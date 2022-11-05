SAYREVILLE, – A Sayreville man was arrested at his Sayreville home by U.S. Marshals for a robbery he committed in October in Long Island. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the man robbed a man and woman at gunpoint in Coram on October 27. “Following an investigation, the man was located at his Sayville home, attempting to hide in a closet to avoid arrest,” the department said. “A handgun, which had been reported stolen in Florida, that matched the description of the gun used in the Coram robbery was found.” The suspect’s name was not released at this time. The post Sayreville man arrested by U.S. Marshals for Long Island armed robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO