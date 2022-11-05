Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’
Troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving. suspended five games by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then his refusal to apologize for it until after the suspension), Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving, the company announced late on Friday. Here is the full statement from Nike:
NBA’s Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Antisemitic Post After Brooklyn Nets Issue Suspension: Everything to Know
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has found himself at the center of another controversy after he shared a link to a documentary that espouses antisemitic views. The NBA star made headlines after he tweeted a link to the movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on October 27 without comment. The film, based […]
Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Amid Controversy Over Highlighting Antisemitic Movie – Update
UPDATED with latest: Nike on Friday night became the latest company to distance itself from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, saying it will “suspend our relationship” with the all-star guard. The shoe brand also said it would not move forward with launching its latest line of Irving-branded shoe, the Kyrie 8. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said in a statement this evening, per the AP. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the...
Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared
Brooklyn’s guard was suspended without pay for at least five games on Thursday night.
NOLA.com
CJ McCollum says NBA players must 'vet everything' after Kyrie shares antisemitic film
ATLANTA — More than a week after Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted a link on Twitter directing his more than four million followers toward a film that promotes antisemetic themes, CJ McCollum, the New Orleans Pelicans guard who is president of the NBA Player’s Association, implored NBA players to be more mindful of the content they share on social media.
sneakernews.com
Nike Terminates Suspends With Kyrie Irving, Effective Immediately
Penned in 2011 — and cemented by way of a signature shoe three years thereafter — Kyrie Irving’s deal with the Swoosh has produced several notable performance models, with the 8th mainline entry expected to debut this year. But now what was once a long-standing partnership between athlete and brand has suddenly come to a close, as Nike swiftly announces the suspension of their professional relationship with Kyrie Irving.
Lakers were unwilling to give Kyrie Irving long-term extension
A few months ago, many Los Angeles Lakers fans were hoping the team would trade Russell Westbrook and draft capital for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. The trade didn’t happen, and now, many Lakers fans are glad it didn’t happen in the wake of the controversy he has created for himself.
LeBron James criticizes Kyrie Irving for antisemtic post
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving once coalesced their on-court basketball genius to take the Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA glory in 2015, so there will always be love there. But King James indicated resolutely that he refuses to side with Irving regarding his antisemitic posts that caused a national uproar. After...
Nike Suspends Deal With Kyrie Irving Over Anti-Semitic Tweet
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Shoe company Nike has paused its relationship with NBA star Kyrie Irving after he promoted an anti-semitic film on Twitter—and then subsequently refused to apologize for it. Irving, who plays for the New Jersey Nets, was also suspended for at least five games.
Comments / 0