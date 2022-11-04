Read full article on original website
Wolf Park Celebrates 50 years
Tippecanoe County, Ind. (WLFI)-Wolf Park in Battle Ground is celebrating 50 years. The research park serves as a habitat for endangered wolves and bison. This type of park is a rare find and continues to educate the public about the animals that once roamed Indiana and how their extinction affects our ecosystem.
Catching up with Purdue men's basketball
Sports 18's Kelly Hallinan caught up with Mason Gillis, Zach Edey and Ethan Morton ahead of the upcoming season. Purdue will open their regular season against Milwaukee on Tuesday, November 8 at 6:30PM.
Tips for Election Day 2022
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind (WLFI)— Election Day is Tuesday and polls around the area will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ken Jones, Chairperson of the Voter Services Committee with the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette, said to wait it out even if the lines are long toward the end of the day.
Werner challenges Brown in Tippecanoe County commissioner race for District 1
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Candidates for the District 1 commissioner's race are making a last-minute pitch to voters. Republican Tracy Brown is a former county sheriff and District 1 commissioner since 2015. He's running for reelection against Democrat James Werner. Werner is a senior deputy assessor in the...
Local adoption event to feature 25 children and forever families
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — About 25 foster children will join their forever families during an adoption event later this month. Tippecanoe County CASA and DCS are partnering with a local court to celebrate the adoption of several foster children. Adoption proceedings are usually confidential. But many courts across the...
