Effective: 2022-11-07 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ASHLEY AND NORTHERN CHICOT COUNTIES At 1000 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dermott, Portland, Montrose, Snyder and Mcmillan Corner. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

ASHLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO