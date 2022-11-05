Read full article on original website
Police seek help locating Riverhead teen
Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Brandon Ruano of Riverhead, missing from his home in Riverhead since Friday evening. Ruano is described by police as a white Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 154 pounds, tan complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion sweatshirt and ripped jeans.
Lido Beach Man Convicted for Murder of 16-Year-Old During Oceanside Melee
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Lido Beach man has been convicted of the murder of an Oceanside teenager in September 2019. Tyler Flach, 21, was convicted after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim on charges of Murder in the Second Degree (an A-I felony); Gang Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the Third Degree (an A misdemeanor); and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (an A misdemeanor).
Sayreville man arrested by U.S. Marshals for Long Island armed robbery
SAYREVILLE, – A Sayreville man was arrested at his Sayreville home by U.S. Marshals for a robbery he committed in October in Long Island. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the man robbed a man and woman at gunpoint in Coram on October 27. “Following an investigation, the man was located at his Sayville home, attempting to hide in a closet to avoid arrest,” the department said. “A handgun, which had been reported stolen in Florida, that matched the description of the gun used in the Coram robbery was found.” The suspect’s name was not released at this time. The post Sayreville man arrested by U.S. Marshals for Long Island armed robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash
Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
Man held at knifepoint, punched during Long Island group robbery: police
ROSLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was held at knifepoint during a group robbery on Long Island Friday, according to police. The victim, 38, was walking to his car parked near Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. when one of three men pulled out a knife, shoved him to the ground, […]
Plane crashes into Suffolk County cemetery
A plane crashed into a cemetery on Long Island on Saturday.
40-Year-Old Local Man Accused Of Trespassing At Hicksville High School 'Numerous Times'
A Long Island man has been accused of trespassing on the grounds of a local high school. On Saturday, Nov. 5, Nassau County Police reported the arrest of the Hicksville man for criminal trespassing that occurred between Tuesday, April 12, 2022 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Hicksville. According to...
Trio Attacked Man At Knifepoint, Stole Jewelry In Roslyn, Police Say
Police are investigating after a man was attacked and robbed at knifepoint on a Long Island street early Friday, Nov. 4. Nassau County Police said the incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. in Roslyn, in front of the historic Roslyn National Bank and Trust Company building, located at Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue.
Homeless advocates protest timing of Bridgeport's 'tent city' shut down
Some who advocate on behalf of the homeless say with cold weather coming soon, the tent city residents should have been given more time to leave.
West Hartford police: 'Armed and dangerous' wanted in connection to Joseph's University shooting
They say the firearm used in the incident has not been recovered.
Police: Man arrested for DWI following fatal Coram crash
Police say a man has been arrested for DWI following a fatal crash in Coram. According to police, Derrick Kindle was driving a 2008 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Middle Country Road, east of Country Club Drive, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing the roadway at approximately 11:50 p.m.
Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
Firefighters from across country travel to LI for training
YAPHANK, N.Y. - Hundreds of firefighters from across the nation are receiving lifesaving training in Suffolk County through the weekend thanks to a foundation that honors an FDNY hero. That hero gave his life to save another firefighter on what's infamously known as "Black Sunday." That tragic day in 2005 spawned the annual effort to make firefighters safer. "That piece of rope and Joey DiBernardo saved my life that day," said retired FDNY firefighter Jeff Cool. Cool survived a dark day in FDNY history - Black Sunday - Jan. 23, 2005. "I never want to see another firefighter jump out a window,"...
Puleo and Jimenez aim for Suffolk County clerk seat
After a June primary, current Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale (R) will not be running for the position. Republican Vincent Puleo, town clerk of Smithtown, defeated Pascale, who has served in the position since 2006, in the primary election. In November, Puleo will face Democrat Lisa Jimenez, a newcomer to running for political office.
Police: 2 men wanted in Ridge construction site break-in
Police say they stole items worth more than $25,000.
Police: 18-year-old man missing in Riverhead
Police in Riverhead are looking for a missing teen. According to police, Brandon Ruano, 18, was last seen on Friday around 5 p.m. Ruano is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches, with black hair and brown eyes. Ruano was last seen wearing a blue Champion sweatshirt and...
FBI: Individual who threatened synagogues identified
The man who made threats against synagogues and put all Jewish houses of worship on high security on Thursday has been identified.
Police: Mineola man arrested for forcibly touching 13-year-old girl
Authorities say 18-year-old Isaias Granados Bonilla was inappropriately grabbing and forcibly touching a 13-year-old girl.
Driver Arrested for Deliberately Running Down 80-Year-Old on LI Sidewalk: Police
The driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that may have been intentional was arrested and charged with murder, police said. Raymond Gallo was arrested Friday on a second-degree murder charge for the incident in West Islip that left 80-year-old Helga McNulty dead, according to police. He was later arraigned in Suffolk County Criminal Court.
Police: Driver charged with DUI after SUV overturns in Wantagh
Authorities say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Wantagh Avenue.
