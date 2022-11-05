ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Texas Town Sees Major Damage From Storm That Moved To Idabel

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
The same tornado that hit Idabel on Friday dealt a lot of damage across the Red River in Texas.

Videos and photos show some of the damage left behind near Paris, Texas.

The storm leveled several homes and destroyed some vehicles.

There is no confirmation on any injuries at this time.

Stay tuned for updates.

