Carol A. Lightner, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Lightner, 75, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, with her sister by her side. Carol was born May 9, 1947, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anna Geletka and John Lightner. She was a 1965 graduate of Campbell...
Wellsville volleyball falls in regional championship
The Tigers ends the season an impressive 26-2, adding their third-straight district title during the late postseason run. Wellsville volleyball falls in regional championship. The Tigers ends the season an impressive 26-2, adding their third-straight district title during the late postseason run. Report: Man accused of beating dogs with shovel.
John B. Jamieson, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Jamieson, 67, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital. John was born February 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Bruce and Joan (Acri) Jamieson. John taught history and rock and roll at Badger High School....
Paul J. Franjesevic, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. Franjesevic, of Niles, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. in his residence. He was 73 years old. Paul was born on March 29, 1949, in Akron, the son of the late Mirko and Helen Sokol Frenjesevic. He was a...
Chester J. Walters, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester J. Walters, age 73, of Girard passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Chester was born December 19, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of James and Fidelis Good Walters. He was a 1966...
Adam Knight Connelly, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Knight Connelly, 21, was called home to Heaven on Friday, November 4, 2022, following a car accident. Adam was born January 16, 2001, in Youngstown, the youngest of three boys born to Matthew and Amy Noss Connelly. Adam met his first friends and...
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
John W. Meredith, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Noon celebrating the life of John W. Meredith, 77, who passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health. John was born June 21, 1945, in Youngstown the son of...
Richard James Fenrich, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Fenrich, age 83, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short stay at Shepherd of the Valley. He was born on July 27, 1939, in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of Nina Emma (Bockelman) and Carl Ferdinand Fenrich. Richard graduated in 1957 from...
Virginia May (Best) Zouck, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia May Zouck, 100, of New Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022. Mrs. Zouck, the daughter of Elam D. Best and Anna M. (Barger) Best was born on March 6, 1922, in New Springfield. Virginia graduated from Columbiana High School in...
Albert J. Parick, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. Patrick, Sr., age 96, of Youngstown, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Albert was born November 10, 1925 in Hubbard, Ohio, a son of Joseph M. and Carmel Perry Patrick. He was a 1943...
Carol Ann (Lynn) Miller, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Miller, 75, formerly of Timberidge Drive in Austintown, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Her loving family was at her side. Mrs. Miller was born on May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of...
Robert J. Kupec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Kupec, 75, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully at his home, Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022. Robert was born December 21, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of the late George E. and Sophie Kupec and was a lifelong area resident.
Highlights: Springfield vs. Warren JFK
Warren JFK slipped by Springfield Friday night with a 13-6 victory in their Division VII high school football playoff matchup. Warren JFK slipped by Springfield Friday night with a 13-6 victory in their Division VII high school football playoff matchup. Brotherly love outweighs sibling rivalry for Pappagallo’s. Before his...
Clarence Howard Kitchen, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Howard Kitchen, Jr., 84, of 107 Jefferson Street, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, October 31, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus, following a cardiac arrest. He was born March 17, 1938 in Georgia, the son of Clarence Howard Kitchen, Sr. and Lela...
Terry Lee Danner, Sr., Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lee Danner, Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry Lee Danner, Sr., please visit our floral store.
Tommy Goff, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Goff, 72, of North Lima, Ohio, formerly of Fort Myers, Florida, went home to be with the Lord Friday evening, November 4, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Mercy Health, Main Campus with his loved ones by his side. Tommy was born July 9, 1950,...
Poland girls historic run ends in regional finals
The Bulldogs finishes the season with an 18-4 record, winning the school's first district title since 2004. The Bulldogs finishes the season with an 18-4 record, winning the school's first district title since 2004. Brotherly love outweighs sibling rivalry for Pappagallo’s. Before his blazing times, Dominic's introduction to the...
Marilyn Kay Whipkey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Kay Whipkey, 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:22 a.m. in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born on August 23, 1942, to Charles F. and Ella L. (Gehrke) Wesche in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania. She is survived by sons and their families, Arnold...
Sara Alice Thompson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara Alice (Speaker) Thompson, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born February 26, 1926, in Lenox, Ohio, the daughter of the late William David and the late Alice Maude (Roberts) Speaker. She was the second...
