Barring last-minute extension, Xander Bogaerts will opt out of Red Sox contract; what happens after that?

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
Red Sox free agents: Predicting where Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, others will sign
J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm and Rich Hill became free agents at 9 a.m. Sunday. A vital Red Sox offseason has started. Xander Bogaerts and Tommy Pham are expected to join them in free agency soon. Bogaerts has until Tuesday to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract. He’s expected to do it. Pham has a $12 million mutual option that must be exercised or declined by Tuesday.
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Aaron Judge
New York Yankees free agent outfielder and soon-to-be American League MVP Aaron Judge will be hotly pursued by MLB clubs this offseason. Here are five potential free agent destinations for the superstar, if he does not resign with the Yankees.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
One prospect the Yankees will likely trade this off-season
The New York Yankees undoubtedly have their hands full this off-season, but general manager Brian Cashman is expected to be retained on a contract extension, with his deal expiring on December 31. Aaron Judge is undoubtedly the team’s primary focus, but Cashman has a few smaller situations to deal with,...
MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers Outfielder Could be On the Move from Boston This Offseason
Could Verdugo be back in Los Angeles if Boston decides to trade him?
Xander Bogaerts officially becomes free agent after opting out of Red Sox contract
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has officially opted out of his contract and is now a free agent, the Major League Baseball Players Association announced earlier Monday morning. Bogaerts had until Tuesday to decide if he would opt out of the remaining three years and $60 million of the six-year,...
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Two Free Agents They Are 'Determined' To Re-Sign
The Boston Red Sox are losing some key pieces of their core via free agency, but will aim to limit the damage by keeping a pair of players on the roster. While it's very possible the Red Sox have plans to retain more of their impending free agents, they reportedly have two clear favorites.
Justin Verlander & Kate Upton's daughter steals the show during Astros' World Series celebration
Justin Verlander nabbed his second career World Series title Saturday, the stylish capper to a Cy Young-caliber season. And as the Astros hurler hugged and grabbed his teammates after the Astros' momentous victory, he was joined by the two most important figures in his life: his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, and 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve.
Why Red Sox prospect Johnfrank Salazar is poised to break out in 2023
Infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar is a top breakout candidate for the Boston Red Sox in the 2023 season. Every year, there are a few baseball prospects who take the world by storm; you’ll see someone who previously wasn’t getting much attention catch the eye and admiration of Boston Red Sox fans and become a favorite.
Red Sox prospects at the Fall Stars Game: How did Stephen Scott, Nick Yorke fare in Arizona Fall League showcase?
Red Sox prospects Stephen Scott and Nick Yorke participated in the 16th annual Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Mesa’s Sloan Park on Sunday afternoon. Scott got the start behind the plate for the American League squad and batted out of the nine-hole. The left-handed hitter went 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored. He grounded out in the second inning, walked and scored on an RBI single off the bat of Heston Kjerstad in the fifth, and singled with two outs in the top of the sixth.
