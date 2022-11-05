Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
Fun in FoCo: Free Cumming City Center concert plus a touch of the holidaysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have servedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
accesswdun.com
5 Things: What we learned from the final week of the high school football regular season
While very little was on the line in terms of playoff seeding or region championships, there were some interesting takeaways from Friday night's action. 1. Gainesville and North Forsyth have no hangover after emotional region title game. The Region 8-6A championship showdown between Gainesville and North Forsyth was a thrilling...
accesswdun.com
Football: No. 2 North Oconee rolls past Bluff, 42-7
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — No. 2 North Oconee reeled off 42 unanswered points to win, 42-7, over Cherokee Bluff Friday night at Yonah Field. The Bears (3-7, 3-5 Region 8-4A) kept it close in the first half, going down 21-8 with 18 seconds left in the first half. Bluff's...
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford finishes perfect season with 49-7 win over Central Gwinnett
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Buford is 10-0 headed into the playoffs after defeating Central Gwinnett Friday night, 49-7. The Wolves jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the opening play of the game as KJ Bolden found a crease and took the opening kickoff 97 yards to the endzone and put Buford up, 7-0, before the offense saw the field. On the next Buford drive, Justice Haynes ran 59 yards to the house, pushing the lead to 14-0 with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview stuns Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson in regular-season finale
LOGANVILLE — Coming into Friday night's football matchup with Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson, not many outside of Parkview's locker room gave the Panthers a chance to win. However, the Panthers racked up 464 total yards and had three touchdown plays go for more than 60 yards for a 28-21...
accesswdun.com
Football: Flowery Branch snaps seven-game losing skid in 46-0 win over Heritage
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Flowery Branch wrapped up the 2022 schedule with a 46-0 win over Heritage, Conyers Friday night. The Falcons got things rolling midway through the first quarter when Myles Ivey broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, Josh Oliver found Jeremiah Ware for a 55-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 12-0.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Hebron Christian upsets region champion Stephens County, earns state playoff berth
TOCCOA — Hebron Christian earned a Class AAA state football playoff berth with a clutch victory Friday night over Region 8-AAA champion Stephens County. The Lions (8-2, 3-2) handed Stephens County (8-2, 4-1) its only loss in region play this season. Hebron, under new head coach Jonathan Gess, finished in a three-way tie for second place in 8-AAA with Oconee County and Monroe Area — a coin flip will decide the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
accesswdun.com
Football: Brown scores four times in Jefferson's 35-7 win
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Sammy Brown scored the first four touchdowns of the night as Jefferson defeated Eastside Friday, 35-7. Brown scored three times in the second quarter, the first coming just 28 seconds in to give the Dragons a 7-0 lead. Two minutes later, he ran in from 39 yards out to push the lead to 14-0 before a 4-yard run with 5:19 left in the half to go up, 21-0.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Wesleyan loses heartbreaker at Pickens
PICKENS — Wesleyan football saw its regular season come to an end Friday night at Pickens, losing 20-13 in a heartbreaker. The Wolves, who will play at Stephens County in the first round of state, trailed until they scored to go up 13-12 in the second half, but Pickens rallied for a game-winning drive to go up 20-13 with a minute left. Wesleyan drove into Pickens territory in an attempt to tie, but a turnover ended its hopes.
accesswdun.com
Football: East Forsyth holds off North Hall in 28-21 victory
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It wasn’t pretty, but East Forsyth will take it. The Broncos (6-4, 4-4 Region 8-4A) battled through 128 penalty yards to hold off North Hall (3-7, 3-5 Region 8-4A) in a 28-21 dogfight Friday at Bronco Stadium. “We’re committing penalties, we’ve done it all year...
accesswdun.com
Football: Lakeview wins shootout at Loganville Christian
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Lakeview trailed at halftime but stormed back to take down Loganville Christian Friday night, 52-34. Landon Hanes got it started with a 27-yard run just seconds into the game to take a 7-0 lead before Loganville Christian tied it on a 40-yard passing touchdown. Hanes scored again at the end of the first quarter to take a 14-7 lead on a 25-yard sprint.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Dacula ends 2021 state champion Collins Hill's football season short of postseason
DACULA — Dacula clinched a Class AAAAAAA state playoff berth and eliminated defending state champion Collins Hill with a 48-9 rout of the Eagles in Region 8-AAAAAAA football Friday night. The Falcons led 41-9 at halftime and cruised to the victory, earning the region’s No. 4 seed and a...
dawgnation.com
Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State, Kirby Smart cautions ‘humility is a week away’
ATHENS — Georgia has become a near-unanimous No. 1 team once again and is heavily favored by 16 points in a road game at Mississippi State under the lights. If you think that’s a dangerous scenario, Coach Kirby Smart would agree with you and his players are on the same page.
accesswdun.com
Football: Banks County rallies to win over Providence
HOMER, Ga. — Kolby Watson passed for three touchdowns and 150 yards to lead Banks County's rally past Providence Christian, 40-39, on Friday at Leopard Stadium. The Leopards rallied from 19 points down in the first half to take a 21-19 lead at the half and held on in the second half to win. The win broke the Leopards' five-game losing streak.
extrainningsoftball.com
High School: The Final 2022 Extra Elite 25 Fall Softball National Rankings… It All Comes Down to Georgia!
Two Powers in the Peach State Win State Titles, Finish with Just 1 Loss. Well, the girls in Georgia did not make it easy for the final national rankings this season among those states in the country that play high school softball in the fall. Rankings don’t change at the...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Banks County's miraculous pass, two-point conversion stuns Providence Christian
HOMER — Banks County’s miraculous, Hail Mary touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion, gave the hosts a stunning 40-39 victory over Providence in the teams’ final 2022 football game. The Storm led 18-0 early, but Banks capitalized on turnovers and charged back for a 20-18 halftime lead....
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout
Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
dawgnation.com
Jalin Hyatt pays Georgia football the ultimate compliment: ‘Way more physical than Alabama’
Georgia’s win over Tennessee on Saturday wasn’t so much because Georgia outplayed Tennessee. To be sure, the Bulldogs did so in the 27-13 win over the previously unbeaten Volunteers. The final score does not capture how thoroughly the Bulldogs dominated Tennessee. The Bulldogs beat the Volunteers because at...
Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing Following Georgia Touchdown After Controversial Call
The Georgia Bulldogs may be up in Saturday's huge SEC matchup with Tennessee, but a very questionable forward pass call cost them a safety and possession. Pinned inside the one, the Vols seemingly fumbled and were tackled in the endzone for a safety, but that call was ultimately reversed. Nevertheless,...
