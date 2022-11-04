ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Park Celebrates 50 years

Tippecanoe County, Ind. (WLFI)-Wolf Park in Battle Ground is celebrating 50 years. The research park serves as a habitat for endangered wolves and bison. This type of park is a rare find and continues to educate the public about the animals that once roamed Indiana and how their extinction affects our ecosystem.
Tips for Election Day 2022

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind (WLFI)— Election Day is Tuesday and polls around the area will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ken Jones, Chairperson of the Voter Services Committee with the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette, said to wait it out even if the lines are long toward the end of the day.
Local adoption event to feature 25 children and forever families

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — About 25 foster children will join their forever families during an adoption event later this month. Tippecanoe County CASA and DCS are partnering with a local court to celebrate the adoption of several foster children. Adoption proceedings are usually confidential. But many courts across the...
