Girard, OH

Highlights: Jefferson vs. Girard

By Brandon Jaces
 2 days ago

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard fell to rival Jefferson, 26-20, Friday night in their round two high school football playoff matchup.

West Branch posts 54 points; advances to Regional Semifinal

#6 Jefferson (9-3) will take on #7 Canton South (9-3) in round three next week.

Girard finishes with a record of 8-4.

