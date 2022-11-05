Teacher of the Week: Tamara Shaffer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Lake View Highschool Biology teacher, Tamara Shaffer, is this week’s Teacher of the Week!

Shaffer started her career in education as a volunteer while she was on active duty at Goodfellow Airforce Base and after retiring she went back to college for a biology degree and now almost 20 years later is dedicated to making learning fun.

If you know a teacher who you think should be nominated for Teacher of the Week, fill out the form at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/teacher-of-the-week-nomination-form/

