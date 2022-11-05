Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos
During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
wrestleview.com
Titles Change Hands At WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia
IO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. This is the second title reign for SKY and Kai. Bliss and Asuka only held the titles for five days. The title change came as the referee was distracted with SKY and Asuka.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley
Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
411mania.com
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22
November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
411mania.com
Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:. * Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. * Steel Cage Match: Karrion...
Yardbarker
WWE Crown Jewel results: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Crown Jewel kicked off with Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Before the match, Lashley sent Lesnar into the steel steps and Lesnar began favoring his knee. Lashley speared Lesnar in the ring and through the barricade at ringside. Lashley attempted a pin after the third spear but Lesnar kicked out.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Is the Last Woman Standing, Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– It was a hard-fought match, but Bianca Belair was the Last Woman Standing against Bayley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. There were weapons, ladders, chairs, and even a golf cart, but Bayley was not able to overcome the E-S-T of WWE in their Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
411mania.com
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown
– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
411mania.com
WWE News: Signup Page For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Road to Crown Jewel
– Signups are open for attending next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The sign-up page for Tuesday’s taping is here. – WWE posted the following video looking at Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s road to Crown Jewel:
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 4, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Liv Morgan versus Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match. Sonya with a punch and knees to the midsection. Sonya with a back heel kick and Sonya goes to the floor to look under the ring for the conveniently placed kendo stick. Liv with a Thesz Press off the ring steps and she gets the kendo stick. Sonya blocks a kendo stick shot from Liv and she backs Liv into the apron a few times. Sonya misses with the kendo stick and Liv kicks Sonya. Sonya hits Liv with the kendo stick a few times. Sonya puts the kendo stick against Liv’s face. Liv grabs the ring skirt because the ropes will not save her from what Sonya is doing.
411mania.com
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look at Crown Jewel Set, Notes on Producers For Show
– Stephanie McMahon has provided fans with a first look at the set for tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel. The WWE co-CEO posted to her Twitter account to share a pic of the set, writing:. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
411mania.com
Southern Honor Wrestling SHW 45 Full Results 11.04.2022: SHW Anything Goes Championship, Tag Team Championship, & More
The SHW 45 event was hosted by Southern Honor Wrestling on November 4 in Canton, GA. You can see the complete results (via Ryan Torres) and a highlight below. *Gunner Miller defeated Carlie Bravo (w/ Happy Madness) *Owen Knight defeated Zicky Dice. *30 Minute Iron Man (w/ Special Referee Todd...
411mania.com
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
411mania.com
AEW News: Young Bucks Set for Highspots Signing, Excalibur Joins Hey! (EW), House of Black Promo
– HighspotsAuctions.com has announced that former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are set for an online signing on December 1. Fans can purchase the items or send in their own to get signed. More details are available at the above link. The Bucks have not appeared on AEW...
