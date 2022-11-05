ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Saturday’s action

The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament hit a high note on Saturday. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after this weekend's championship action.
NJ.com

Blair defeats Peddie - Boys soccer recap

Blair defeated Peddie 1-0 in Hightstown to earn its second win of the season. Blair improved to 2-7-2 while Peddie fell to 6-7.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022

Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022. The Red Devils had themselves another great season on the tennis courts. Hunterdon Central went 7-3 on the season and reached the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinals. That's where it fell to top-seeded Marlboro, which eventually went on to win the section as well as the overall Group 4 title for the second straight year.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls tennis postseason honors, 2022

More than one person might say Aarushi Attray had herself a successful fall season in 2022. Attray, the Lawrenceville senior, took home the first singles title at the Mercer County Tournament. That alone earned her the honor of being the Times of Trenton girls tennis Player of the Year.
TRENTON, NJ
