Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
NBC Sports

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
Bleacher Report

NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension

Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA. "I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic. Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"

“Lucky Green” has been a semi-active color scheme for Jordan Brand over the last few years, appearing on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 13 as well as updated models like the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. It doesn’t seem like the scheme’s luck is going to be running out any time soon either, as on-foot sneaker photo king @yankeekicks has displayed a set of shots of the Air Jordan 2 in a “Lucky Green” colorway.
Bleacher Report

The NBA Fan's Ultimate Guide to the 2022-23 College Basketball Season

With scouts and rebuilding teams hyped about the 2023 draft, this is a good year for NBA fans to follow college basketball. The incoming freshman class is loaded with potential stars and one-and-done, first-round talent. Aside from more obvious names to scouts, there is also another group of 18-19-year-olds with long-term, pro potential worth investing in early.
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum has funny response to press conference mishap

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was able to laugh off an incident that took place following Friday’s 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls. Tatum was seated for his postgame press conference when the advertising backdrop behind him started to collapse. Tatum flinched and covered his head, even though the lightweight backdrop was not going to cause him any harm.
ESPN

LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Bleacher Report

What Every NBA Team Would Do if Trade Deadline Was Tomorrow

The NBA trade deadline is still three months away, although every team should already be plotting what moves they'll need to make when the time comes. Whether it be gearing up for a playoff run, joining the tankathon for Victor Wembanyama, addressing a certain position or finding a return for a player about to his free agency, there's a trade out there for every team to already be thinking about.

