This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
Raptors’ Pascal Siakam out at least two weeks
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will be sidelined at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a strain of the
Bleacher Report
NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension
Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA. "I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic. Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.
Bleacher Report
It's Too Early for the Lakers to Pull the Plug on Anthony Davis amid NBA Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rocky start in 2022, to say the least. After back-to-back wins over the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans last week, it seemed that L.A. could be on the verge of turning things around. However, lopsided losses to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend have dropped the Lakers to 2-7.
Bleacher Report
Suns' Cam Johnson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania and Sam Amick previously reported the Suns feared a torn meniscus as of Saturday, but he was set to undergo further testing to confirm the diagnosis. Johnson suffered...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: 'Some Buzz' Anthony Davis Trade Is 'Plan B' to Russell Westbrook Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly open to trading Anthony Davis as they look to save their sinking season. Bill Simmons of The Ringer said on The Bill Simmons Podcast (1:09:00 mark) that there has been "buzz" behind the scenes about blowing things up with a Davis deal rather than going through with trading Russell Westbrook:
Bleacher Report
What Every NBA Team Would Do if Trade Deadline Was Tomorrow
The NBA trade deadline is still three months away, although every team should already be plotting what moves they'll need to make when the time comes. Whether it be gearing up for a playoff run, joining the tankathon for Victor Wembanyama, addressing a certain position or finding a return for a player about to his free agency, there's a trade out there for every team to already be thinking about.
Bleacher Report
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Lakers
Russell Westbrook today: 19 Points 10 Assists 3 Rebounds 2 Steals 1 Block 3/5 3PM https://t.co/Kg3xzybs6p. Entering this season, Donovan Mitchell’s career high was 26.4 PPG on 56.9 TS%. This season he’s averaging 31.4 PPG on 62.4 TS%. Leap taken. https://t.co/lDyrDNSTBE. 💀. LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo. @Lakers 2-7 is crazy...
Bleacher Report
NBPA President CJ McCollum Condemns Antisemitism While Discussing Kyrie Irving's Post
New Orleans Pelicans guard and players association president CJ McCollum condemned antisemitism while discussing the recent events surrounding Kyrie Irving. "It's safe to say that we know that Kyrie and all of us—me specifically, I can speak for myself—specifically condemn antisemitism in any form," McCollum said, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. "I am specifically against it. I specifically believe in promoting equality, diversity of inclusion."
Bleacher Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for Bucks vs. Thunder Because of Knee Injury
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left knee soreness. Any injury to the 27-year-old, big or small, is going to be a concern in Milwaukee, and for good reason. He is a two-time MVP, six-time All-Star, the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time first-team All-NBA selection.
Luka Doncic Dazzles While Groin Injury for Pascal Siakam Mars Night For Raptors
The Toronto Raptors battled through a Pascal Siakam groin injury but Luka Doncic was too much Friday night in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Improving After Surgery on Knee Injury, No Timetable for Recovery
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told reporters Friday that point guard Lonzo Ball, who has been out since January with a knee injury, has improved since his latest surgery. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago relayed the details. "He feels a lot freer than he did prior to the...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense
10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Injury Update: Ben Simmons Available for Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons will give it a go against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night.
Bleacher Report
Fresh Trade Ideas Spinning Off Latest News and Rumors
There's been no shortage of drama to begin the 2022-23 season, and some of it could potentially inspire a bit of player movement. Kyrie Irving is currently suspended from the Nets and could be nearing the end of his tenure in Brooklyn—if he has any trade value left. Brooklyn will be the most fascinating team to watch on the trade front, especially if Kevin Durant re-requests to be moved.
numberfire.com
Toronto's Pascal Siakam (groin) doubtful on Sunday
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (groin) is doubtful to play in Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Siakam is unlikely to suit up after leaving Friday's game with a groin injury. Expect Precious Achiuwa to see more minutes against a Bulls' unit ranked eighth in defensive rating. In 85.0 minutes...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons 'Has Been a Source of Frustration' for Kevin Durant, Nets
Ben Simmons "has been a source of frustration" for Kevin Durant and others on the Brooklyn Nets this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today. "Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because he's been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury, but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," Wojnarowski said.
Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton push red-hot Jazz past Clippers
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Collin Sexton added nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the
