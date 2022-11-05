Meadow Walker repeatedly watches late dad Paul Walker’s films to remind herself of sound of his voice

Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Whether ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Crashed Into Tractor Trailer While Singing For Fans On Social Media
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has passed away from injuries sustained in a fatal car accident, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 23-year-old singer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, after being involved in a car accident while in Marion County in East Tennessee. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, following a social media post made by Spence which showed him filming in the car before the incident. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the singer’s Jeep Cherokee exited the roadway and struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 around 4 PM...
musictimes.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Net Worth 2022: 'Great Balls of Fire' Left Whopping Fortune Upon Death
How much was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth upon his death?. After Lewis' fans felt relief following the confirmation that the singer was still alive, they received the heartbreaking news about his death this week. CNN and other news outlets received a statement from the singer's representative, Zach Farnum, saying that the crooner died at the age of 87.
Yakima Herald Republic
Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel says she loved late brother ‘beyond measure’
Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel says she loved her late brother “beyond measure”. She paid tribute to the pop singer, found dead aged 34 on Saturday (05.11.22) at his home in California, after her Backstreet Boys brother Nick also broke his silence on the death. Angel, 34,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Nick Carter wept on stage hours after he paid tribute to late brother Aaron
Nick Carter wept on stage hours after he paid tribute to his late brother Aaron. The 42-year-old performed with the Backstreet Boys at London’s O2 arena after posting on Instagram his heart was broken over the death of his pop singer sibling, who was found unresponsive in his bathtub on Saturday (05.11.22) aged 34 at his home in California after years battling substance addictions.
George Harrison and Eric Clapton’s Ex-Wife, Pattie Boyd, Said She Bonded With Mick Jagger’s Ex-Wife, Jerry Hall
George Harrison and Eric Clapton's ex-wife, Pattie Boyd, said she bonded with Mick Jagger's ex-wife, Jerry Hall. They were both models and actors.
Yakima Herald Republic
Amy Schumer linked Kanye West to Nazis during ‘Saturday Night Live’ comeback
Amy Schumer linked Kanye West to Nazis during ‘Saturday Night Live’ comeback. Amy Schumer linked Kanye West to Nazis during her comeback to hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle fear they could never make ’28 Days Later’ now
Cillian Murphy and Danny Boyle fear they could never make ’28 Days Later’ now. The star and director of the 2002 zombie flick say the opening scenes in a deserted London would be impossible to obtain and only happened due to looser security pre-9/11. Cillian, 46, told NME:...
Yakima Herald Republic
Selena Gomez: ‘Breaking up with Justin Bieber was best thing that ever happened to me’
Selena Gomez says her breaking up with Justin Bieber was the “best thing” that ever happened to her. The 30-year-old singer, who split from Justin, 28, in 2018, makes the declaration on her new Apple + documentary ‘My Mind and Me’. She said: “Everything was so...
Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars again: 'Great honor or a trap'
Jimmy Kimmel is ready to host the Oscars again. The show's producers announced Monday that the late-night talk show host will preside over March's ceremony. Kimmel has hosted the show twice before, in 2017, when he managed the chaotic final moments in which the wrong best picture winner was called in what’s become known as envelope-gate, and then the next year, which came just months into the #MeToo reckoning. Kimmel jokes in a statement that being asked back is "either a great honor or a trap.” The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 and broadcast live on ABC.
Former Duran Duran Member Andy Taylor Misses Rock Hall of Fame Induction Because of Stage 4 Cancer
Andy Taylor was expected to join his former bandmates Nov. 5 at Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles. However, after performing a medley of their hits, current members Simon LeBon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor took to the podium and explained his absence. “Four years ago, Andy was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer,” LeBon said, breaking the news. He read a portion of a letter from Taylor, who had hoped to join the band on stage for the first time in 17 years but his health did not allow him...
Daniel Radcliffe Explained What He's Actually Thinking When People Confuse Him For Elijah Wood
"You go like, he's going to have a really nice day if he thinks he met Frodo."
WATCH: Leslie Jordan Shines in New Blanco Brown Music Video Following His Death
Leslie Jordan had a blast filming one of his final projects before his unexpected death in October. In Jordan’s final years, the famed actor broadened his work from TV and film to music recording. And that led to a collaboration with Blanco Brown and LoCash for the song Let it Slide.
George Harrison Once Said Indian Music Shouldn’t Be in Rock Music Again Because No One in the West Liked It
George Harrison once said Indian music shouldn't be in rock music again because no one in the West liked it. He added Eastern sounds to Beatles songs.
guitar.com
Signed guitars from the Taylor Hawkins Tribute to be auctioned for mental health charities
Electric guitars, drums and other instruments played and signed by some of the biggest names in rock at the two Taylor Hawkins tribute performances is set to hit the auction block later this month. The auction is held in honour of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, to benefit...
