UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Saturday’s action
The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament hit a high note on Saturday. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after this weekend's championship action.
High school football scoreboard: Second round of playoffs across North Jersey
Follow up-to-the-minute score updates from all of the high school football playoff games across Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. Saturday NORTH 1, GROUP 3 ...
Football: Willingboro hands Pt. Pleasant Boro 1st loss in Central Jersey Grp 2 semifinal
Fourth-seeded Willingboro knocked off top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro 50-30, and handed them its first loss, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Point Pleasant. Willingboro will next face third-seeded Gloucester in the sectional final on Friday. The first half was a back-and-forth affair...
Watchung Hills girls soccer captures sectional title on penalty kicks
WATCHUNG – Watchung Hills High School’s girls’ soccer team could have collapsed after a late Westfield goal in regulation Saturday night in the North 2 Group 4 title game. The Warriors could have allowed the Blue Devils a sudden death victory. They could have fallen in the penalty kick stage of the game...
Blair defeats Peddie - Boys soccer recap
Blair defeated Peddie 1-0 in Hightstown to earn its second win of the season. Blair improved to 2-7-2 while Peddie fell to 6-7.
Girls soccer: Wall shuts out Rumson-Fair Haven to claim Central Jersey Group 2 title
Ninth-seeded Wall claimed the Central Jersey Group 2 championship with a 2-0 win over sixth-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. It was Wall’s eighth appearance in a sectional final in the last 10 years and its first trophy since the 2017 season. “It was a great win for us today,”...
Football: Calhoun paces Donovan Catholic past Hudson Catholic in Non-Public A 1st rd.
Najee Calhoun ran for two touchdowns to help lift seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic to a 27-20 overtime win over 10th-seeded Hudson Catholic in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public Group A playoffs in Toms River. Donovan Catholic will next visit second-seeded Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinal next Saturday. Bergen...
Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022
Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022. The Red Devils had themselves another great season on the tennis courts. Hunterdon Central went 7-3 on the season and reached the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinals. That’s where it fell to top-seeded Marlboro, which eventually went on to win the section as well as the overall Group 4 title for the second straight year.
Santiago’s extra time goal pushes Freehold Township to CJ Group 4 title- Girls soccer recap
With just under ten minutes to go, sixth-seeded Manalapan felt like they were about to accomplish the unthinkable. Under the lights in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 final at Howell High School, the Braves (15-4-1) were just moments away from an emphatic win over the number one-overall seeded Freehold Township High School Patriots (19-1).
Girls Soccer: Rutgers Prep over St. Rose - South Jersey, Non-Public B - Semifinal
Addison Halpern delivered five goals and an assist as top-seeded Rutgers Prep, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded St. Rose, 10-1, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public B state playoffs in Somerset. Rutgers Prep (15-3) will host the winner of Saturday’s game between...
Football: St. Joseph (Hamm.) over Montclair Immaculate - N-P, Group B - Quarterfinal
Third-seeded St. Joseph (Hamm.) shut down the surging offense of sixth-seeded Montclair Immaculate to win, 17-0, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics state playoffs in Hammonton. St. Joseph (Hamm.) (6-2) will face the winner of next Friday’s game between second-seeded DePaul and seventh-seeded Immaculata in the semifinal round...
Football: Blocked punt leads Gloucester to victory over Haddonfield in CJG2 semifinals
A blocked punt made all the difference as third-seeded Gloucester upended second-seeded Haddonfield 14-13 in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Haddonfield. “Great team win, no one deserves this more than our hardworking kids,” Gloucester head coach Rob Bryan said. “This is why we...
Football: Raritan knocks off Pleasantville in South Jersey, Group 2 semifinals
Kieran Falzon scored three touchdowns to lead top-seeded Raritan to a 28-7 win over fourth-seeded Pleasantville in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Hazlet. Raritan will next host second-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven in the sectional final on Friday. Falzon opened the scoring in the...
West Morris girls soccer captures N2G2 sectional title with win over Hanover Park
A pair of second-half goals by Alexa Murawski and Sofia Chan about two minutes apart lifted top-seeded West Morris to an NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 championship with a 3-1 win over third-seeded Hanover Park on Saturday in Chester. Murawski headed in a cross pass from Sofia Sardeira...
Football: Montella sets new record as West Morris takes down Warren Hills in N2G3 semis
Stefano Montella set a new school record for career touchdowns as top-seeded West Morris, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, rolled to a 49-15 victory over fifth-seeded Warren Hills in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state playoffs in Chester. West Morris...
Times of Trenton girls tennis postseason honors, 2022
More than one person might say Aarushi Attray had herself a successful fall season in 2022. Attray, the Lawrenceville senior, took home the first singles title at the Mercer County Tournament. That alone earned her the honor of being the Times of Trenton girls tennis Player of the Year. Attray,...
