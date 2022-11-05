GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The first rain and snow showers moved into the Western Slope yesterday evening, and we’ve continued to see rain and snow come down through the overnight hours last night and into this morning as well. The major roadways through the central and northern portions of the region, including Interstate 70 up through Glenwood Springs and Highway 50 down to Montrose, have been wet through the morning, but almost exclusively snow-free. The biggest travel issues so far this morning due to snow have been along Highway 139 through Douglas Pass, as well as Highway 62 between Ridgway and Placerville, Highway 145 between Nucla and Telluride, and Highway 550 between Ridgway and Silverton. Mountain snow and valley rain will continue to fall through much of the rest of the day around the Western Slope, then the lower elevations should start to see rain transition over to snow as colder air moves into the region by this evening. Temperatures will continue to linger around the lower and middle 40s in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose through the rest of the day, then start to turn cooler still into the evening. Rain will continue to transition over to snow across the region overnight tonight, then snow will start to taper off through Friday morning with lows falling into the middle and upper 20s.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO