a link on Twitter directing his more than four million followers toward a film that promotes antisemetic themes, CJ McCollum, the New Orleans Pelicans guard who is president of the NBA Player’s Association, implored NBA players to be more mindful of the content they share on social media.
sneakernews.com

Nike Terminates Suspends With Kyrie Irving, Effective Immediately

Penned in 2011 — and cemented by way of a signature shoe three years thereafter — Kyrie Irving’s deal with the Swoosh has produced several notable performance models, with the 8th mainline entry expected to debut this year. But now what was once a long-standing partnership between athlete and brand has suddenly come to a close, as Nike swiftly announces the suspension of their professional relationship with Kyrie Irving.
rolling out

LeBron James criticizes Kyrie Irving for antisemtic post

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving once coalesced their on-court basketball genius to take the Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA glory in 2015, so there will always be love there. But King James indicated resolutely that he refuses to side with Irving regarding his antisemitic posts that caused a national uproar. After...
Mother Jones

Nike Suspends Deal With Kyrie Irving Over Anti-Semitic Tweet

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Shoe company Nike has paused its relationship with NBA star Kyrie Irving after he promoted an anti-semitic film on Twitter—and then subsequently refused to apologize for it. Irving, who plays for the New Jersey Nets, was also suspended for at least five games.

