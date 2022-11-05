Teacher of the Week: Tamara Shaffer
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Lake View Highschool Biology teacher, Tamara Shaffer, is this week’s Teacher of the Week!
Shaffer started her career in education as a volunteer while she was on active duty at Goodfellow Airforce Base and after retiring she went back to college for a biology degree and now almost 20 years later is dedicated to making learning fun.
