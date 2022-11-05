Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NYMartin EdicSyracuse, NY
New Kids on the Block
A year ago, Jim Boeheim cautioned everyone about expecting too much from freshmen. There’s a bit of a different sentiment from the Hall of Fame head coach now. And why not? Last season, Benny Williams was the only freshman Syracuse had. But this year, four star recruits Judah Mintz, Chris Bell and Justin Taylor, along with three stars Quadir Copeland, Maliq Brown, and Peter Carey, make up a six man class that Coach Boeheim has called maybe the best of his 47 year career. It’s a deep and talented class, but every band has its headliner, and for this group it’s Mintz.
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst prediction for 4-star guard committing Sunday
Syracuse basketball 2023 priority recruiting target Mike Williams from Maryland plans to announce his college choice later this afternoon. The Orange is one of six finalists for the 6-foot-4 Williams, although another suitor is getting some buzz on a recruiting Web site. As of Sunday morning when I wrote this...
What to Expect From ‘New-Look’ Syracuse Offense Headlined by Sean Tucker
The penultimate game of Sean Tucker’s freshman season wasn’t one for the history books — for himself, Twitter or Syracuse football. A close 36-29 loss to North Carolina State at the Carrier Dome dropped Syracuse to 1-9 on the season, and a 16-carry, 18-yard performance from Tucker was the most inefficient of his young career.
Why is a once 6-0 Syracuse team falling apart? Right now, Dino Babers doesn’t have a lot of answers
Pittsburgh — Five times during his postgame press conference Saturday, Dino Babers uttered essentially the same line. Syracuse’s seventh-year coach couldn’t find much to say after an ugly 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh. He provided few assessments of his team’s performance on either side of the ball and seemed emotional when asked about his offense’s struggles.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Shania Twain sells out Syracuse concert: See cheapest tickets you can still get
The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has its first sellout concert of 2023. Shania Twain sold out tickets for her Saturday, July 8, performance at the St. Joe’s Amp within hours of going on sale to the general public on Friday. It will be Twain’s first concert in Syracuse in nearly 25 years and her only stop in Upstate New York next year; special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
Katie Iles: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive
Katie Iles, 1991-2022: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Bright and talented from the start, Kathleen “Katie” Iles was always ahead of the pack....
Woman shot in drive-by on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Saturday afternoon, 911 callers said. Around 2:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing around seven or eight shots fired near the roundabout adjoining Davis Street and Massena Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
Strong thunderstorm with 40 mph winds and hail hitting northern Onondaga county
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong thunderstorm could bring 40 mile per hour winds and hail to northern Onondaga County according to the National Weather Service. The storm was spotted at 5:56 p.m. near Camillus and Baldwinsville and is expected to hang around the north end of the county until around 6:30, the National Weather Service said.
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
Syracuse parolee, who randomly attacked woman downtown, yells to judge: ‘I hope you die!’
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse parolee who knocked a woman unconscious twice in a prolonged beating a downtown parking garage couldn’t handle the fact a judge didn’t believe his claims of innocence. “I hope you die!” Cleo Butler, 52, yelled as he was led out of court.
Two traffic stops lead to foot chases in Syracuse, four arrested on weapons charges
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were arrested Wednesday night after two traffic stops in Syracuse led to foot chases with the officers, deputies said. Around 6 p.m., deputies stopped a car in the 500 block of Park Street with invalid license plates, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Oneida County wary of being overshadowed by Syracuse in new congressional district
For decades, Oneida County has been the anchor of one of upstate New York’s congressional seats. And regardless of its boundaries over years of redistricting, its representatives — from Sherwood Boehlert to Claudia Tenney — have hailed from the Mohawk Valley. That has now changed. The new...
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
23-year-old expected to survive after being shot in the head yesterday afternoon
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Davis St. on November 5 at approximately 2:14 p.m for a report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, police located a 23-year-old female who...
Former Fugitive of the Week, Christopher Reynolds, captured
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On October 31, NewsChannel 9 asked viewers for help in locating 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds is now in police custody as of November 3, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Syracuse Police warrants detectives arrested Reynolds at 416 Elm St. after developing their own leads. SPD reports...
Three teens facing weapons charges after police pursue stolen vehicle in Syracuse and Solvay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three teenagers are facing weapons charges after they fled police in a stolen car Wednesday evening. Around 5 p.m., police patrolling Syracuse’s North Side saw a Hyundai Sonata with multiple occupants that was determined to be stolen on Butternut Street near Warham Street and began a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
Man airlifted to Syracuse hospital following rollover crash, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. - An Ogdensburg man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after his vehicle struck the back of a truck and landed upside down in Alexandria Bay, troopers said. Ernest A. Betancourt, 63, was driving west on State Route 12 when his 2021 Toyota Highlander struck the bed...
