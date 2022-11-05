Read full article on original website
King Charles To Ban Prince Harry From Coronation If His Memoir Shades Queen Consort Camilla
Though no one knows exactly what bombshells Prince Harry will drop in his upcoming memoir, a source believes that if he portrays his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, in any negative light, he could kiss goodbye any chance of ever reconciling with King Charles. The insider even alleged that if Harry...
owlcation.com
Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21
History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
Late Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Approved Prince Harry, Prince Andrew's Removal From Counsellors Of State
The late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly approved of removing Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as Counsellors of State months before she met her demise in September. Buckingham Palace is allegedly "finalizing" the plans to make this matter effective.
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary
Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
Begone! British Parliament Challenges Prince Harry & Prince Andrew's Royal Roles Under King Charles III's New Reign: Source
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry might soon be free from royalty. The British Parliament has challenged the estranged princes roles within the royal family after they stepped down from their duties in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Article continues below advertisement. According to the BBC, the House of Lords questioned the...
Camilla Parker Bowles Wore a Jaw-Dropping $113,000 Brooch In Her First Joint Appearance as Queen Consort
For her first joint appearance with King Charles III, the new queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, wore a gorgeous brooch worth a jaw-dropping $113,000.
King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II ‘Grew Closer’ Ahead of Her Death: Their Relationship Wasn’t Always ‘Cozy’
Royal growing pains? King Charles III didn’t always have a “warm and fuzzy” relationship with late mother Queen Elizabeth II, according to royal expert Christopher Andersen. The new monarch, 73, felt “abandoned” by his parents throughout his “heartbreakingly lonely childhood,” Andersen claimed during an exclusive interview with...
'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'
Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
King Charles To Sell Late Queen Elizabeth’s Prized Horses In Big Split From Royal Norms
Queen Elizabeth was known for sticking to protocol and personal routines throughout her decades-long reign, but she was also famously known for being hands-on. This saw the queen nurture a love of horses and horseback riding, which in turn saw her have dozens of racehorses. Her son, who is now King Charles after her passing, inherited those horses – but he is planning on selling them.
King Charles Visits Sandringham, Where Royals Traditionally Spend Christmas, for First Time as Monarch
King Charles III is back in a poignant place. The King, 73, was seen at Sandringham on Sunday, his first time at the royal residence following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. The new monarch appeared in good spirits as he walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church for the 11 a.m. service.
Buckingham Palace Reveals Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Horse 1 Month After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Buckingham Palace offered an update on the royal stables’ plans for her favorite horse. “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a statement from the Royal Family Instagram account read on Monday, October 10. “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”
tatler.com
Consort to be ‘quietly dropped’ from Queen Camilla’s title
According to the Telegraph, royal aides are apparently hoping to ‘quietly drop “Consort”’ from Queen Camilla’s title to ‘bring her in line with centuries of wives of Kings before her’. The newspaper reports that it is predicted that the title of ‘Consort’ will...
Charles Spencer Honors Sister Princess Diana on All Souls' Day with 'Deeply Poignant Photograph'
Charles Spencer is thinking of Princess Diana. The 9th Earl Spencer, 58, posted a tender tribute to his late elder sister and their father John Spencer for All Souls' Day Wednesday. Christians use the annual holy day to honor loved ones who have died. "Today is All Souls Day —...
Kate Middleton Will Host Christmas Concert In Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, will host her second Christmas carol concert at London's Westminster Abbey this December, paying tribute to the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Kate hosted a similar event last year dedicated to key workers who served Britain throughout the pandemic and included members...
classicfm.com
Royal piper’s fanfare wakes King Charles III for first time at London residence
Pipe Major Paul Burns played in the gardens of Clarence House for the first time since King Charles acceded to the throne. The royal family has shared a video of the Piper to the Sovereign, Pipe Major Paul Burns, performing his morning duty of waking up King Charles III to the sound of bagpipes, at Clarence House for the first time.
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's royal duties are discussed in Parliament for the first time as Lords question whether the Dukes should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles
Questions over whether Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles have been raised in Parliament for the first time. Peers in the House of Lords asked if Harry and Andrew should remain as ‘Counsellors of State’ who can act as stand-ins for the King, when they are no longer working royals.
King Charles' Coronation Date Announced by Buckingham Palace — and It's Earlier Than Speculated!
King Charles III's coronation plans have been unveiled. Buckingham Palace revealed the date of the crowning ceremony for the new King on Tuesday, announcing that the event will take place Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where British monarchs have been crowned for the last 900 years.
The "hidden cousins" of Queen Elizabeth II were confined to an institution for having a mental illness
Nerissa (1919 - 1986) and Katherine Bowes-Lyon (1926 - 2014) were nicknamed the "hidden cousins" because they were the first cousins of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Nerissa and Katherine were the daughters of John Herbert Bowes-Lyon and his wife. John was the Queen Mother's brother and uncle to Queen Elizabeth II.
‘You can’t keep them all’: King Charles to sell 14 horses inherited from Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles is set to sell 14 racehorses he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.It comes just over a month after the Queen died of old age on 8 September, at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.Tattersalls auction house in Newmarket has said that it is selling 14 of the Queen’s brood mares, including Just Fine, a bay gelding trained by Sir Michael Stoute who oversaw 100 royal winners.“It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses,” Tattersalls’ spokesman Jimmy George said.“The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell...
housebeautiful.com
Queen Camilla Is Changing Up a Royal Tradition When It Comes to Her "Ladies-in-Waiting"
Now that Camilla has leveled up from a Duchess to a Queen, she gets certain perks. However, there's one she will be bypassing. Ladies-in-waiting traditionally accompany the Queen on overseas trips, help manage her correspondence, and are just generally there for companionship. And while Queen Elizabeth had a whole fleet of ladies-in-waiting throughout her reign—many of whom had been close with her for over 60 years—apparently Queen Camilla's ditching the outdated tradition to be “more with the times.”
