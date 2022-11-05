Read full article on original website
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons
On top of the Kyrie Irving drama, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is reportedly frustrated with Ben Simmons
Knicks allow most 3-pointers in a game in franchise history, allow Celtics to set their own record
The Knicks allowed 27 3-pointers by the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, the most they’ve ever allowed in a single game in franchise history.
Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs In On Kyrie Irving's Recent Behavior
The Lakers All-Star has officially taken a stance regarding his former Cleveland teammate's bizarre recent behavior.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Since arriving in Brooklyn, it has been one story after another for Kyrie Irving and his co-star, Kevin Durant. From the ugly James Harden experiment to this summer's trade fiasco, the Nets have been mired in chaos and dysfunction for years on end. All of it has led up to...
NBC Sports
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"
Actress Millie Bobby Brown attended her first NBA game and fans went crazy over it.
Bleacher Report
NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension
Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA. "I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic. Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.
‘I’m not going to lie’: Bulls star Zach LaVine drops Michael Jordan truth bomb on not being 100% back from injury
Zach LaVine is not yet 100 percent in full health after undergoing surgery in his left knee in the offseason. He admitted as much after the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. The game against the Celtics was actually LaVine’s fourth straight outing, which came...
Photo Of Kevin Durant Going Viral
A photo of Kevin Durant from Friday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards is going viral.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"
“Lucky Green” has been a semi-active color scheme for Jordan Brand over the last few years, appearing on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 13 as well as updated models like the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. It doesn’t seem like the scheme’s luck is going to be running out any time soon either, as on-foot sneaker photo king @yankeekicks has displayed a set of shots of the Air Jordan 2 in a “Lucky Green” colorway.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
The star forward has missed substantial time over the past few years, and has played in just two of the Clippers’ nine games this season due to a lingering knee issue.
Knicks vs. Celtics: How & Who to Watch as Rivalry Renews
The New York Knicks' rivalry weekend got off to a good start in Philadelphia. Can they pull off a sweep at home against the hated Boston Celtics?
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Shockingly Picks Michael Jordan Over Kobe Bryant
Jayson Tatum picks Michael Jordan over Kobe Bryant.
Bleacher Report
The NBA Fan's Ultimate Guide to the 2022-23 College Basketball Season
With scouts and rebuilding teams hyped about the 2023 draft, this is a good year for NBA fans to follow college basketball. The incoming freshman class is loaded with potential stars and one-and-done, first-round talent. Aside from more obvious names to scouts, there is also another group of 18-19-year-olds with long-term, pro potential worth investing in early.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum has funny response to press conference mishap
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was able to laugh off an incident that took place following Friday’s 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls. Tatum was seated for his postgame press conference when the advertising backdrop behind him started to collapse. Tatum flinched and covered his head, even though the lightweight backdrop was not going to cause him any harm.
ESPN
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Bleacher Report
It's Too Early for the Lakers to Pull the Plug on Anthony Davis amid NBA Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rocky start in 2022, to say the least. After back-to-back wins over the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans last week, it seemed that L.A. could be on the verge of turning things around. However, lopsided losses to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend have dropped the Lakers to 2-7.
Bleacher Report
What Every NBA Team Would Do if Trade Deadline Was Tomorrow
The NBA trade deadline is still three months away, although every team should already be plotting what moves they'll need to make when the time comes. Whether it be gearing up for a playoff run, joining the tankathon for Victor Wembanyama, addressing a certain position or finding a return for a player about to his free agency, there's a trade out there for every team to already be thinking about.
Bleacher Report
Suns' Cam Johnson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania and Sam Amick previously reported the Suns feared a torn meniscus as of Saturday, but he was set to undergo further testing to confirm the diagnosis. Johnson suffered...
