spectrumnews1.com
The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
Harvard Crimson
Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA
Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
whdh.com
Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
A Massive 26,000 Square Foot High-Tech Mini Golf Experience Has Opened in Boston
All throughout New England, mini golf is almost guaranteed to be on your list of things to do during the warmer months. But it's difficult to mini golf in the colder months because most courses are outdoors. According to Boston.com, after months of delays, the new monstrous mini golf chain called Puttshack has opened their first location in the Northeast. And if you're a fan of mini golf, it's absolutely road trip worthy.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
These are the best dive bars in New England, according to Yelp
BOSTON — Yelp recently announced its top 100 places to eat in New England. They have now named the best dive bars in the region. In putting together its ranking, Yelp says it identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
commonwealthmagazine.org
How not to build a highway
THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Seaport, Boston
Seaport is a neighborhood within South Boston. It was previously an industrial area developed into a waterfront commercial district with restaurants, office buildings, and luxury apartments. Officially named The South Boston Waterfront, Seaport District was developed as the city’s tech hub when the Big Dig was finished. It was...
WCVB
JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5
BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
As Boston rents soar, local real estate expert shares ideas for finding affordable options
BOSTON — We all know Boston is a great place to live and work. That’s why Carlos Monalo who is a traveling nurse just moved here. But that’s when he got sticker shock. “It was insane between $4,000 to $6,000 and they didn’t offer any short terms,” said Monalo who just moved here in the last month.
Police: 1 person dead, 5 injured in 3 separate shootings across Boston
BOSTON — Six people were shot and one person was killed in three separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other in Boston on Sunday night, officials said. First, two adult males were shot on Orlando Street in Mattapan at approximately 9:10 p.m. One of the men died from his wounds while the other is expected to recover.
WCVB
'Janet Wu Day' declared in Boston to celebrate retiring On The Record co-host
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring Sunday to be "Janet Wu Day" in the city, in honor of theupcoming retirement of the award-winning political journalist and On The Record co-host. Janet Wu's remarkable career spans 50 years as a reporter in Boston, including nearly four decades...
iheart.com
Charlestown Traditional Indigenous Canoe Burning First Time In 400 Years
CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Indigenous tribe members gathered in Boston for a traditional canoe burning for the first time in four centuries. Members burned a large piece of white pine and carved out the inside to create a mishoon, a traditional canoe. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr. of the...
