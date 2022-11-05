ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21

History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
Daily Mail

Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, source says, after he met with the estate's secretary

Prince William is 'fully immersing himself' and 'very much taking an active role in' the Duchy of Cornwall, a royal source has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, now controls the estate and its £345million property portfolio - which includes 128,000 acres of land - after inheriting it from his father, King Charles III.
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
DoYouRemember?

King Charles To Sell Late Queen Elizabeth’s Prized Horses In Big Split From Royal Norms

Queen Elizabeth was known for sticking to protocol and personal routines throughout her decades-long reign, but she was also famously known for being hands-on. This saw the queen nurture a love of horses and horseback riding, which in turn saw her have dozens of racehorses. Her son, who is now King Charles after her passing, inherited those horses – but he is planning on selling them.
Us Weekly

Buckingham Palace Reveals Plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Horse 1 Month After Her Death

Following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Buckingham Palace offered an update on the royal stables’ plans for her favorite horse. “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time,” a statement from the Royal Family Instagram account read on Monday, October 10. “Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”
tatler.com

Consort to be ‘quietly dropped’ from Queen Camilla’s title

According to the Telegraph, royal aides are apparently hoping to ‘quietly drop “Consort”’ from Queen Camilla’s title to ‘bring her in line with centuries of wives of Kings before her’. The newspaper reports that it is predicted that the title of ‘Consort’ will...
Newsweek

Kate Middleton Will Host Christmas Concert In Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, will host her second Christmas carol concert at London's Westminster Abbey this December, paying tribute to the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Kate hosted a similar event last year dedicated to key workers who served Britain throughout the pandemic and included members...
classicfm.com

Royal piper’s fanfare wakes King Charles III for first time at London residence

Pipe Major Paul Burns played in the gardens of Clarence House for the first time since King Charles acceded to the throne. The royal family has shared a video of the Piper to the Sovereign, Pipe Major Paul Burns, performing his morning duty of waking up King Charles III to the sound of bagpipes, at Clarence House for the first time.
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's royal duties are discussed in Parliament for the first time as Lords question whether the Dukes should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles

Questions over whether Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles have been raised in Parliament for the first time. Peers in the House of Lords asked if Harry and Andrew should remain as ‘Counsellors of State’ who can act as stand-ins for the King, when they are no longer working royals.
The Independent

‘You can’t keep them all’: King Charles to sell 14 horses inherited from Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles is set to sell 14 racehorses he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.It comes just over a month after the Queen died of old age on 8 September, at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.Tattersalls auction house in Newmarket has said that it is selling 14 of the Queen’s brood mares, including Just Fine, a bay gelding trained by Sir Michael Stoute who oversaw 100 royal winners.“It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses,” Tattersalls’ spokesman Jimmy George said.“The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell...
housebeautiful.com

Queen Camilla Is Changing Up a Royal Tradition When It Comes to Her "Ladies-in-Waiting"

Now that Camilla has leveled up from a Duchess to a Queen, she gets certain perks. However, there's one she will be bypassing. Ladies-in-waiting traditionally accompany the Queen on overseas trips, help manage her correspondence, and are just generally there for companionship. And while Queen Elizabeth had a whole fleet of ladies-in-waiting throughout her reign—many of whom had been close with her for over 60 years—apparently Queen Camilla's ditching the outdated tradition to be “more with the times.”

