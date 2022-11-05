Read full article on original website
Related
KJCT8
Beautiful next couple of days ahead of rain and snow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Conditions have remained dry throughout the entire sitting under mostly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope. Cloud cover has resulted in temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The reason for temperatures not sitting warmer is that cloud cover prevents most of the sun from heating our surfaces today. It will also result in warmer temperatures tonight compared to last night. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and, for Delta and Montrose, in the mid-30s. Cortez will be chillier than our valleys temperatures sitting in the upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to be present but getting into the morning hours tomorrow; we will start to transition to partly cloudy skies.
KJCT8
Temperatures continue a warming trend ahead of our next weather maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It has been another dry day across most of the Western Slope but not across the state. Areas in the high country near Vail and Loveland pass had more snowfall occur around the afternoon hours. Snowfall is still on the table tonight for portions of Garfield county and locations North of I-70, including Steamboat Springs.
KJCT8
Rain and snow linger overnight, end Friday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 AM Friday for our nearby mountains above 8,000 feet, including the Colorado National Monument, the Grand Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Bookcliffs, the Flattops, and the Sawatch Range. Heavy snow will end Friday morning, but travel can still be difficult through the higher terrain overnight. Snow accumulation will be 6-12 inches total, including the snow that has already fallen. Locally higher amounts are possible.
KJCT8
Wet and snowy day for many across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The first rain and snow showers moved into the Western Slope yesterday evening, and we’ve continued to see rain and snow come down through the overnight hours last night and into this morning as well. The major roadways through the central and northern portions of the region, including Interstate 70 up through Glenwood Springs and Highway 50 down to Montrose, have been wet through the morning, but almost exclusively snow-free. The biggest travel issues so far this morning due to snow have been along Highway 139 through Douglas Pass, as well as Highway 62 between Ridgway and Placerville, Highway 145 between Nucla and Telluride, and Highway 550 between Ridgway and Silverton. Mountain snow and valley rain will continue to fall through much of the rest of the day around the Western Slope, then the lower elevations should start to see rain transition over to snow as colder air moves into the region by this evening. Temperatures will continue to linger around the lower and middle 40s in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose through the rest of the day, then start to turn cooler still into the evening. Rain will continue to transition over to snow across the region overnight tonight, then snow will start to taper off through Friday morning with lows falling into the middle and upper 20s.
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
KJCT8
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?
Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
KJCT8
Spirit of Christmas Walk returns to downtown Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The annual Spirit of Christmas Walk is returning after taking a break for a few years. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, a celebration will take place featuring entertainers, music students, and Downtown merchants. It will be the year’s largest and most varied collection of entertainers at a single event on the Western Slope.
Authorities Locate Body of Missing Elk Hunter in Western Colorado
The body of a missing elk hunter has been found in a remote stretch of Colorado wilderness. Calvin Prochnow, 69, of Grand Junction, Colorado was reported missing in the afternoon of Sunday, October 30 after being separated from his hunting partner. His body was discovered by a passing helicopter on Tuesday, November 1 after an extensive three-day search.
Grand Junction Rockies renamed after mythical animal
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Grand Junction Rockies are no more. The Pioneer League minor league baseball team changed its name and logo on Friday to the Grand Junction Jackalopes. For those unfamiliar, a jackalope is a mythical animal of American West folklore described as a jackrabbit with antelope...
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
KJCT8
Mesa County Libraries hosts Culture Fest
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “It’s an annual celebration of cultures on the Western Slope that we hold here every year,” said Bob Kretschman, communications manager. It’s the Culture Festival, where folks get a chance to share a piece of their identity from 14 countries. “Everything...
$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita
It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000. If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.
Colorado Officials Find Body in Canyon Next to National Park: Report
Earlier this week, the Montrose Country Sheriff’s Office announced it recovered a body in the Red Canyon area, near the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. According to a press release, authorities have been searching for a missing hunter that was reported in the area. Calvin Prochnow of Grand Junction has been missing since last Sunday (October 30th). More than 75 people have assisted in the search and rescue effort. Crews have also searched over 1,300 acres based on the last known location of Prochnow.
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
KJCT8
Election security in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As election day approaches, voters are making their way to the polls and dropping off their ballots. Still, many voters are concerned about the security of the elections office and if their vote will be counted. Investigators are checking reported security breaches in Georgia, Michigan, and Colorado.
KRQE News 13
La Plata County seeks input on senior center
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – La Plata County is asking senior residents for feedback on senior services. County officials have created a survey for the elder community to fill out. However, all county residents are invited to weigh in regardless of age. Story continues below:. New Mexico: Another moose sighting...
Body found amid search for missing Grand Junction hunter
Montrose County search crews discovered a body during a search for a missing Grand Junction hunter near Black Canyon National Park.
Hunter discovers remains of man who has been missing for over a decade in Colorado
The Pitkin County Coroner's Office has positively identified the human remains that were discovered by a hunter earlier this year as belonging to 61-year-old William Worley, a man that has been missing for twelve years. The remains were found on September 11, by a hunter who was in backcountry terrain...
KJCT8
Western Slope Football Playoffs First Round Recap
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first games of the state high school football playoffs wrapped up over the weekend. Here’s a quick look at how teams from the Western Slope faired, as well as a preview of their upcoming matchups. Class 4A. #9 Fruita Monument Wildcats Defeats #24...
Comments / 0