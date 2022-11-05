ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

riverheadlocal

Police seek help locating Riverhead teen

Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Brandon Ruano of Riverhead, missing from his home in Riverhead since Friday evening. Ruano is described by police as a white Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 154 pounds, tan complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion sweatshirt and ripped jeans.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Lido Beach Man Convicted for Murder of 16-Year-Old During Oceanside Melee

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Lido Beach man has been convicted of the murder of an Oceanside teenager in September 2019. Tyler Flach, 21, was convicted after a jury trial before Judge Howard Sturim on charges of Murder in the Second Degree (an A-I felony); Gang Assault in the First Degree (a B violent felony); Assault in the Third Degree (an A misdemeanor); and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (an A misdemeanor).
LIDO BEACH, NY
Shore News Network

Sayreville man arrested by U.S. Marshals for Long Island armed robbery

SAYREVILLE, – A Sayreville man was arrested at his Sayreville home by U.S. Marshals for a robbery he committed in October in Long Island. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the man robbed a man and woman at gunpoint in Coram on October 27. “Following an investigation, the man was located at his Sayville home, attempting to hide in a closet to avoid arrest,” the department said. “A handgun, which had been reported stolen in Florida, that matched the description of the gun used in the Coram robbery was found.” The suspect’s name was not released at this time. The post Sayreville man arrested by U.S. Marshals for Long Island armed robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash

Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
News 12

Police: Man arrested for DWI following fatal Coram crash

Police say a man has been arrested for DWI following a fatal crash in Coram. According to police, Derrick Kindle was driving a 2008 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Middle Country Road, east of Country Club Drive, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing the roadway at approximately 11:50 p.m.
CORAM, NY
PIX11

Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
WEST ISLIP, NY
CBS New York

Firefighters from across country travel to LI for training

YAPHANK, N.Y. - Hundreds of firefighters from across the nation are receiving lifesaving training in Suffolk County through the weekend thanks to a foundation that honors an FDNY hero. That hero gave his life to save another firefighter on what's infamously known as "Black Sunday." That tragic day in 2005 spawned the annual effort to make firefighters safer. "That piece of rope and Joey DiBernardo saved my life that day," said retired FDNY firefighter Jeff Cool. Cool survived a dark day in FDNY history - Black Sunday - Jan. 23, 2005. "I never want to see another firefighter jump out a window,"...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Puleo and Jimenez aim for Suffolk County clerk seat

After a June primary, current Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale (R) will not be running for the position. Republican Vincent Puleo, town clerk of Smithtown, defeated Pascale, who has served in the position since 2006, in the primary election. In November, Puleo will face Democrat Lisa Jimenez, a newcomer to running for political office.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

NBC New York

