wrestlinginc.com

Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel

An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
PWMania

Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos

During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
wrestleview.com

Titles Change Hands At WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia

IO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. This is the second title reign for SKY and Kai. Bliss and Asuka only held the titles for five days. The title change came as the referee was distracted with SKY and Asuka.
wrestletalk.com

Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel

Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
ComicBook

WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley

Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
ringsidenews.com

Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
411mania.com

Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel

In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
ComicBook

Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
411mania.com

Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22

November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
411mania.com

Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:. * Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. * Steel Cage Match: Karrion...
Yardbarker

WWE Crown Jewel results: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Crown Jewel kicked off with Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Before the match, Lashley sent Lesnar into the steel steps and Lesnar began favoring his knee. Lashley speared Lesnar in the ring and through the barricade at ringside. Lashley attempted a pin after the third spear but Lesnar kicked out.
411mania.com

Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown

– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – November 4, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Liv Morgan versus Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match. Sonya with a punch and knees to the midsection. Sonya with a back heel kick and Sonya goes to the floor to look under the ring for the conveniently placed kendo stick. Liv with a Thesz Press off the ring steps and she gets the kendo stick. Sonya blocks a kendo stick shot from Liv and she backs Liv into the apron a few times. Sonya misses with the kendo stick and Liv kicks Sonya. Sonya hits Liv with the kendo stick a few times. Sonya puts the kendo stick against Liv’s face. Liv grabs the ring skirt because the ropes will not save her from what Sonya is doing.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley

At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
411mania.com

Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...

