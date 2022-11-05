ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
waer.org

New Kids on the Block

A year ago, Jim Boeheim cautioned everyone about expecting too much from freshmen. There’s a bit of a different sentiment from the Hall of Fame head coach now. And why not? Last season, Benny Williams was the only freshman Syracuse had. But this year, four star recruits Judah Mintz, Chris Bell and Justin Taylor, along with three stars Quadir Copeland, Maliq Brown, and Peter Carey, make up a six man class that Coach Boeheim has called maybe the best of his 47 year career. It’s a deep and talented class, but every band has its headliner, and for this group it’s Mintz.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Analyst prediction for 4-star guard committing Sunday

Syracuse basketball 2023 priority recruiting target Mike Williams from Maryland plans to announce his college choice later this afternoon. The Orange is one of six finalists for the 6-foot-4 Williams, although another suitor is getting some buzz on a recruiting Web site. As of Sunday morning when I wrote this...
SYRACUSE, NY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

What to Expect From ‘New-Look’ Syracuse Offense Headlined by Sean Tucker

The penultimate game of Sean Tucker’s freshman season wasn’t one for the history books — for himself, Twitter or Syracuse football. A close 36-29 loss to North Carolina State at the Carrier Dome dropped Syracuse to 1-9 on the season, and a 16-carry, 18-yard performance from Tucker was the most inefficient of his young career.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Why is a once 6-0 Syracuse team falling apart? Right now, Dino Babers doesn’t have a lot of answers

Pittsburgh — Five times during his postgame press conference Saturday, Dino Babers uttered essentially the same line. Syracuse’s seventh-year coach couldn’t find much to say after an ugly 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh. He provided few assessments of his team’s performance on either side of the ball and seemed emotional when asked about his offense’s struggles.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Shania Twain sells out Syracuse concert: See cheapest tickets you can still get

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has its first sellout concert of 2023. Shania Twain sold out tickets for her Saturday, July 8, performance at the St. Joe’s Amp within hours of going on sale to the general public on Friday. It will be Twain’s first concert in Syracuse in nearly 25 years and her only stop in Upstate New York next year; special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman shot in drive-by on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller says

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Saturday afternoon, 911 callers said. Around 2:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing around seven or eight shots fired near the roundabout adjoining Davis Street and Massena Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Former Fugitive of the Week, Christopher Reynolds, captured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On October 31, NewsChannel 9 asked viewers for help in locating 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds is now in police custody as of November 3, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Syracuse Police warrants detectives arrested Reynolds at 416 Elm St. after developing their own leads. SPD reports...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Three teens facing weapons charges after police pursue stolen vehicle in Syracuse and Solvay

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three teenagers are facing weapons charges after they fled police in a stolen car Wednesday evening. Around 5 p.m., police patrolling Syracuse’s North Side saw a Hyundai Sonata with multiple occupants that was determined to be stolen on Butternut Street near Warham Street and began a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY

